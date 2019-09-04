More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

With Laporte out, what now for Man City?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Aymeric Laporte has had “successful” knee surgery, but Manchester City will be without their best center back for at least the next few months, as a January return is optimistic.

What now for Pep Guardiola and his defense?

John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are the only two center backs they have in their squad, while Fernandinho has revealed he has been training as a center back in recent weeks.

After Vincent Kompany moved on this summer, everybody thought City would splash the cash to sign a new center back. They went after Harry Maguire but couldn’t match the fee Man United wanted to pay, and now here we are.

Losing Laporte, who was superb for City last season, was the last thing Guardiola would have wanted.

It is no exaggeration to say this injury, depending on how serious it is, has swung the pendulum in Liverpool’s favor when it comes to the Premier League title race.

What options do Man City have to plug the gap left by Laporte?

Stones, who is returning from injury himself, and Otamendi are the obvious choices, but the latter has struggled in the early weeks of the season after being left out for most of last season. And Stones’ issues from a pure defensive standpoint continue.

Another option is to play Kyle Walker at center back and have Joao Cancelo at right back, while playing Fernandinho as a center back is also a very decent option, as youngster Eric Garcia is still probably a little too raw.

Guardiola isn’t against playing a central midfielder at center back. He did it with Javier Mascherano at Barcelona and Fernandinho’s spot as a holding midfielder has now been taken up by Rodri so the Brazilian veteran may have a big role to play.

Simply put, it was a big mistake by Man City to not bring in a new center back over the summer. Relying on three center backs for the entire season, which will likely consist of over 60 games, was a huge gamble.

Despite all of their attacking options, Laporte’s injury is a massive blow for Man City’s defense and their title push.

PHOTOS: Wolves, Chelsea, Spurs release new third jerseys

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all released new third jerseys over the last 24 hours.

And Wolves have basically decided to become the Mexico national team.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In a clear hat tip to their star Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, Wolves’ new third kit from Adidas is green and is very similar to Mexico’s home jersey.

The only thing that is different from Wolves’ new shirt to a Mexico jersey is the badge and sponsor. El Tri fans everywhere: “Shut up and take my money!”

Two London clubs have also released new jerseys, with Chelsea going for a pretty nifty black kit with orange stripes running down the front as Nike have designed something similar to jerseys the Blues wore in the 90s.

Spurs also have a new kit designed by Nike, with a pale blue number also giving it a retro feel.

Take a look below at the three new jerseys.

Inter fans tell Lukaku monkey chants are not racist in Italy

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
1 Comment

An Inter Milan supporters group has told Romelu Lukaku that monkey chants directed at him by Cagliari fans is not racist in Italy.

In a truly mind-boggling statement released by Inter’s Ultras from the Curva Nord, they claimed that racist comments towards Lukaku are a “form of respect” as opposition fans are “afraid of the goals you might score against them” and they urged Lukaku to “please help us to clarify what racism really is and that Italian fans are not racist.”

Lukaku, 26, issued a statement after the incident on Sunday, as videos clearly showed monkey chants being directed at him from Cagliari fans as he scored the winning penalty kick in the second half to send Inter Milan to the top of the Serie A table.

“We are really sorry you thought that what happened in Cagliari was racist. You have to understand that Italy is not like many other north European countries where racism is a REAL problem,” said L’urlo della Nord. “We understand that it could have seemed racist to you but it is not like that. In Italy we use some ‘ways’ only to ‘help our teams’ and to try to make our opponents nervous, not for racism but to mess them up.

“We are a multiethnic fans organisation and we have always welcomed players from everywhere. However, we have always used that ‘way’ with other teams’ players in the past and we probably will in the future. We are not racist and so are not the Cagliari fans. You have to understand that in all Italian stadiums people cheer for their teams but at the same time they use to cheer against the opponents not for racism but to ‘help’ their own team.”

Hazard brothers both out of Belgium’s European qualifiers

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BRUSSELS (AP) Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and his brother Thorgan have both withdrawn from Belgium’s squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of injuries.

The Belgium team says the Hazards left the squad after it was determined they weren’t fit to play against San Marino on Friday or Scotland on Monday.

Eden Hazard has a thigh problem and hasn’t played a competitive game for Real Madrid since joining the Spanish club in the summer.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane had expressed frustration that Hazard was joining up with the Belgian team instead of focusing on his recovery.

Borussia Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard missed his team’s Bundesliga loss to Union Berlin on Saturday with a bruised rib.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Lloyd scores twice, Horan once as Portugal no match for USWNT

Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Carli Lloyd scored twice and Lindsey Horan added a goal of her own on the U.S. women’s national team’s latest Victory Tour stop, a 3-0 victory over Portugal in St. Paul, Minnesota.

[ MORE: FIFA unveils logo for 2022 World Cup in Qatar ]

Thus far on the tour, the 2019 Women’s World Cup winners have beaten Ireland and Portugal (twice), by a combined score of 10-0.

Lloyd opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, simply by being in the right place at the right time. She was denied with his initial attempt, as was Jessica McDonald with her follow-up effort, but the ball returned to Lloyd near the corner of the six-yard box, with the goal wide open.

Lloyd made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just 10 minutes later. Tobin Heath was tripped just on the edge of the penalty area, deemed to have been a foul inside the box. Lloyd went high and right with her penalty attempt, evading goalkeeper Ines Teixeira Pereira despite the fact she went the correct way.

[ MORE: Jamaica women’s team on strike after not being paid ]

Horan completed the scoring not long before full-time, in the 83rd minute, when she managed to wriggle free inside the penalty area and get her head on Christen Press’s corner kick.

Having out-shot the Portuguese by a margin of 21-1 (10-0 on target), the three-goal margin of victory was nothing short of what the two-time reigning world champions deserved in front of 19,600 fans at Allianz Field.

The Americans will now return to their respective club teams before reconvening for a pair of friendlies against South Korea, in Charlotte and Chicago, next month.