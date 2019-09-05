More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Berhalter confirms Dest to start for USMNT v. Mexico

By Kyle BonnSep 5, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
United States manager Gregg Berhalter confirmed Thursday that 18-year-old Sergino Dest will start for the United States against Mexico in tomorrow’s friendly, a move that will give the federation hope that the dual-national will eventually commit his long-term international future to the USMNT.

Dest, who plays his club ball at Dutch giants Ajax, is also eligible to play for the Netherlands, his country of birth. However, the full-back has plyed his entire youth career in the U.S. setup, and while he refused to commit to the United States long-term when asked yesterday about the possibility, earning his full debut against a bitter rival should go a long way towards making that a reality.

The young defender has seen his stock soar over the past few months, serving as a standout component of the United States’ U-20 squad that reached the quarterfinals of this summer’s World Cup. He also has recently become a regular in the Ajax squad, high praise in a club that reached the semifinals of the Champions League last season. Dest has played in seven of Ajax’s nine matches so far this season across all competitions, with four starts and three full 90’s.

While Dest’s strengths are going forward and he is still working on the defensive aspect of his game, his record this season with Ajax shows improvement. The club conceded two goals in the four matches he has started in thus far, while the only Eredivise match he did not appear in, the side drew 2-2 with Vitesse in the season opener. He started and completed a full 90 minutes in a 2-0 shutout win over PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Super Cup, and has appeared in three of the club’s four Champions League qualifying games against APOEL and PAOK.

It is unclear how deep Berhalter will dive into the well of international debuts for this match, with Paxton Pomykal and Miles Robinson also receiving their first call-ups, with the potential to earn their first caps as well.

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Italy and Spain stay perfect, Eriksen shines for Denmark

By Kyle BonnSep 5, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT
Christian Eriksen‘s future at Tottenham Hotspur may be in serious doubt, but his future with Denmark has never been more secure. The 27-year-old again proved vital for his country as he assisted the opener and scored a brace from the spot in a 6-0 storming of Gibraltar.

His assist came just six minutes into the match on a cross from deep down the right flank, sending it in for a finish off the head of Robert Skov. Eriksen then scored his first penalty past the half-hour mark to put Denmark 2-0 up on the road, and again stepped up to the spot for a second in the 50th minute. Thomas Delaney bagged Denmark’s fourth, Christian Gytkjaer added the fifth, and the Lech Poznan striker picked up his brace with 12 minutes to go.

Like Eriksen, Teemu Pukki remained white hot as Finland secured a massive 1-0 win at home over Greece, pushing them to second in Group J on 12 points. The goal, Pukki’s fourth of the qualifiers, came from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after Dimitrios Kourbelis fouled Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. The tally marks Pukki’s sixth goal in his last five matches for club and country, already on top of the Premier League goal chart with five.

Italy, meanwhile, moved to five wins through five matches atop Group J with a 3-1 win over Armenia. Andrea Belotti bagged a brace while Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini added the third in Yerevan. The victory came in comeback fashion as FC Sochi striker Alexander Karapetian opened the scoring 11 minutes in for the hosts on an impressive counter-attack, but he was sent off just before halftime for a second yellow card and Italy preserved its perfect record.

Sergio Ramos scored from the spot to help give Spain a slim 2-1 road victory over Romania. Spain put eight shots on frame in the first half to Romania’s one, but could only record the one penalty goal. A second would eventually be coming, and it did just two minutes after the break as Paco Alcacer finished off a wonderful team goal that featured an assist from Jordi Alba on a wonderful far-post run that caught the Romanian defense out of sorts and played Alcacer onside. On-loan Brighton striker Florin Andone pulled Romania one back with a half-hour to go but they couldn’t get past a bunkered-in Spain reduced to 10 men for the final 11 minutes after Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente was sent off.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was one of three goalscorers as Sweden hammered the Faroe Islands 4-0 on the road. All four goals came in the first half as the visitors coasted to build a three-point gap for a qualifying position behind Spain in Group F.

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar seemed to have given Switzerland a deserved 1-0 victory on the road at the Republic of Ireland, but a late 85th minute equalizer saw the scoreline level. The Magpies center-back marauded forward through the middle and contributed the finish to a wonderful bit of one-touch attacking with 15 minutes to go. Switzerland deserved to go in front despite the lack of Xherdan Shaqiri who made himself unavailable for selection as he fights for a place in the Liverpool squad. The home side would peg Switzerland back, however, as David McGoldrick delivered a header five minutes from time to share the spoils, moments after Glenn Whelan struck the bar.

Bosnia & Herzegovina poured it on late to top Lichtenstein 5-0. The hosts held 68% possession and popped off 28 shots to Lichtenstein’s eight, but could only muster an 11th minute effort from Amer Gojak for the majority of the match. It was 1-0 until the final 10 minutes when they poured four more on, with Edin Dzeko, Haris Duljevic, and Edin Visca all finding the back of the net plus a second for Gojak. The three points were vital as they pushed Bosnia & Herzegovina up to third in Group J, with a five point gap between them and second-placed Finland.

Norway topped Malta 2-0 at home as Bournemouth’s Josh King scored from the spot. 21-year-old Genk midfielder opened the scoring past the half-hour mark, and King delivered his penalty in first-half stoppage time as the home side cruised in Oslo. They jumped into third in Group F, but still sit two points back of Sweden.

