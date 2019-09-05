More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

An Englishman in Bordeaux

By Daniel KarellSep 5, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Very few have traveled the path from south London to Manchester, then Sunderland and then the Southwest of France. Then again, few people are Josh Maja.

While Jadon Sancho and Keiran Trippier may garner most of the media attention for English players plying their trade off the British Isle, one young Englishman is poised for a breakout year in Ligue 1. Maja, who joined Bordeaux during the January transfer window in 2019, is finally healthy after a knee injury cut short his first season in France, and he’s ready to make a big impact as part of a young squad.

 [ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule ]

The 20-year-old striker has an impressive story, overcoming the odds to not just become a professional, but also to make it to the top division in France. Maja began his career playing for St. Andrews Youth Club, its headquarters just steps away from Westminster Abbey.

He also spent time as a youngster with Crystal Palace and then Fulham, but left the club after three-and-a-half years for personal reasons. He then returned to St. Andrews, all the while going for trials across the country, trying to latch on with a team. While training with Manchester City and featuring in a friendly match against Sunderland, his fortunes suddenly changed. Sunderland liked what it saw, brought him to the northeast of England, and gave him a chance.

After working his way up the ranks from the Under-18s through the Under-23s and reserves, it was then-Sunderland manager David Moyes who gave Maja his first team debut in 2016. After working on his game for another season, Maja had a breakout year with Sunderland down in League One at the start of the 2018-2019 season.

Maja scored in Sunderland’s season opener, a 2-1 win over Charlton, and then went on to score 15 league goals in the first five months of the season, scoring with both feet and his head, and making it look easy at times.

Amazingly, Maja wasn’t even supposed to start that first game of the season. Sunderland had just signed experienced forward Charlie Wyke. But an injury to Wyke in the buildup to the game put Maja in, and he didn’t look back.

“I probably say everything was clicking,” Maja said in an interview with Pro Soccer Talk. “(Wyke) got injured in training so I had to start that game, and then I scored in the first game. From there, my confidence just went up. I think just the momentum and the confidence I had going into games was pushing me on to be successful that season.”

Suddenly, there was interest from clubs in the Championship, Premier League, and abroad. For a player who had trained at Manchester City, Fulham, and Crystal Palace, this could have been a big moment for him to make a move to a bigger club. But Maja said he didn’t see it that way.

“I just felt it was a good time for me to go abroad,” Maja said. “I didn’t feel like I was ready to take the step into the Premier League. I think signing for a PL team wouldn’t have been the right decision for my development.

“Obviously for me developing is playing games and I felt as if going abroad was going to enhance my development and get more game time. I think it was the right decision and I hope this season I can push on.”

By late January, it was done. Maja’s agent, Emeka Obasi helped Maja move from Sunderland to Ligue 1’s Bordeaux on an undisclosed fee, with Maja signing a four-and-a-half year contract. Obasi has been influential in seeing some of England’s top young talents move abroad, including Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund, Ademola Lookman’s move to RB Leipzig and Reiss Nelson’s loan to Hoffenheim last season.

“There was interest before the season, I knew there was a little bit there,” Maja said. “When I was scoring goals as the season was going on, the attention from them grew. My agent was the one, just because he’s got a good relationship with a lot of teams, he basically gave me confidence to listen to clubs abroad, and Bordeaux showed the biggest interest. That’s the main reason I took the opportunity to come here.”

After joining Bordeaux, Maja quickly integrated into the young squad and played in seven matches, starting three and scoring one goal. However, a torn meniscus in his left knee shut down the rest of his season for good. Instead of spending the time injured back home in London, Maja said he remained in Bordeaux to rehab, and he was ready to go at the start of the season for coach Paulo Sousa.

Following a preseason with Bordeaux, in which Maja participated in EA Sports League 1 games in Washington D.C., Maja seems primed for a big season in France. He’s come off the bench in each of the first three league matches of the season, scoring in Bordeaux’s 1-1 draw with Montpellier. Bordeaux’s young team looks to improve from a 14th-place finish last season, in which the club only earned 41 points.

“He’s very young like a lot of players on our team, but he has a lot of experience,” Maja’s Bordeaux teammate Aurelien Tchouameni said. “He played a lot of games in League One in England so he’s a very good player, a very good striker. I think he will help the team this season.”

At just 20, there’s still time for Maja to continue to improve, grow, and potentially return to England as a finished product.

“It’s a possibility,” Maja said about playing in the Premier League in the future. “I am focusing on my work in France with Bordeaux, maybe if the timing is right and the right club comes in, I’d love to take that opportunity. Right now I want to be the best I can be here.”

Mongolia, North Korea picks up wins in World Cup qualifying

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 5, 2019, 10:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Mongolia and North Korea both started the second round of Asian World Cup qualifying with wins on Thursday.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Mongolia, ranked 187th in the world and playing in the second round of qualifying for the first time, beat Myanmar 1-0 in Ulaanbaatar. Amaraa Dulguun scored the lone goal in the 17th minute of the Group F match. It’s only Mongolia’s second World Cup qualifying win overall, having won a first round first-leg match in 2011 (for the 2014 World Cup), before losing the second leg, 2-0 to Myanmar. This time, payback was on the cards.

