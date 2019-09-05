Matic criticizes Solskjaer’s team selections

It’s no surprise that Nemanja Matic is unhappy with his current situation.
The Manchester United veteran central midfielder has not only appeared to have lost a step, losing the pace that helped him close down defenders all over the park as well as beat others on balls in the air, but it’s in more real terms lost his place in the starting lineup. So far this early Premier League season, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred 22-year-old midfielder Scott McTominay as the holding midfielder for the team, leaving Matic to stew on the sidelines.
If Man United fails in its quest to finish in the top four, Matic says the blame lays solely at the feet of Solskjaer.
“The coach must opt for the team that will fight for the title and if he does not win, he bears the responsibility,” Matic said at a press conference ahead of Serbia’s Euro 2020 qualifying match against Portugal on Friday. “I have been in football for a long time, I have played almost all the games for all the clubs in the last 10 years. In order for me to play, one had to sit on the bench and accept that fact, and so do I now.”
It’s been three straight matches without a win for Man United, after a rollicking 4-0 victory over Chelsea where the Red Devils certainly finished all of their chances. The side could do with a player of Matic’s ability – at least in the past. Someone who can put out fires in central midfield, but could also dribble or have the technical ability to play the ball to forwards in tight spaces.
At the same time, Matic’s suggestion that Man United would surely achieve all its objectives with him in the lineup is doubtful. In addition, the players and Solskjaer will equally share the blame if Man United continue to struggle this season. At some point, it’s not just the manager.
At 31, Matic might be at the point where he has to change his game, either shifting to a centerback or playing a new role. With Pogba, it’s never an easy partnership, as Pogba likes to drift around to be available to play the killer pass, but that could leave another central midfield partner with more space to cover.
Ultimately, Matic seemed to understand that it’s up to him to get himself back in the Man United starting eleven.
Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 4
Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Green: New season-high ranking Red: New season-low
20. Watford — A better class of performance in drawing at St. James’ Park, but it’s not like Newcastle didn’t have more of the danger. Also, the opponent was Newcastle. Last week: 20 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Drew 1-1 at Newcastle United Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sept. 15 v. Arsenal
19. Newcastle United — Probably deserved all three points from Watford, but most Magpies supporters would’ve signed up for four points through four matches Last week: 19 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Watford Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Liverpool
18. Norwich City — Injuries, injuries, injuries (and VAR?). Someone send Daniel Farke some elixirs and potions over the international break, and encase Teemu Pukki in something special. Last week: 15 Season high: 12 Season low: 17 Last match: Lost 2-0 at West Ham United Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Man City
17. Bournemouth — In last year’s hot start, Bournemouth handled itself well against most teams outside the Power Six. This year, well, the Cherries aren’t doing that (though Leicester’s been in our Top Three for a couple of weeks now). Last week: 17 Season high: 14 Season low: 17 Last match: Lost 3-1 at Leicester City Up next: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 v. Everton
16. Brighton and Hove Albion — No shame in getting pumped 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium, but the Gulls were punchless. Rough two weeks after a solid first two matches. Last week: 14 Season high: 6 Season low: 16 Last match: Lost 4-0 at Man City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Burnley
15. Manchester United — What’s going on here? Well, the absence of Anthony Martial for one. But United’s subs bench was as uninspiring as ever: Romero, Rojo, Tuanzebe, Chong, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood. A lot of blind hope there. Last week: 6 Season high: 2 Season low: 15 Last match: Drew 1-1 at Southampton Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Leicester City
14. Crystal Palace — Improving, but it’s difficult to bump them up too much when their three points earned come almost exclusively through a terrible refereeing decision. However, we reserve the right to move them way up the rankings via a strong performance against Spurs (even if it doesn’t lead to a result). Last week: 18 Season high: 14 Season low: 18 Last match: Won 1-0 v. Aston Villa Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Spurs
