More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Off to a fine start, Julian Green hopes his play will do the talking

By Nicholas MendolaSep 3, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sometimes, when the post-match celebrations are still raging in Bavaria, you’ll find Greuther Furth midfielder Julian Green doing something he’s done since he was a kid in Florida.

Fishing.

Far from the lights of the 2.Bundesliga pitches, and surely less glamorous than orchestrating Furth’s attack from the center of the park, one of the most-fouled players in the league is worried about a different kind of tackle.

[ MORE: Latest Americans Abroad news ]

“You have to be calm,” the USMNT midfielder told ProSoccerTalk. “I like it after games, it relaxes me. You have to have confidence but also if something doesn’t go the right way, you have to stay with it and suddenly you catch a fish. In some ways it’s a little bit like soccer. Because you always have to do the right things, or the right tackle, and then you score. Or you catch a fish.”

Green’s demeanor belies his energetic presence on the pitch. Through Furth’s 2W-2D-1L start to the season, he’s been one of their top players. The 24-year-old has a pair of goals, leads the team in shots-per-game (2.6), and is completing 83.3 percent of his passes at a high danger position.

Through five match days of the 2.Bundesliga season, he’s been fouled 2.8 times per match. It’s early, but he finished the previous two seasons as the 7th-most and 4th-most fouled players in the league. Targeted.

“Every team is watching our games like we watch their games and they know which player they have to control,” he said. “Sometimes there are 2-3 guys around me but that’s soccer. If they try to tackle me or foul me, it’s no problem. I have to be a little quicker so they can’t get me.”

More a fish than a fisherman, if we’re honest.

(Photo by Guido Kirchner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Green has been with Furth for three seasons now, well settled after short stints at Hamburg and Stuttgart following six years as property of Bayern Munich.

He cemented his status amongst Furth supporters when he finished his first season there by scoring a goal against Heidenheim to keep the side in the 2.Bundesliga on the final day of the 2017-18 season.

His latest appearance was his 60th for the club — he has nine goals and four assists — but he’s never been a more critical part of the team than he’s been since the hiring of Stefan Leitl. The former Ingolstadt manager has started Green every time he’s eligible for selection.

“He doesn’t crack under pressure and doesn’t shy away from taking over responsibility,” Leitl said of Green. “In this season, he has already shown that he can reliably fulfill the role in the center without being restricted in his creativity or his way of playing soccer.”

Leitl credits Green for his hard work and low-key demeanor, saying the German-American’s “drive to constantly improve has a positive effect on the entire squad and team dynamic.”

He also credits the player for his adaptability and engine, capable as a No. 8 or a No. 10 in Leitl’s complex system.

“We want to keep a smart balance between higher and lower pressure phases in the game, therefore our players have to be able to quickly adapt to different tactical situations and formations,” he said. “With his skills et, Julian is able to do that. He is a very versatile player, has good technique and is eager to run a lot.”

Green has plenty of love for Leitl, who’s grown a side with a mix of youngsters and veterans. For every Green, Paul Seguin, or Marco Meyerhofer — all 24 of younger — there’s a veteran like Marco Caligiuri or Albanian national team captain Mergim Mavraj.

Leitl (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

“(Leitl) is a big part and he made our team better,” Green said. “Not only me. Since he’s here you see the whole game of the team changed a lot.”

There may be some more American life coming through the pipeline to Furth’s first team; Eighteen-year-old midfielder Blaine Ferri (Southlake, Texas) is a regular starter on Furth II, which has started 6W-2D-1L, and right wing/right back Malik McLemore (22) has two goals in his last four matches for the second team.

“Over here the structures, especially in the youth academies are being professionalized more and more,” Leitl said. “Talented and uprising players are really benefiting from these structures. Nevertheless, you have to recognize the great work that has been and is still being accomplished in the U.S. … Soccer is on the rise in the states and there has been a great increase in talented American players that make it to a professional level in Europe.”

It helps that Green is comfortable in his shoes, and his position. He’s 24 and in the final year of his contract. Furth wants to keep him around beyond the season. He wants to get to the highest level, and would be thrilled to do it with Furth.

