How will USMNT line up v. Mexico?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team host Mexico at MetLife Stadium on Friday in a friendly.

But we all know that it is far from that when the USMNT and El Tri clash. After Mexico beat the U.S. 1-0 in the Gold Cup final this summer, both teams will look vastly different and Mexico will now have their strongest possible lineup.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has given fresh chances to a number of players, as well as calling up some of his best young talent for the mouthwatering clash in New Jersey.

Below we take a look at the projected starting lineup for the USMNT on Friday, and provide some analysis as to why this is the case.

USMNT projected lineup v. Mexico (4-2-3-1)

—– Steffen —–

—- Dest —- Long —- Brooks —- Lima —-

—- McKennie —- Morales —- 

—- Boyd —- Pomykal —- Pulisic 

—– Zardes —–

Analysis

Zack Steffen has had a strong start to the Bundesliga season with Fortuna Dusseldorf, and he should get he nod ahead of Brad Guzan but the veteran has experience in this pressure situations against El Tri so maybe Berhalter will want him on the pitch.

In defense there is finally a chance to see John Brooks back in a USMNT jersey, and his likely center back partner is Aaron Long with young Miles Robinson likely to get some minutes in the second friendly against Uruguay. Full back has been a problem area for the USMNT for some time, and especially with Berhalter’s tactics and need for them to tuck inside and be comfortable on the ball. Ajax youngster Sergino Dest seems like a sure starter at right back, while Nick Lima is likely to slot in at left back. Reggie Cannon is a great option at right back as a pure defender, so don’t be surprised if he starts there and Dest plays at left back.

There’s no doubting that getting the balance right in central midfield has probably been Berhalter’s biggest struggle so far. Weston McKennie is the USMNT’s main man in that area but he needs someone alongside him who can calm things down as he rattles into challenges and tries to get the U.S. moving forward. Enter, Alfredo Morales. We haven’t seen him for quite some time but the Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder is calm on the ball and is also strong and clever in possession. After giving the likes of Will Trapp and Michael Bradley plenty of chances to impress in the engine room, this is Morales’ big chance to shine.

In the attacking midfield areas there should be no question about who starts out wide with Christian Pulisic and Tyler Boyd both locks on the left and right respectively, while the position behind a central striker is very much up for grabs. Paxton Pomykal has been a star for FC Dallas this season and is one of the brightest USYNT products in a long time. He seems to be a great fit to play in the central attacking midfield role. Up top Gyasi Zardes will likely get the nod as his hold-up play brings the likes of Pulisic and Boyd into the game, but Jordan Morris and Josh Sargent are both knocking at the door with goals for their club teams.

“Furious” Emre Can left off Juventus UCL squad

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 1:15 PM EDT
That sound you can hear is Liverpool fans chuckling.

Emre Can has revealed he is “furious” about being left out of Juventus’ 22-man UEFA Champions League squad.

The Italian champions have left Can and Mario Mandzukic out of their UCL roster for the 2019-20 season, as Maurizio Sarri has incredible strength in-depth in his squad.

Can, 25, left Liverpool in 2018 to join Juve and said he remained with the Turin club this summer, instead of sealing a move away, because he had been promised he would play in the Champions League this season.

“The fact that I am not in the Champions League squad is extremely shocking for me, mainly because I was promised something different last week. There were talks with other clubs [before the transfer window closed] and one of the conditions for me to stay was to be part of the Champions League squad,” Can said. “On Tuesday they phoned me and told me, in a conversation that didn’t even last a minute, that I was not on the list and they didn’t give an explanation. That does make me angry and furious because I think that I played well last season, above all in the Champions League. I really can’t understand this and will now see what I decide to do from here and I will seek talks with the club next week.”

Juve brought in Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabot, Matthijs de Ligt and Danilo over the summer, as they tried to bring in Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku but failed.

With so many midfield and attacking options at his disposal, Sarri has the likes of Sami Khedira, Ramsey, Rabiot, Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentacur ahead of Can in the pecking order and it is likely the German international will be leaving Juve in the next transfer window.

Can came on for the final 30 minutes for Juventus against Napoli at the weekend and was a regular last season as they secured their eighth-straight Serie A title.

He left Liverpool last summer and then watched them win the UCL title, and you have to say that this career move probably wasn’t the best for Can.

Juventus face Can’s former club, Bayer Leverkusen, plus Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow in the UCL group stage this season, as he will be watching on from the sidelines and on TV.

Best Premier League XI, so far

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT
The first month of the Premier League season in now in the books and there have been plenty of stunning individual displays so far, as a whole host of new stars are emerging across the league.

