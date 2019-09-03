More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Lloyd scores twice, Horan once as Portugal no match for USWNT

By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT
Carli Lloyd scored twice and Lindsey Horan added a goal of her own on the U.S. women’s national team’s latest Victory Tour stop, a 3-0 victory over Portugal in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Thus far on the tour, the 2019 Women’s World Cup winners have beaten Ireland and Portugal (twice), by a combined score of 10-0.

Lloyd opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, simply by being in the right place at the right time. She was denied with his initial attempt, as was Jessica McDonald with her follow-up effort, but the ball returned to Lloyd near the corner of the six-yard box, with the goal wide open.

Lloyd made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just 10 minutes later. Tobin Heath was tripped just on the edge of the penalty area, deemed to have been a foul inside the box. Lloyd went high and right with her penalty attempt, evading goalkeeper Ines Teixeira Pereira despite the fact she went the correct way.

Horan completed the scoring not long before full-time, in the 83rd minute, when she managed to wriggle free inside the penalty area and get her head on Christen Press’s corner kick.

Having out-shot the Portuguese by a margin of 21-1 (10-0 on target), the three-goal margin of victory was nothing short of what the two-time reigning world champions deserved in front of 19,600 fans at Allianz Field.

The Americans will now return to their respective club teams before reconvening for a pair of friendlies against South Korea, in Charlotte and Chicago, next month.

Russian club locked out of its new World Cup stadium

Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 3, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) A dispute over the World Cup’s legacy in Russia has intensified after top-flight club FC Rostov claimed it had been locked out of its new stadium.

Rostov spokesman Denis Shtanko told the state RIA Novosti news agency that club employees have been barred from the 45,000-seat Rostov Arena after a dispute with the state-owned company Sport-In, which operates seven stadiums built for last year’s World Cup.

Sport-In has said it was owed large sums by the club for hosting games last season, but that the debts have been cleared and the club can play. Sport-In hasn’t commented on Rostov’s allegation that its staff were locked out.

Rostov is due to play a friendly against the Syrian national team Sunday at its old stadium nearby, but it’s not clear where it will play its next Russian Premier League game on Sept. 15.

High-profile match-fixing trial underway in Spain

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 3, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Spain’s most high-profile match-fixing soccer trial got underway Tuesday with more than 30 players appearing before a judge.

Players, coaches and team officials were in court in Valencia to defend themselves in the case involving a top-tier Spanish league game between Levante and Zaragoza at the end of the 2010-11 season.

More than 40 people have been accused, including former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre, who managed Zaragoza at the time.

They potentially face two years in prison and a six-year soccer ban if found guilty.

Among the players accused are Ander Herrera, now with Paris Saint-Germain; former Leicester midfielder Vicente Iborra; former Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez; River Plate midfielder Leonardo Ponzio; Serbian defender Ivan Obradovic; Lazio forward Felipe Caicedo; and Uruguay striker Cristhian Stuani.

Some of the players have asked not to be in court for the entire duration of the trial, which is expected to last until the end of September.

Lawyers for Zaragoza and some players called for a mistrial on Tuesday because current Spanish league president Javier Tebas was a lawyer to one of the Zaragoza players at the time.

They claimed Tebas broke lawyer-client privilege because it was the league that later made the accusation that led to the trial.

Prosecutors cited evidence that Zaragoza paid around $1 million to Levante’s players to lose a match to Zaragoza.

Zaragoza’s 2-1 victory in the final round of the season allowed the team to avoid relegation. Levante was already safe.

Prosecutors said the money allegedly given to Levante players was divided among the squad. Prosecutors contend that players in both teams were aware of the match-fixing.

Prosecutors said they found evidence the money was transferred to Levante players after analyzing tax reports and banking transactions at the time. Ahead of the trial, all the defendants denied any wrongdoing.

A lower court had shelved the case but it was reopened last year after an appeal by prosecutors in Valencia, where Levante is based and where the match was played.

Even if found guilty, it’s unlikely that those being accused would face actual prison time because sentences of two years or less for first-time offenders are often suspended in Spain.

Zaragoza returned to the second division in 2013-14. Levante is currently in Spain’s top tier.

Eriksen wishes he could force transfer ‘like in Football Manager’

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT
Christian Eriksen believes he has seen and done everything there is for him to see and do at Tottenham Hotspur, and he’s making no attempt to hide that belief.

The Danish midfielder revealed on Tuesday that he wishes he could have forced through his transfer away from Tottenham “like you can do in the Football Manager [computer game].”

