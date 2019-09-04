“Furious” Emre Can left off Juventus UCL squad

That sound you can hear is Liverpool fans chuckling.

Emre Can has revealed he is “furious” about being left out of Juventus’ 22-man UEFA Champions League squad.

The Italian champions have left Can and Mario Mandzukic out of their UCL roster for the 2019-20 season, as Maurizio Sarri has incredible strength in-depth in his squad.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Can, 25, left Liverpool in 2018 to join Juve and said he remained with the Turin club this summer, instead of sealing a move away, because he had been promised he would play in the Champions League this season.

“The fact that I am not in the Champions League squad is extremely shocking for me, mainly because I was promised something different last week. There were talks with other clubs [before the transfer window closed] and one of the conditions for me to stay was to be part of the Champions League squad,” Can said. “On Tuesday they phoned me and told me, in a conversation that didn’t even last a minute, that I was not on the list and they didn’t give an explanation. That does make me angry and furious because I think that I played well last season, above all in the Champions League. I really can’t understand this and will now see what I decide to do from here and I will seek talks with the club next week.”

Juve brought in Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabot, Matthijs de Ligt and Danilo over the summer, as they tried to bring in Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku but failed.

With so many midfield and attacking options at his disposal, Sarri has the likes of Sami Khedira, Ramsey, Rabiot, Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentacur ahead of Can in the pecking order and it is likely the German international will be leaving Juve in the next transfer window.

Can came on for the final 30 minutes for Juventus against Napoli at the weekend and was a regular last season as they secured their eighth-straight Serie A title.

He left Liverpool last summer and then watched them win the UCL title, and you have to say that this career move probably wasn’t the best for Can.

Juventus face Can’s former club, Bayer Leverkusen, plus Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow in the UCL group stage this season, as he will be watching on from the sidelines and on TV.