Green’s track back to the USMNT picture is in a similar place. He’s just trying to control the controllable. Multiple times, he expresses a desire to let his play do the talking. His international tenure has been a roller coaster from its dawn, representing both Germany and the U.S. at youth international levels.

Eventually won over by Jurgen Klinsmann, Green earned his first cap at 18, turned 19 two months later, made the 2014 World Cup roster, and scored two minutes into his first and only match of the tournament. You remember the goal.

Green after scoring against France (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) 

He’d earn just five caps in the next three-and-a-half years, scoring against Cuba and New Zealand in 2016, before becoming a regular contributor for interim boss Dave Sarachan. He scored against France in a run of six-straight caps, but Gregg Berhalter was hired and has yet to call up the midfielder.

He wants back in, but is willing to keep working and hope for the call.

“For a soccer player it’s one of the best feelings to wear your nation’s jersey and it’s a big goal for me to get back there,” Green said. “Right now I’m focusing on Furth and I want to make good games here and then we’ll see what will happen in the future.”

Given his background as a highly recruited dual national, Bayern Munich academy product, and World Cup goal scorer, it’s easy to forget that Green carries a lot of Florida in his back pocket. Not just the fishing, but his Twitter feed is equal parts U.S. Soccer and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I played hockey ’til I was 10 years old,” he said. “I still love watching hockey, especially the playoffs, maybe not last season because I love Tampa Bay Lightning. I don’t want to give them too much pressure this season but I think this time there’s no way any other team can win the Cup but them.”

That’s a pressure he’s not placing on Furth, who is off to another fine start in a bid for promotion and the club’s first Bundesliga season since 2012-13.

“We can’t say what will be in May but we have to be calm and play our game. This season it’s the best 2.Bundesliga ever. There are many big names like Stuttgart, Hamburg, Hannover or Nuremberg. So for us right now it’s hard to say we have to get to the Bundesliga but we all want to win and at the end we are all playing to win.”

Furth’s next match comes against winless Labor Wiesbaden on Sept. 13. Two of the next three come against big boys Stuttgart and Hamburg, and will provide a real glimpse at Furth’s chances to mount a successful season-long campaign.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 4

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the long-held maxims in sport is that you cannot lose your job to injury, but can you lose your spot in our power rankings?

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings archive ]

Spoiler alert: Yeah. Yeah you can.

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

20. Watford — A better class of performance in drawing at St. James’ Park, but it’s not like Newcastle didn’t have more of the danger. Also, the opponent was Newcastle.
Last week: 20
Season high: 19
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Newcastle United
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sept. 15 v. Arsenal

19. Newcastle United — Probably deserved all three points from Watford, but most Magpies supporters would’ve signed up for four points through four matches
Last week: 19
Season high: 19
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Watford
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Liverpool

18. Norwich City — Injuries, injuries, injuries (and VAR?). Someone send Daniel Farke some elixirs and potions over the international break, and encase Teemu Pukki in something special.
Last week: 15
Season high: 12
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 2-0 at West Ham United
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Man City

(Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

17. Bournemouth — In last year’s hot start, Bournemouth handled itself well against most teams outside the Power Six. This year, well, the Cherries aren’t doing that (though Leicester’s been in our Top Three for a couple of weeks now).
Last week: 17
Season high: 14
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 3-1 at Leicester City
Up next: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 v. Everton

16. Brighton and Hove Albion — No shame in getting pumped 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium, but the Gulls were punchless. Rough two weeks after a solid first two matches.
Last week: 14
Season high: 6
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 4-0 at Man City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Burnley

15. Manchester United — What’s going on here? Well, the absence of Anthony Martial for one. But United’s subs bench was as uninspiring as ever: Romero, Rojo, Tuanzebe, Chong, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood. A lot of blind hope there.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2 
Season low: 15
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Southampton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Leicester City

14. Crystal Palace — Improving, but it’s difficult to bump them up too much when their three points earned come almost exclusively through a terrible refereeing decision. However, we reserve the right to move them way up the rankings via a strong performance against Spurs (even if it doesn’t lead to a result).
Last week: 18
Season high: 14
Season low: 18
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Aston Villa
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Spurs