13. Southampton — Saints are… pretty good. If the season-opening blowout loss at Turf Moor was a blip, Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s men way well be mid-table this season. The performances have been that good in a narrow defeat to Liverpool and a draw with Manchester United. Last week: 13 Season high: 13 Season low: 19 Last match: Drew 1-1 at Manchester United Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Sheffield United
12. Aston Villa — Deserved a point from Crystal Palace, but got de-Friended. Woof. Last week: 10 Season high: 8 Season low: 15 Last match: “Lost” 1-0 at Crystal Palace Up next: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 v. West Ham United
11. Sheffield United — I want to go out on the town with Chris Wilder‘s crew, who are scrappy, not taking anything for granted, and loving life in the top flight. Or maybe just go out with Chris Wilder. Not sure I could hang. Last week: 16 Season high: 11 Season low: 17 Last match: Drew 2-2 at Chelsea Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Saints
10. Wolves — Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have points in three of four matches, but all have been draws. Europa League congestion can be blamed for that, but will it also short-circuit Wolves’ charge for another berth in European competition? Big first match after the break. Last week: 8 Season high: 7 Season low: 10 Last match: Lost 3-2 at Everton Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Chelsea
9. Chelsea —Frank Lampard showed his inexperience with the subs in a come-from-ahead 2-2 draw against the Blades. You can’t simply forget your experienced players down the homestretch of games simply because the kids are flying. Last week: 9 Season high: 9 Season low: 12 Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Sheffield United Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Wolves
8. Burnley — Just obliterated by Liverpool. That happens, but the Clarets rarely look as easy to beat as they did at the weekend. Last week: 5 Season high: 5 Season low: 9 Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Liverpool Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Brighton
7. Tottenham Hotspur — Christian Eriksen is staying, and that’s great, but if Spurs’ last two matches taught us anything, it’s that Tanguy (pronounced Ton-guy) Ndombele is as indispensable as any Spur not named Harry Kane. Last week: 7 Season high: 2 Season low: 7 Last match: Drew 2-2 at Arsenal Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Crystal Palace
6. West Ham United — Has allowed two goals in three matches since getting sand-blasted by Manchester City on opening day. A tough test with Villa awaits before a visit from Manchester United. Last week: 12 Season high: 6 Season low: 18 Last match: Won 2-0 v. Norwich City Up next: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Aston Villa
5. Everton — The wobble at Villa. The red card draw with Palace. Everton failed to get what should’ve been a minimum 10 points from its first four matches, but will be happy to be within a point of the Top Four. Last week: 11 Season high: 8 Season low: 11 Last match: Won 3-2 v. Wolves Up next: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Bournemouth
4. Arsenal — That the Gunners were down 2-0 at home to Spurs was an issue, but only because they had been so dominant. The comeback delivered a richly deserved point to Unai Emery‘s men, who have two matches before a trip to wobbly Manchester United. Last week: 4 Season high: 4 Season low: 7 Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Spurs Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sept. 15 at Watford
3. Leicester City — It felt like the visit from Bournemouth had speed bump written all over it, but Brendan Rodgers‘ men limited the tumult to a Callum Wilson first half equalizer in a fairly comfortable win. Last week: 3 Season high: 3 Season low: 10 Last match: Won 3-1 v. Bournemouth Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Manchester United
2. Manchester City — The Laporte injury is a big set back to their title hopes; One more injury could really sting the reigning champs. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 2 Last match: Won 4-0 v. Brighton Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sept. 14 at Norwich City
1. Liverpool — Jurgen Klopp wasn’t wrong: The demolition of Burnley was complete, and included a much-sought clean sheet. With Laporte out for a while, the Reds’ runway to the title looks clearer today. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 3 Last match: Won 3-0 at Burnley Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Newcastle United
The 18-year-old Ajax back is also eligible to represent the Netherlands, and an October call-up and appearance in the CONCACAF Nations League would cap-tie Dest to the USMNT program.