Israel drew 1-1 with Macedonia at home, a disappointing result that sees their second-place spot in Group G suddenly in peril, with third-placed Austria and fourth-placed Slovenia now within striking distance as they both take the field tomorrow.

Ex-Mexico coach denies involvement in match-fixing in Spain

Associated PressSep 5, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) — Former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre has denied taking money that was allegedly used to fix the result of a Spanish league game eight years ago.

Aguirre testified Thursday in the match-fixing trial involving a game between Levante and Zaragoza at the end of the 2010-11 season.

Aguirre, Zaragoza’s coach at the time, is one of more than 40 people who could face two years in prison and a six-year ban from soccer if found guilty.

Prosecutors said there is evidence that 965,000 euros (nearly $1 million) was paid to Zaragoza’s squad and later transferred to Levante’s players to lose the match in the final round of the season.

Zaragoza won 2-1 to avoid relegation. Deportivo La Coruna was demoted as a result.

Former Zaragoza officials said the money was paid to motivate players, not fix the result of the game.

Aguirre and some of the players who have testified denied Zaragoza’s version that the money was paid as an incentive.

Aguirre said he received a deposit without his consent and returned the money to the club because it was not part of his contract.

Some of the players said they were asked as a favor to the club to withdraw the money deposited into their accounts and return it in cash, which they said they did. A few players said they kept the deposits because they believed the money was owed to them.

Among the 36 players accused are Ander Herrera, now with Paris Saint-Germain; former Leicester midfielder Vicente Iborra; former Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez; River Plate midfielder Leonardo Ponzio; Serbian defender Ivan Obradovic; Lazio forward Felipe Caicedo; Itailan defender Maurizio Lanzaro; and Uruguay striker Cristhian Stuani.

Herrera, Ponzio and Fernandez were among the players who testified on Thursday.

Former Levante player Xavi Torres was asked why he went more than two months without making any cash withdrawals following the match against Zaragoza. The midfielder said he didn’t need to make any withdrawals because he was on vacation, travelling to different countries and at his parents’ home.

Torres, who played the whole match against Zaragoza, denied the result was fixed.

“You can see during the match that we created several scoring opportunities and tried to win,” he said.

Prosecutors said players on both teams were aware of the alleged match-fixing. They said they found evidence the money was transferred to Levante players after analyzing tax reports and banking transactions at the time.

A lower court had shelved the case but it was reopened last year after an appeal by prosecutors in Valencia, where Levante is based and where the match was played.

Even if found guilty, it’s unlikely that those being accused would face actual prison time because sentences of two years or less for first-time offenders are often suspended in Spain.

Zaragoza returned to the second division in 2014. Levante is currently in Spain’s top league.

PL players highlight FIFPro Best XI shortlist

By Daniel KarellSep 5, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT
For the first time in a decade, the world’s players are recognizing that the Premier League may have the biggest concentration of top players in the global game.

FIFPro, the worldwide representative organization for soccer players, released its shortlist for the 2019 FIFPro World Best XI. This time, for the first since 2009, the Premier League contains the most players on the list. This year’s shortlist includes 21 Premier League stars, just edging out La Liga’s 20 players.

Premier League stars on the list include an incredible eight players from Manchester City and seven players from Liverpool. Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all represented as well.

It’s always good discussion to talk about these lists, but of course, they’re ultimately popularity contests. Players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Isco were left off, for example. But it’s still a strong list of what could make up a world best XI.

Below is the list from FIFPro

Bale hits back at critics

By Daniel KarellSep 5, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
The Gareth Bale saga has taken many twists and turns over the last 12 months. Perhaps the biggest twist/turn has been in the past few weeks, as Bale came into Real Madrid preseason fit and ready to go, and he’s started Real’s first three games of the season, scoring a pair of goals in a 2-2 draw with Villarreal last weekend.

Speaking in front of the media for the first time since his rumored transfer to China fell through, as well as all the back and forth rumors between him wanting to stay and Zidane wanting him out this summer, Bale hit out at the critics.

“I don’t read anything, I don’t listen to anyone,” Bale said. “People don’t know the situation. I had a good summer holiday, I didn’t think about it too much, I just kept my head down and worked hard in training. The things that happened will stay private.

“It’s not been ideal, but I’ve been there before, and I know how to deal with it. I had a good preseason in terms of training, and I know that things can turn quickly in football. I feel good, I feel stronger than ever. I’m in very good shape. I’m professional. I’m paid to play football, and you will have ups and downs. If you keep working hard, things will turn, and you will get rewarded.”

Of course, by saying that he doesn’t read anything or listen to anyone, he’s admitting that he has seen the reports and heard plenty of rumors. In 2019, it’s impossible to stay away from it, whether it’s his Real Madrid teammates asking him what’s up or family members wanting to know what the truth is.

However, the most important part of his quote was in the second part. If true that Bale is feeling stronger than ever, that can be massive both for Wales and Real Madrid. Real Madrid needed Bale to play a big role with Cristiano Ronaldo gone, but the winger failed to take the next step in his career. It may have been unfair for him to fill Ronaldo’s shoes, but the continued injuries and poor form didn’t help his case.

When Bale admits that he’s training better, and is likely taking better care of his body, as well as not wading into the transfer rumors, that’s a good sign for him as a player. It means his focus is truly on his game and that he’s working his hardest to bring another La Liga title to Real Madrid, and to get Wales into Euro 2020.