North Korea defeated Lebanon 2-0 in Group H with Jong Il Gwan scoring both goals in Pyongyang.

The winner of each of the eight groups and the four best second-place teams will advance to the next round.

Matosas departure shines light on national team coaches

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 5, 2019, 9:06 AM EDT
1 Comment

Veteran Uruguayan coach Gustavo Matosas shocked both the CONCACAF and CONMEBOL communities alike with his announcement on Wednesday evening that he was resigning as Costa Rica Men’s National Team manager after this month’s friendlies.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

In a press conference alongside Costa Rica Football Federation officials, Matosas made an honest, yet stunning statement that shines a light on the differences between club soccer and international soccer.

“I live day to day. I didn’t realize being a national team coach was so boring,” Matosas said. “…Above all, (I’m leaving because of) how difficult it is to lead a team when you don’t have time day-to-day with the players. I don’t feel productive. Sometimes, I feel like I’m on vacation.

“I get the players for one week every two months. I thought it was not going to be so costly, however, I feel the lack of everyday work on the field with the players. With the National Team, I feel unproductive, I don’t have that day-to-day (action), no matter how much I kill myself watching film and games, it’s not what I like. I tried it, and I don’t like it.”

It 2019, it does take a special breed to be a national team manager. While Matosas exaggerates a little, it’s true that it’s much more difficult for national team coaches to work with players and imprint an identity with their team.

Every World Cup cycle it seems, national teams are getting fewer and fewer days with their players, as the club game has truly become the biggest competition in global soccer. It’s why teams at World Cups or other continental tournaments are struggling, with many stars on paper, but a lack of cohesion or time to develop the muscle-memory or chemistry with teammates needed to succeed in a game of inches.

In Matosas’ case, he discovered that – aside from performing pretty badly as Costa Rica manager in his one year plus on the job – he just wasn’t made for the international game.

U.S. Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter has talked about how he’s been in constant contact with USMNT players while they’re with their clubs, and he and his staff have done everything they can so that the players can arrive at training camp and hit the ground running. Most teams only get a week with the players, a Wednesday through the next Wednesday perhaps, so getting 2-3 days in training before and between games is crucial.

If as a manager, you can’t explain your tactics and ideas to players in a short period, perhaps it’s a sign that international coaching isn’t made for you.

Ultimately, it’s not a good thing for the game. Even before now, international soccer wasn’t for everyone. However, Matosas is clearly proven as a solid coach, and his return to Liga MX, even with Atletico San Luis, shows that he’s still desired in one of the top leagues in the region. However, his inability to adapt to the international game – or that the game has moved past him too quickly, is a shame.

Matic criticizes Solskjaer’s team selections

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 5, 2019, 7:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

It’s no surprise that Nemanja Matic is unhappy with his current situation.

The Manchester United veteran central midfielder has not only appeared to have lost a step, losing the pace that helped him close down defenders all over the park as well as beat others on balls in the air, but it’s in more real terms lost his place in the starting lineup. So far this early Premier League season, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred 22-year-old midfielder Scott McTominay as the holding midfielder for the team, leaving Matic to stew on the sidelines.

If Man United fails in its quest to finish in the top four, Matic says the blame lays solely at the feet of Solskjaer.

“The coach must opt for the team that will fight for the title and if he does not win, he bears the responsibility,” Matic said at a press conference ahead of Serbia’s Euro 2020 qualifying match against Portugal on Friday. “I have been in football for a long time, I have played almost all the games for all the clubs in the last 10 years. In order for me to play, one had to sit on the bench and accept that fact, and so do I now.”

It’s been three straight matches without a win for Man United, after a rollicking 4-0 victory over Chelsea where the Red Devils certainly finished all of their chances. The side could do with a player of Matic’s ability – at least in the past. Someone who can put out fires in central midfield, but could also dribble or have the technical ability to play the ball to forwards in tight spaces.

At the same time, Matic’s suggestion that Man United would surely achieve all its objectives with him in the lineup is doubtful. In addition, the players and Solskjaer will equally share the blame if Man United continue to struggle this season. At some point, it’s not just the manager.

At 31, Matic might be at the point where he has to change his game, either shifting to a centerback or playing a new role. With Pogba, it’s never an easy partnership, as Pogba likes to drift around to be available to play the killer pass, but that could leave another central midfield partner with more space to cover.

Ultimately, Matic seemed to understand that it’s up to him to get himself back in the Man United starting eleven.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 4

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 4, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

One of the long-held maxims in sport is that you cannot lose your job to injury, but can you lose your spot in our power rankings?

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings archive ]

Spoiler alert: Yeah. Yeah you can.