Below we focus on the best XI of the campaign, so far, as plenty of players from clubs outside of the top six have shone in the opening four weeks of the new season.

Let us know if you agree with our team by selecting your own in the comments section below.

Best XI of the Premier League season, through Matchweek 4

—– Patricio —-

—- Wan-Bissaka —- Mings —- Soyuncu —- Stevens —-

—- De Bruyne —- Tielemans —- James —-

—- Aguero —- Firmino —- Pukki —-

Analysis

Rui Patricio has come up with some big saves for Wolves early in the season and although the likes of Jordan Pickford and Ederson have also impressed, the Portuguese goalkeeper has been solid throughout all four games, plus their successful UEFA Europa League qualifying run.

In defense Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been brilliant at right back for Man United, while Tyrone Mings and Caglar Soyuncu have settled into life as PL regulars remarkably well as they edge out Harry Maguire and Virgil Van Dijk. Enda Stevens has been a revelation as an attacking left back for Sheffield United, so he gets the nod at left back.

Midfield was tough to narrow down, as either Wilfried Ndidi or Youri Tielemans could have been in the engine room, but I’m going for Tielemans as he’s been tidy and popped up with some key moments for the Foxes who are flying early in the season. Kevin De Bruyne has been in midseason form with five assists already to his name, and he could’ve had David Silva alongside him. Instead, we have Daniel James who has three goals in his first four PL appearances and has been United’s most consistent attacking player in the first month of the season. Not bad for his first month as a PL player. Mason Mount, James Maddison, Manuel Lanzini and Matteo Guendouzi have all had very good starts to the season too.

Up top we’ve gone with the form guys. Sergio Aguero has once again hit the ground running and despite his public falling out with Guardiola he continues to score goals. Teemu Pukki is in the same mould as Aguero and his clinical finishing has been a huge, but welcome, surprise. Roberto Firmino rounds off the attack as his movement, finishing and hunger have led Liverpool to four-straight wins to start the season. Other options up top include Sebastien Haller has scored three goals already for West Ham and the big man appears to be the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle to get their attackers realizing their full potential. While Anthony Martial, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling, Richarlison and Sadio Mane could have easily made it.

Phil Neville plays down USWNT reports

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
A report from the UK had suggested that Phil Neville was in the running to become the next USWNT head coach, but the England women’s boss has poured cold water on the links.

Speaking after England lost 2-1 at Norway in a friendly on Tuesday, Neville said he was happy being in charge of the Lionesses as he is also due to take charge of Team GB at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics next summer.

“There’s been no approach,” Neville said. “My focus is on winning us a gold medal in the Olympics. It’s flattering because it means you’re doing a good job. My focus is England. I love this job.”

The former Manchester United and England defender then went on to reaffirm his commitment to England and the Football Association, as he was named as one of the three finalists for the coach of the year in the women’s game by FIFA last week.

“I’ve been linked with a number of jobs since becoming England manager and that’s because my players have been so good,” Neville said. “I’ve said before, I love the job I am doing, it’s a tremendous challenge. The players are heading in the right direction and I get backed unbelievably by the FA. So I am 100 per cent happy.”

With 18 months under his belt as head coach of England, he led his squad to the World Cup semifinal where they lost 2-1 to eventual champions the U.S. but the jury is still out as the Lionesses were expected to at least reach the final four in France this summer.

It isn’t clear how serious of a contender Neville ever was for the USWNT job.

With Jill Ellis stepping down as head coach in October after delivering back-to-back World Cup victories, the USWNT are searching for their next manager with NWSL coaches Paul Riley, Laura Harvey and Vlatko Andonovski all leading candidates.

New USWNT GM Kate Markgraf will be narrowing down the search in the next few weeks and given Neville’s relative inexperience as a coach, it would be incredibly surprising to see him interviewed for this position.

The initial report stated that Ellis is a big fan of Neville and she would have a big say in appointing her successor, but it would still be a huge shock if Neville landed the biggest job in the women’s game.

PHOTOS: Wolves, Chelsea, Spurs release new third jerseys

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all released new third jerseys over the last 24 hours.

And Wolves have basically decided to become the Mexico national team.

In a clear hat tip to their star Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, Wolves’ new third kit from Adidas is green and is very similar to Mexico’s home jersey.

The only thing that is different from Wolves’ new shirt to a Mexico jersey is the badge and sponsor. El Tri fans everywhere: “Shut up and take my money!”

Two London clubs have also released new jerseys, with Chelsea going for a pretty nifty black kit with orange stripes running down the front as Nike have designed something similar to jerseys the Blues wore in the 90s.

Spurs also have a new kit designed by Nike, with a pale blue number also giving it a retro feel.

Take a look below at the three new jerseys.