13. Southampton — Saints are… pretty good. If the season-opening blowout loss at Turf Moor was a blip, Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s men way well be mid-table this season. The performances have been that good in a narrow defeat to Liverpool and a draw with Manchester United.
Last week: 13
Season high: 13
Season low: 19
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Manchester United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Sheffield United

12. Aston Villa — Deserved a point from Crystal Palace, but got de-Friended. Woof.
Last week: 10
Season high: 8
Season low: 15
Last match: “Lost” 1-0 at Crystal Palace
Up next: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 v. West Ham United

11. Sheffield United — I want to go out on the town with Chris Wilder‘s crew, who are scrappy, not taking anything for granted, and loving life in the top flight. Or maybe just go out with Chris Wilder. Not sure I could hang.
Last week: 16
Season high: 11
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 2-2 at Chelsea
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Saints

(Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

10. Wolves — Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have points in three of four matches, but all have been draws. Europa League congestion can be blamed for that, but will it also stop Wolves’ charge for another berth in European competition. Big first match after the break.
Last week: 8
Season high: 7 
Season low: 10
Last match: Lost 3-2 at Everton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Chelsea

9. Chelsea — Frank Lampard showed his inexperience with the subs in a come-from-ahead 2-2 draw against the Blades. You can’t simply forget your experienced players down the homestretch of games simply because the kids are flying.
Last week: 9
Season high: 9 
Season low: 12
Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Sheffield United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Wolves

8. Burnley — Just obliterated by Liverpool. That happens, but the Clarets rarely look as easy to beat as they did at the weekend.
Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 9
Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Liverpool
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Brighton

7. Tottenham Hotspur — Christian Eriksen is staying, and that’s great, but if Spurs’ last two matches taught us anything, it’s that Tanguy (pronounced Ton-guy) Ndombele is as indispensable as any Spur not named Harry Kane.
Last week: 7
Season high: 2 
Season low: 7
Last match: Drew 2-2 at Arsenal
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Crystal Palace

6. West Ham United — Has allowed two goals in three matches since getting sand-blasted by Manchester City on opening day. A tough test with Villa awaits before a visit from Manchester United.
Last week: 12
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Norwich City
Up next: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Aston Villa

5. Everton — The wobble at Villa. The red card draw with Palace. Everton failed to get what should’ve been a minimum 10 points from its first four matches, but will be happy to be within a point of the Top Four.
Last week: 11
Season high: 8
Season low: 11
Last match: Won 3-2 v. Wolves
Up next: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Bournemouth

(Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images)

4. Arsenal — That the Gunners were down 2-0 at home to Spurs was an issue, but only because they had been so dominant. The comeback delivered a richly deserved point to Unai Emery‘s men, who have two matches before a trip to wobbly Manchester United.
Last week: 4
Season high: 4 
Season low: 7
Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Spurs
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sept. 15 at Watford

3. Leicester City — It felt like the visit from Bournemouth had speed bump written all over it, but Brendan Rodgers‘ men limited the tumult to a Callum Wilson first half equalizer in a fairly comfortable win.
Last week: 3
Season high: 3 
Season low: 10
Last match: Won 3-1 v. Bournemouth
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Manchester United

2. Manchester City — The Laporte injury is a big set back to their title hopes; One more injury could really sting the reigning champs.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1 
Season low: 2
Last match: Won 4-0 v. Brighton
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sept. 14 at Norwich City

1. Liverpool — Jurgen Klopp wasn’t wrong: The demolition of Burnley was complete, and included a much-sought clean sheet. With Laporte out for a while, the Reds’ runway to the title looks clearer today.
Last week: 2 
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 3-0 at Burnley
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Newcastle United

In USMNT camp, Ajax’s Dest won’t commit beyond this month

Photo by VI Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sergino Dest is with the United States men’s national team this September camp, but that doesn’t mean he will be cap-tying himself to the program in one month.

And that’s regardless of whether Gregg Berhalter plans to call him up and play him.

[ MORE: Man City looks to transfer market ]

The 18-year-old Ajax back is also eligible to represent the Netherlands, and an October call-up and appearance in the CONCACAF Nations League would cap-tie Dest to the USMNT program.

