Lloyd scores twice, Horan once as Portugal no match for USWNT

Carli Lloyd scored twice and Lindsey Horan added a goal of her own on the U.S. women’s national team’s latest Victory Tour stop, a 3-0 victory over Portugal in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Thus far on the tour, the 2019 Women’s World Cup winners have beaten Ireland and Portugal (twice), by a combined score of 10-0.

Lloyd opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, simply by being in the right place at the right time. She was denied with his initial attempt, as was Jessica McDonald with her follow-up effort, but the ball returned to Lloyd near the corner of the six-yard box, with the goal wide open.

Honestly, pick a sport. @CarliLloyd is a baller in all of them. pic.twitter.com/tQhROo1XM1 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 4, 2019

Lloyd made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just 10 minutes later. Tobin Heath was tripped just on the edge of the penalty area, deemed to have been a foul inside the box. Lloyd went high and right with her penalty attempt, evading goalkeeper Ines Teixeira Pereira despite the fact she went the correct way.

Most people after turning 30: It's all downhill now.@CarliLloyd: Scores 81 goals (and counting). pic.twitter.com/60azhzyjtA — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 4, 2019

Horan completed the scoring not long before full-time, in the 83rd minute, when she managed to wriggle free inside the penalty area and get her head on Christen Press’s corner kick.

Having out-shot the Portuguese by a margin of 21-1 (10-0 on target), the three-goal margin of victory was nothing short of what the two-time reigning world champions deserved in front of 19,600 fans at Allianz Field.

The Americans will now return to their respective club teams before reconvening for a pair of friendlies against South Korea, in Charlotte and Chicago, next month.