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

20. Watford — A better class of performance in drawing at St. James’ Park, but it’s not like Newcastle didn’t have more of the danger. Also, the opponent was Newcastle.
Last week: 20
Season high: 19
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Newcastle United
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sept. 15 v. Arsenal

19. Newcastle United — Probably deserved all three points from Watford, but most Magpies supporters would’ve signed up for four points through four matches
Last week: 19
Season high: 19
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Watford
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Liverpool

18. Norwich City — Injuries, injuries, injuries (and VAR?). Someone send Daniel Farke some elixirs and potions over the international break, and encase Teemu Pukki in something special.
Last week: 15
Season high: 12
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 2-0 at West Ham United
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Man City

(Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

17. Bournemouth — In last year’s hot start, Bournemouth handled itself well against most teams outside the Power Six. This year, well, the Cherries aren’t doing that (though Leicester’s been in our Top Three for a couple of weeks now).
Last week: 17
Season high: 14
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 3-1 at Leicester City
Up next: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 v. Everton

16. Brighton and Hove Albion — No shame in getting pumped 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium, but the Gulls were punchless. Rough two weeks after a solid first two matches.
Last week: 14
Season high: 6
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 4-0 at Man City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Burnley

15. Manchester United — What’s going on here? Well, the absence of Anthony Martial for one. But United’s subs bench was as uninspiring as ever: Romero, Rojo, Tuanzebe, Chong, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood. A lot of blind hope there.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2 
Season low: 15
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Southampton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Leicester City

14. Crystal Palace — Improving, but it’s difficult to bump them up too much when their three points earned come almost exclusively through a terrible refereeing decision. However, we reserve the right to move them way up the rankings via a strong performance against Spurs (even if it doesn’t lead to a result).
Last week: 18
Season high: 14
Season low: 18
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Aston Villa
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Spurs

13. Southampton — Saints are… pretty good. If the season-opening blowout loss at Turf Moor was a blip, Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s men way well be mid-table this season. The performances have been that good in a narrow defeat to Liverpool and a draw with Manchester United.
Last week: 13
Season high: 13
Season low: 19
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Manchester United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Sheffield United

12. Aston Villa — Deserved a point from Crystal Palace, but got de-Friended. Woof.
Last week: 10
Season high: 8
Season low: 15
Last match: “Lost” 1-0 at Crystal Palace
Up next: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 v. West Ham United

11. Sheffield United — I want to go out on the town with Chris Wilder‘s crew, who are scrappy, not taking anything for granted, and loving life in the top flight. Or maybe just go out with Chris Wilder. Not sure I could hang.
Last week: 16
Season high: 11
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 2-2 at Chelsea
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Saints

(Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

10. Wolves — Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have points in three of four matches, but all have been draws. Europa League congestion can be blamed for that, but will it also short-circuit Wolves’ charge for another berth in European competition? Big first match after the break.
Last week: 8
Season high: 7 
Season low: 10
Last match: Lost 3-2 at Everton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Chelsea

9. Chelsea — Frank Lampard showed his inexperience with the subs in a come-from-ahead 2-2 draw against the Blades. You can’t simply forget your experienced players down the homestretch of games simply because the kids are flying.
Last week: 9
Season high: 9 
Season low: 12
Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Sheffield United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Wolves

8. Burnley — Just obliterated by Liverpool. That happens, but the Clarets rarely look as easy to beat as they did at the weekend.
Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 9
Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Liverpool
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Brighton

7. Tottenham Hotspur — Christian Eriksen is staying, and that’s great, but if Spurs’ last two matches taught us anything, it’s that Tanguy (pronounced Ton-guy) Ndombele is as indispensable as any Spur not named Harry Kane.
Last week: 7
Season high: 2 
Season low: 7
Last match: Drew 2-2 at Arsenal
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Crystal Palace

6. West Ham United — Has allowed two goals in three matches since getting sand-blasted by Manchester City on opening day. A tough test with Villa awaits before a visit from Manchester United.
Last week: 12
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Norwich City
Up next: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Aston Villa

5. Everton — The wobble at Villa. The red card draw with Palace. Everton failed to get what should’ve been a minimum 10 points from its first four matches, but will be happy to be within a point of the Top Four.
Last week: 11
Season high: 8
Season low: 11
Last match: Won 3-2 v. Wolves
Up next: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Bournemouth

(Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images)

4. Arsenal — That the Gunners were down 2-0 at home to Spurs was an issue, but only because they had been so dominant. The comeback delivered a richly deserved point to Unai Emery‘s men, who have two matches before a trip to wobbly Manchester United.
Last week: 4
Season high: 4 
Season low: 7
Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Spurs
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sept. 15 at Watford

3. Leicester City — It felt like the visit from Bournemouth had speed bump written all over it, but Brendan Rodgers‘ men limited the tumult to a Callum Wilson first half equalizer in a fairly comfortable win.
Last week: 3
Season high: 3 
Season low: 10
Last match: Won 3-1 v. Bournemouth
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Manchester United

2. Manchester City — The Laporte injury is a big set back to their title hopes; One more injury could really sting the reigning champs.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1 
Season low: 2
Last match: Won 4-0 v. Brighton
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sept. 14 at Norwich City

1. Liverpool — Jurgen Klopp wasn’t wrong: The demolition of Burnley was complete, and included a much-sought clean sheet. With Laporte out for a while, the Reds’ runway to the title looks clearer today.
Last week: 2 
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 3-0 at Burnley
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Newcastle United