Dest has represented the U.S. at the U-20 and U-17 levels and cap-tying him is absolutely a priority, but the player has a rising reputation in Holland and may want to see if he can swim to the top of a wide defender pool which includes in-prime players like Terrence Kongolo, older players like Daley Blind, Daryl Janmaat, and Patrick Van Aanholt as well as young prospects Denzel Dumfries (PSV) and Kenny Tete (Lyon).

He said he was surprised to be called up to the national team, which is a bit stunning. I mean, he’s one of the top prospects in the program and a dual national: Berhalter better be calling him.

Losing Dest would be one of the top dual national losses in recent memory, including Neven Subotic and Giuseppe Rossi, and it would combine with Jonathan Gonzalez’s choice of Mexico over the U.S. to multiply the ripples in the U.S. pool.

Here’s American Soccer Now’s Brian Sciaretta with the full quotes:

Report: Man City looks to January window after Laporte injury

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: Transfer news

Eriksen wishes he could force transfer ‘like in Football Manager’ Inter Milan send Icardi to PSG on loan, with option to buy USMNT forward Novakovich leaves Reading, moves to Serie B

Hindsight is 20/20, and Manchester City’s decision not to bring in center back depth this summer is looking really poor.

That’ll happen when perhaps the most irreplaceable part of a hopeful quadruple contender goes out for the rest of 2019. Aymeric Laporte’s surgery means that John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, and (probably) Fernandinho are an injury away from Manchester City using kids or Kyle Walker at center back.

The Daily Mail says that Pep Guardiola will buy a center back in January, five months after pulling out of the bidding for Harry Maguire when the price got too steep.

City almost has to go the transfer route, as the majority of high-ish end free agents on the market on attack-minded.

Laporte is not expected back until at least January, but what would a transfer be? The eventual successor to Otamendi, or something a bit less revolutionary than dropping $75 million on an absolute stud?

Either could work, but both will include inflated fees due to the clear desperation in the case of the buyers.

Also, quality center backs didn’t exactly move this summer. Aside from Maguire, most targets stayed home. Toby Alderweireld, Issa Diop, and James Tarkowski were linked with moves but went nowhere. David Luiz moved, perhaps only because Laurent Koscielny demanded out of Arsenal. Veterans Phil Jagielka, Gary Cahill, and Ashley Williams opted for playing time, not that Guardiola would’ve been looking to “buy old,” either.

What we’re trying to say is… City’s going to have to spend a lot of dough if they want to buy someone.

Strengths and weaknesses of the USMNT

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT
1 Comment

The United States men’s national team tangles with Mexico on Friday in its latest attempt at building toward the 2022 World Cup.

Rivals El Tri are bringing a Golden Generation-based roster to the party, and the weaknesses of Mexico are, well, very very few.

The USMNT is another story. Gregg Berhalter’s Yanks may well be on pace for a Golden Generation itself should Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Josh Sargent continue to progress and mature with top level experience, and there are a bevy of young players like FC Dallas’ Paxton Pomykal and Ajax’s Sergino Dest who, too, inspire hope for the short-term and long-term.

STRENGTH: The midfield

This feels so good to say. After a few years of Michael Bradley dipping in form and coaches hoping Wil Trapp is the answer, the Yanks now have multiple players delivering on a high level for club and country. That allows Bradley to, at worst, be a terrific depth asset.

Christian Pulisic is on pace to become the best attacking player in USMNT history — a mantle we believe currently resides with Clint Dempsey — and Weston McKennie is a complete player and one of Schalke’s most important. Tyler Adams is the “right back” in Berhalter’s formation, but he’s a midfielder in possession and a very good one.

Alfredo Morales is getting his latest chance to impress, Pomykal is a delightful young prospect who may eventually allow Pulisic to play out wide, and Julian Green’s 2.Bundesliga heroics have not even been enough to get a call-up. That’s depth (or questionable call-ups, but we’ll get to that).