Dest has represented the U.S. at the U-20 and U-17 levels and cap-tying him is absolutely a priority, but the player has a rising reputation in Holland and may want to see if he can swim to the top of a wide defender pool which includes in-prime players like Terrence Kongolo, older players like Daley Blind, Daryl Janmaat, and Patrick Van Aanholt as well as young prospects Denzel Dumfries (PSV) and Kenny Tete (Lyon).
He said he was surprised to be called up to the national team, which is a bit stunning. I mean, he’s one of the top prospects in the program and a dual national: Berhalter better be calling him.
Losing Dest would be one of the top dual national losses in recent memory, including Neven Subotic and Giuseppe Rossi, and it would combine with Jonathan Gonzalez’s choice of Mexico over the U.S. to multiply the ripples in the U.S. pool.
Sergino Dest: "I am happy for this opportunity and I am happy that I am here right now but I don't know for the future yet. You guys will see what happens when the time comes." When asked if he'd play next month in a cap-tying game: "I don't know yet. I can't make that decision"
Dest on Berhalter: "Then two weeks before this camp he reached out to me. He told me: 'I want to have you for this September camp & I would like you to be on this U.S. team.' I was a little bit surprised but I felt valued. I like to play for the U.S. and I like the opportunity
Hindsight is 20/20, and Manchester City’s decision not to bring in center back depth this summer is looking really poor.
That’ll happen when perhaps the most irreplaceable part of a hopeful quadruple contender goes out for the rest of 2019. Aymeric Laporte’s surgery means that John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, and (probably) Fernandinho are an injury away from Manchester City using kids or Kyle Walker at center back.
Laporte is not expected back until at least January, but what would a transfer be? The eventual successor to Otamendi, or something a bit less revolutionary than dropping $75 million on an absolute stud?
Either could work, but both will include inflated fees due to the clear desperation in the case of the buyers.
The United States men’s national team tangles with Mexico on Friday in its latest attempt at building toward the 2022 World Cup.
Rivals El Tri are bringing a Golden Generation-based roster to the party, and the weaknesses of Mexico are, well, very very few.
The USMNT is another story. Gregg Berhalter’s Yanks may well be on pace for a Golden Generation itself should Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Josh Sargent continue to progress and mature with top level experience, and there are a bevy of young players like FC Dallas’ Paxton Pomykal and Ajax’s Sergino Dest who, too, inspire hope for the short-term and long-term.
STRENGTH: The midfield
This feels so good to say. After a few years of Michael Bradley dipping in form and coaches hoping Wil Trapp is the answer, the Yanks now have multiple players delivering on a high level for club and country. That allows Bradley to, at worst, be a terrific depth asset.
Christian Pulisic is on pace to become the best attacking player in USMNT history — a mantle we believe currently resides with Clint Dempsey — and Weston McKennie is a complete player and one of Schalke’s most important. Tyler Adams is the “right back” in Berhalter’s formation, but he’s a midfielder in possession and a very good one.
Alfredo Morales is getting his latest chance to impress, Pomykal is a delightful young prospect who may eventually allow Pulisic to play out wide, and Julian Green’s 2.Bundesliga heroics have not even been enough to get a call-up. That’s depth (or questionable call-ups, but we’ll get to that).
WEAKNESS: Left back
Gregg Berhalter has attempted to short-circuit a weakness that goes back to DaMarcus Beasley’s prime, a void unfilled by Timothy Chandler, Fabian Johnson, Jorge Villafana, Edgar Castillo, Justin Morrow, Greg Garza, and a host of out-of-position prayers unanswered. Berhalter’s ideal back four is not traditional, with Tyler Adams or another right back defending in that spot but moving into the midfield in possession. So far, Tim Ream has been okay as a LCB, but the team still badly needs a strong, true, speedy man on the left.