Of course, it’s not quite that easy, and doesn’t Eriksen know it? Is he frustrated by that fact? No doubt about it. Does he regret openly admitting he wants a new challenge at this point in his career? Not one bit — quotes from the Guardian:

“I wish I could decide myself, like you can do in the Football Manager, but I can’t do that, sadly. I don’t think it was wrong [to say that it was time for a new challenge]. But this is football, and you never know what happens in football. A lot of things play a part.”

“I think that most English clubs would like the window to close at the same time as the other countries. It is a [difficult] situation for a coach when he doesn’t know which players he will have at his disposal. I would have liked to play all games, but you have to ask my coach [why I didn’t].”

While Eriksen is clearly perturbed at not moving to (presumably) Real Madrid, he insists that it won’t affect his focus on, and efforts for, Spurs this season.

“It is not a problem for me to empty my head [and get away from the rumors]. I don’t read a lot of what is written. I have been doing this for many years now and there have been a lot of rumors.”

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his own frustrations at multiple points already this season, lamenting the fact that he is in charge of an unsettled squad. While he won’t be over-the-moon happy with Eriksen’s comments going public, it won’t have been a new revelation in his mind.

If Eriksen can rally himself and deliver another stellar season for Spurs, there will almost certainly be plenty of options for him when his contract expires in June, should he still wish to leave at that time.

EURO 2020 qualifying preview: Germany-Netherlands showdown on deck

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT
Wondering which of the 50 qualifiers for the 2020 European Championship you should be watching over the next week? Wonder no more…

Ireland v. Switzerland — Thursday, 2:45 p.m. ET

After four of 10 games, Ireland (10 points) holds a commanding lead in Group D, currently five points clear of second-place Denmark (one game in hand) and six ahead of third-place Switzerland (two games in hand). Thursday’s showdown in Dublin should go a long way toward answering the question of “is this real, or the by product of a cake-walk run of fixtures?”

Germany v. Netherlands — Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET

After missing out on back-to-back major tournaments (EURO 2016 and World Cup 2018), the Dutch (3 points) are off to another slow(-ish) start to qualifying for EURO 2020. Sure, they’ve only played two games, but Friday’s trip to Hamburg could see Ronald Koeman‘s side left with considerable ground to make up to finish in the top-two of Group C.

Germany went into Amsterdam and snatched a 3-2 victory at the very end of these sides’ first encounter back in March. On the one hand, that means the Netherlands’ schedule will turn considerably more favorable for their final seven games. On the other hand, they’ll be at least nine points out of Germany and Norther Ireland, if they lose on Friday.

England v. Bulgaria — Saturday, 12 p.m. ET
England v. Kosovo — Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET

By the time the international window closes, England could be as many as seven points clear of third place and have qualification all but wrapped up. With six points (and a +9 goal differential) from their first two games, and a pair of eminently winnable fixtures on deck this week, the path ahead of Gareth Southgate‘s side is rather straightforward. At this point, the main draw of watching England through the remainder of qualification will be to see which players Southgate comes to rely upon most heavily with an eye toward his 23-man roster for next summer.

Serbia v. Portugal — Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET

The reigning European champions aren’t in grave danger of missing the tournament (yet), due to having two points from only two games played (thanks, Nations League), but Saturday’s clash with Serbia could move Fernando Santos’ side one step closer to semi-serious struggles. A loss to Serbia would put Portugal five points back of second place with five games left to play. Heading down the playoff path wouldn’t be an outright disaster, but avoiding that fate is massively preferable.

Notable EURO 2020 qualifying standings (points, games played)

Group A

1. England (6, 2)
2. Czech Republic (6, 3)

Group B

1. Ukraine (10, 4)
2. Luxembourg (4, 4)
3. Serbia (4, 3)
4. Portugal (2, 2)

Group C

1. Northern Ireland (12, 4)
2. Germany (9, 3)
3. Netherlands (3, 2)

Group D

1. Ireland (10, 4)
2. Denmark (5, 3)
3. Switzerland (4, 2)

Group E

1 . Hungary (9, 4)
2. Slovakia (6, 3)
3. Croatia (6, 3)

Group F

1. Spain (12, 4)
2. Sweden (7, 4)

Group G

1. Poland (12, 4)
2. Israel (7, 4)

Group H

1 . France (9, 4)
2. Turkey (9, 4)
3. Iceland (9, 4)

Group I

1. Belgium (12, 4)
2. Russia (9, 4)

Group J

1. Italy (12, 4)
2. Finland (9, 4)