WEAKNESS: Left back

Gregg Berhalter has attempted to short-circuit a weakness that goes back to DaMarcus Beasley’s prime, a void unfilled by Timothy Chandler, Fabian Johnson, Jorge Villafana, Edgar Castillo, Justin Morrow, Greg Garza, and a host of out-of-position prayers unanswered. Berhalter’s ideal back four is not traditional, with Tyler Adams or another right back defending in that spot but moving into the midfield in possession. So far, Tim Ream has been okay as a LCB, but the team still badly needs a strong, true, speedy man on the left.

Beasley was a key to many USMNT cycles (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

STRENGTH: The coach, in-game

Just look at what Caleb Porter, a decent-enough MLS coach in his own right, has done with Columbus since taking over for Berhalter, who was clearly making a fine meal out of lesser ingredients. There’s a chance that his desire to be a possession-based monster won’t work out at the USMNT level, but he’s such a good coach that it would be stunning if he didn’t find a fix.

WEAKNESS: The coach, in selection

Look, every coach has his or her favorites. Berhalter coached Gyasi Zardes and Wil Trapp at Columbus, and both continue to get called up to the team. Zardes is a serviceable player who out-performs his advanced stats and finishes goals. He’s the 2019 Chris Wondolowski (even if Chris Wondolowski is still active in 2019). Trapp is, well, one of Berhalter’s favorites.

There is a clear desire or preference from Berhalter to see Major League Soccer players make it work. For now, that’s kinda okay. But see this below chart with the ratings of American players amongst their peers in MLS across three different online rating services. Berhalter is calling up players who sit outside the Top 100 in form in MLS this season.

Hopefully, whoever Earnie Stewart hires to be the new USMNT GM will help. I mean, at least reward the American player having the best season of all Yanks in MLS (It’s FC Dallas’ 28-year-old Ryan Hollingshead, by the way).

STRENGTH: John Brooks

We’d love to say center back is a strength in general, but right now it would be almost exclusively on behalf of the Wolfsburg monster. Brooks is a terrific passer with excellent vision, strong instincts, and tactical understanding. When healthy, he’s been a good Bundesliga center back. His last season and the start of this one have sputtered a bit, but at 26 it’s reasonable to think he’s just now finding his prime.

WEAKNESS: Goalkeeper (for now?)

Zack Steffen is the No. 1 goalkeeper in the USMNT pool. The youngster is back in Europe, on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf from Manchester City, and getting loads of shots fired at him by Bundesliga opposition. He’s a tremendous shot stopper who is improving in possession despite the mistakes we’ve seen in a U.S. shirt. Fellow young goalkeepers Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge) and Jonathan Klinsmann (FC St. Gallen) are not first choice at their clubs. And for as good as veterans Brad Guzan and Sean Johnson are between the sticks, neither meets the class of prime Brad Friedel, Kasey Keller, or Tim Howard, clearly elite backstops who capable of the most wondrous of performances.

Zack Steffen twitter.com/f95

STRENGTH: Youth

Look, some of this has to do with shiny new objects yet to crack in front of our eyes, but things are looking from Pomykal to Miles Robinson in MLS, Sergino Dest to Chris Gloster overseas (And don’t even get us started on the way too young but way too exciting Giovani Reyna, Borussia Dortmund’s son of one of the best American players to ever don the shirt).

The Olympic qualifying failures are hopefully in the past, and the U-20 World Cup sides have been fun to watch for years. Say what you will about the USSF under Klinsmann, Arena, Berhalter, whoever, but the prospects are being developed better both here and abroad than ever before.

WEAKNESS: Center forward (for now)

Prolific big man Jozy Altidore isn’t with the USMNT this camp due to Toronto FC commitments, and has struggled to stay healthy (He’s an absolute CONCACAF killer). Lille’s Tim Weah is also hurt, and may well be the answer here, but all eyes will be on Josh Sargent. The Werder Bremen teen is coming off his first goal of the Bundesliga season, and capable of turning this weakness to strength the minute if his elite prospect meter pushes into full throttle starter (Read the latest on Sargent here). Everyone else already has a clear flaw in their game, even Altidore’s fitness qualifies here. Gyasi Zardes is a good finisher with a very decent engine, but his poor stats in many other categories aren’t lying. Bobby Wood has dropped off the map, Andrija Novakovich is still not a fixture at Reading and on another loan, and Jordan Morris now clearly a winger.