STRENGTH: The coach, in-game
Just look at what Caleb Porter, a decent-enough MLS coach in his own right, has done with Columbus since taking over for Berhalter, who was clearly making a fine meal out of lesser ingredients. There’s a chance that his desire to be a possession-based monster won’t work out at the USMNT level, but he’s such a good coach that it would be stunning if he didn’t find a fix.
WEAKNESS: The coach, in selection
Look, every coach has his or her favorites. Berhalter coached Gyasi Zardes and Wil Trapp at Columbus, and both continue to get called up to the team. Zardes is a serviceable player who out-performs his advanced stats and finishes goals. He’s the 2019 Chris Wondolowski (even if Chris Wondolowski is still active in 2019). Trapp is, well, one of Berhalter’s favorites.
There is a clear desire or preference from Berhalter to see Major League Soccer players make it work. For now, that’s kinda okay. But see this below chart with the ratings of American players amongst their peers in MLS across three different online rating services. Berhalter is calling up players who sit outside the Top 100 in form in MLS this season.
Hopefully, whoever Earnie Stewart hires to be the new USMNT GM will help. I mean, at least reward the American player having the best season of all Yanks in MLS (It’s FC Dallas’ 28-year-old Ryan Hollingshead, by the way).
If you’re playing in @MLS, it’s about Berhalter thinking he can get WAY more out of players than they are showing in league play.
Also, form. Baird is ranked between 234-335 amongst all players in MLS but has 3 goals in the last 2 weeks. So he’s in, I guess.#USMNTpic.twitter.com/i28yfnK0rD
We’d love to say center back is a strength in general, but right now it would be almost exclusively on behalf of the Wolfsburg monster. Brooks is a terrific passer with excellent vision, strong instincts, and tactical understanding. When healthy, he’s been a good Bundesliga center back. His last season and the start of this one have sputtered a bit, but at 26 it’s reasonable to think he’s just now finding his prime.
WEAKNESS: Goalkeeper (for now?)
Zack Steffen is the No. 1 goalkeeper in the USMNT pool. The youngster is back in Europe, on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf from Manchester City, and getting loads of shots fired at him by Bundesliga opposition. He’s a tremendous shot stopper who is improving in possession despite the mistakes we’ve seen in a U.S. shirt. Fellow young goalkeepers Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge) and Jonathan Klinsmann (FC St. Gallen) are not first choice at their clubs. And for as good as veterans Brad Guzan and Sean Johnson are between the sticks, neither meets the class of prime Brad Friedel, Kasey Keller, or Tim Howard, clearly elite backstops who capable of the most wondrous of performances.
STRENGTH: Youth
Look, some of this has to do with shiny new objects yet to crack in front of our eyes, but things are looking from Pomykal to Miles Robinson in MLS, Sergino Dest to Chris Gloster overseas (And don’t even get us started on the way too young but way too exciting Giovani Reyna, Borussia Dortmund’s son of one of the best American players to ever don the shirt).
The Olympic qualifying failures are hopefully in the past, and the U-20 World Cup sides have been fun to watch for years. Say what you will about the USSF under Klinsmann, Arena, Berhalter, whoever, but the prospects are being developed better both here and abroad than ever before.
WEAKNESS: Center forward (for now)
Prolific big man Jozy Altidore isn’t with the USMNT this camp due to Toronto FC commitments, and has struggled to stay healthy (He’s an absolute CONCACAF killer). Lille’s Tim Weah is also hurt, and may well be the answer here, but all eyes will be on Josh Sargent. The Werder Bremen teen is coming off his first goal of the Bundesliga season, and capable of turning this weakness to strength the minute if his elite prospect meter pushes into full throttle starter (Read the latest on Sargent here). Everyone else already has a clear flaw in their game, even Altidore’s fitness qualifies here. Gyasi Zardes is a good finisher with a very decent engine, but his poor stats in many other categories aren’t lying. Bobby Wood has dropped off the map, Andrija Novakovich is still not a fixture at Reading and on another loan, and Jordan Morris now clearly a winger.