Phil Neville plays down USWNT reports

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
A report from the UK had suggested that Phil Neville was in the running to become the next USWNT head coach, but the England women’s boss has poured cold water on the links.

Speaking after England lost 2-1 at Norway in a friendly on Tuesday, Neville said he was happy being in charge of the Lionesses as he is also due to take charge of Team GB at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics next summer.

“There’s been no approach,” Neville said. “My focus is on winning us a gold medal in the Olympics. It’s flattering because it means you’re doing a good job. My focus is England. I love this job.”

The former Manchester United and England defender then went on to reaffirm his commitment to England and the Football Association, as he was named as one of the three finalists for the coach of the year in the women’s game by FIFA last week.

“I’ve been linked with a number of jobs since becoming England manager and that’s because my players have been so good,” Neville said. “I’ve said before, I love the job I am doing, it’s a tremendous challenge. The players are heading in the right direction and I get backed unbelievably by the FA. So I am 100 per cent happy.”

With 18 months under his belt as head coach of England, he led his squad to the World Cup semifinal where they lost 2-1 to eventual champions the U.S. but the jury is still out as the Lionesses were expected to at least reach the final four in France this summer.

It isn’t clear how serious of a contender Neville ever was for the USWNT job.

With Jill Ellis stepping down as head coach in October after delivering back-to-back World Cup victories, the USWNT are searching for their next manager with NWSL coaches Paul Riley, Laura Harvey and Vlatko Andonovski all leading candidates.

New USWNT GM Kate Markgraf will be narrowing down the search in the next few weeks and given Neville’s relative inexperience as a coach, it would be incredibly surprising to see him interviewed for this position.

The initial report stated that Ellis is a big fan of Neville and she would have a big say in appointing her successor, but it would still be a huge shock if Neville landed the biggest job in the women’s game.

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all released new third jerseys over the last 24 hours.

And Wolves have basically decided to become the Mexico national team.

In a clear hat tip to their star Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, Wolves’ new third kit from Adidas is green and is very similar to Mexico’s home jersey.

The only thing that is different from Wolves’ new shirt to a Mexico jersey is the badge and sponsor. El Tri fans everywhere: “Shut up and take my money!”

Two London clubs have also released new jerseys, with Chelsea going for a pretty nifty black kit with orange stripes running down the front as Nike have designed something similar to jerseys the Blues wore in the 90s.

Spurs also have a new kit designed by Nike, with a pale blue number also giving it a retro feel.

Take a look below at the three new jerseys.

With Laporte out, what now for Man City?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
Aymeric Laporte has had “successful” knee surgery, but Manchester City will be without their best center back for at least the next few months, as a January return is optimistic.

What now for Pep Guardiola and his defense?

John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are the only two center backs they have in their squad, while Fernandinho has revealed he has been training as a center back in recent weeks.

After Vincent Kompany moved on this summer, everybody thought City would splash the cash to sign a new center back. They went after Harry Maguire but couldn’t match the fee Man United wanted to pay, and now here we are.

Losing Laporte, who was superb for City last season, was the last thing Guardiola would have wanted.

It is no exaggeration to say this injury, depending on how serious it is, has swung the pendulum in Liverpool’s favor when it comes to the Premier League title race.

What options do Man City have to plug the gap left by Laporte?

Stones, who is returning from injury himself, and Otamendi are the obvious choices, but the latter has struggled in the early weeks of the season after being left out for most of last season. And Stones’ issues from a pure defensive standpoint continue.

Another option is to play Kyle Walker at center back and have Joao Cancelo at right back, while playing Fernandinho as a center back is also a very decent option, as youngster Eric Garcia is still probably a little too raw.

Guardiola isn’t against playing a central midfielder at center back. He did it with Javier Mascherano at Barcelona and Fernandinho’s spot as a holding midfielder has now been taken up by Rodri so the Brazilian veteran may have a big role to play.

Simply put, it was a big mistake by Man City to not bring in a new center back over the summer. Relying on three center backs for the entire season, which will likely consist of over 60 games, was a huge gamble.

Despite all of their attacking options, Laporte’s injury is a massive blow for Man City’s defense and their title push.

Inter fans tell Lukaku monkey chants are not racist in Italy

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
An Inter Milan supporters group has told Romelu Lukaku that monkey chants directed at him by Cagliari fans is not racist in Italy.

In a truly mind-boggling statement released by Inter’s Ultras from the Curva Nord, they claimed that racist comments towards Lukaku are a “form of respect” as opposition fans are “afraid of the goals you might score against them” and they urged Lukaku to “please help us to clarify what racism really is and that Italian fans are not racist.”

Lukaku, 26, issued a statement after the incident on Sunday, as videos clearly showed monkey chants being directed at him from Cagliari fans as he scored the winning penalty kick in the second half to send Inter Milan to the top of the Serie A table.

“We are really sorry you thought that what happened in Cagliari was racist. You have to understand that Italy is not like many other north European countries where racism is a REAL problem,” said L’urlo della Nord. “We understand that it could have seemed racist to you but it is not like that. In Italy we use some ‘ways’ only to ‘help our teams’ and to try to make our opponents nervous, not for racism but to mess them up.

“We are a multiethnic fans organisation and we have always welcomed players from everywhere. However, we have always used that ‘way’ with other teams’ players in the past and we probably will in the future. We are not racist and so are not the Cagliari fans. You have to understand that in all Italian stadiums people cheer for their teams but at the same time they use to cheer against the opponents not for racism but to ‘help’ their own team.”

Hazard brothers both out of Belgium’s European qualifiers

Associated PressSep 4, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
BRUSSELS (AP) Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and his brother Thorgan have both withdrawn from Belgium’s squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of injuries.

The Belgium team says the Hazards left the squad after it was determined they weren’t fit to play against San Marino on Friday or Scotland on Monday.

Eden Hazard has a thigh problem and hasn’t played a competitive game for Real Madrid since joining the Spanish club in the summer.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane had expressed frustration that Hazard was joining up with the Belgian team instead of focusing on his recovery.

Borussia Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard missed his team’s Bundesliga loss to Union Berlin on Saturday with a bruised rib.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports