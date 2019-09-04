Best Premier League XI, so far

The first month of the Premier League season in now in the books and there have been plenty of stunning individual displays so far, as a whole host of new stars are emerging across the league.

Below we focus on the best XI of the campaign, so far, as plenty of players from clubs outside of the top six have shone in the opening four weeks of the new season.

Let us know if you agree with our team by selecting your own in the comments section below.

Best XI of the Premier League season, through Matchweek 4

—– Patricio —-

—- Wan-Bissaka —- Mings —- Soyuncu —- Stevens —-

—- De Bruyne —- Tielemans —- James —-

—- Aguero —- Firmino —- Pukki —-

Analysis

Rui Patricio has come up with some big saves for Wolves early in the season and although the likes of Jordan Pickford and Ederson have also impressed, the Portuguese goalkeeper has been solid throughout all four games, plus their successful UEFA Europa League qualifying run.

In defense Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been brilliant at right back for Man United, while Tyrone Mings and Caglar Soyuncu have settled into life as PL regulars remarkably well as they edge out Harry Maguire and Virgil Van Dijk. Enda Stevens has been a revelation as an attacking left back for Sheffield United, so he gets the nod at left back.

Midfield was tough to narrow down, as either Wilfried Ndidi or Youri Tielemans could have been in the engine room, but I’m going for Tielemans as he’s been tidy and popped up with some key moments for the Foxes who are flying early in the season. Kevin De Bruyne has been in midseason form with five assists already to his name, and he could’ve had David Silva alongside him. Instead, we have Daniel James who has three goals in his first four PL appearances and has been United’s most consistent attacking player in the first month of the season. Not bad for his first month as a PL player. Mason Mount, James Maddison, Manuel Lanzini and Matteo Guendouzi have all had very good starts to the season too.

Up top we’ve gone with the form guys. Sergio Aguero has once again hit the ground running and despite his public falling out with Guardiola he continues to score goals. Teemu Pukki is in the same mould as Aguero and his clinical finishing has been a huge, but welcome, surprise. Roberto Firmino rounds off the attack as his movement, finishing and hunger have led Liverpool to four-straight wins to start the season. Other options up top include Sebastien Haller has scored three goals already for West Ham and the big man appears to be the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle to get their attackers realizing their full potential. While Anthony Martial, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling, Richarlison and Sadio Mane could have easily made it.

