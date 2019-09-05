Matosas departure shines light on national team coaches

Veteran Uruguayan coach Gustavo Matosas shocked both the CONCACAF and CONMEBOL communities alike with his announcement on Wednesday evening that he was resigning as Costa Rica Men’s National Team manager after this month’s friendlies.
In a press conference alongside Costa Rica Football Federation officials, Matosas made an honest, yet stunning statement that shines a light on the differences between club soccer and international soccer.
“I live day to day. I didn’t realize being a national team coach was so boring,” Matosas said. “…Above all, (I’m leaving because of) how difficult it is to lead a team when you don’t have time day-to-day with the players. I don’t feel productive. Sometimes, I feel like I’m on vacation.
“I get the players for one week every two months. I thought it was not going to be so costly, however, I feel the lack of everyday work on the field with the players. With the National Team, I feel unproductive, I don’t have that day-to-day (action), no matter how much I kill myself watching film and games, it’s not what I like. I tried it, and I don’t like it.”
It 2019, it does take a special breed to be a national team manager. While Matosas exaggerates a little, it’s true that it’s much more difficult for national team coaches to work with players and imprint an identity with their team.
Every World Cup cycle it seems, national teams are getting fewer and fewer days with their players, as the club game has truly become the biggest competition in global soccer. It’s why teams at World Cups or other continental tournaments are struggling, with many stars on paper, but a lack of cohesion or time to develop the muscle-memory or chemistry with teammates needed to succeed in a game of inches.
In Matosas’ case, he discovered that – aside from performing pretty badly as Costa Rica manager in his one year plus on the job – he just wasn’t made for the international game.
U.S. Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter has talked about how he’s been in constant contact with USMNT players while they’re with their clubs, and he and his staff have done everything they can so that the players can arrive at training camp and hit the ground running. Most teams only get a week with the players, a Wednesday through the next Wednesday perhaps, so getting 2-3 days in training before and between games is crucial.
If as a manager, you can’t explain your tactics and ideas to players in a short period, perhaps it’s a sign that international coaching isn’t made for you.
Ultimately, it’s not a good thing for the game. Even before now, international soccer wasn’t for everyone. However, Matosas is clearly proven as a solid coach, and his return to Liga MX, even with Atletico San Luis, shows that he’s still desired in one of the top leagues in the region. However, his inability to adapt to the international game – or that the game has moved past him too quickly, is a shame.
Mongolia, North Korea picks up wins in World Cup qualifying
Mongolia, ranked 187th in the world and playing in the second round of qualifying for the first time, beat Myanmar 1-0 in Ulaanbaatar. Amaraa Dulguun scored the lone goal in the 17th minute of the Group F match. It’s only Mongolia’s second World Cup qualifying win overall, having won a first round first-leg match in 2011 (for the 2014 World Cup), before losing the second leg, 2-0 to Myanmar. This time, payback was on the cards.
North Korea defeated Lebanon 2-0 in Group H with Jong Il Gwan scoring both goals in Pyongyang.
The winner of each of the eight groups and the four best second-place teams will advance to the next round.
It’s no surprise that Nemanja Matic is unhappy with his current situation.
The Manchester United veteran central midfielder has not only appeared to have lost a step, losing the pace that helped him close down defenders all over the park as well as beat others on balls in the air, but it’s in more real terms lost his place in the starting lineup. So far this early Premier League season, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred 22-year-old midfielder Scott McTominay as the holding midfielder for the team, leaving Matic to stew on the sidelines.
If Man United fails in its quest to finish in the top four, Matic says the blame lays solely at the feet of Solskjaer.
“The coach must opt for the team that will fight for the title and if he does not win, he bears the responsibility,” Matic said at a press conference ahead of Serbia’s Euro 2020 qualifying match against Portugal on Friday. “I have been in football for a long time, I have played almost all the games for all the clubs in the last 10 years. In order for me to play, one had to sit on the bench and accept that fact, and so do I now.”
It’s been three straight matches without a win for Man United, after a rollicking 4-0 victory over Chelsea where the Red Devils certainly finished all of their chances. The side could do with a player of Matic’s ability – at least in the past. Someone who can put out fires in central midfield, but could also dribble or have the technical ability to play the ball to forwards in tight spaces.
At the same time, Matic’s suggestion that Man United would surely achieve all its objectives with him in the lineup is doubtful. In addition, the players and Solskjaer will equally share the blame if Man United continue to struggle this season. At some point, it’s not just the manager.
At 31, Matic might be at the point where he has to change his game, either shifting to a centerback or playing a new role. With Pogba, it’s never an easy partnership, as Pogba likes to drift around to be available to play the killer pass, but that could leave another central midfield partner with more space to cover.
Ultimately, Matic seemed to understand that it’s up to him to get himself back in the Man United starting eleven.
Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 4
Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Green: New season-high ranking Red: New season-low
20. Watford — A better class of performance in drawing at St. James’ Park, but it’s not like Newcastle didn’t have more of the danger. Also, the opponent was Newcastle. Last week: 20 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Drew 1-1 at Newcastle United Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sept. 15 v. Arsenal
19. Newcastle United — Probably deserved all three points from Watford, but most Magpies supporters would’ve signed up for four points through four matches Last week: 19 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Watford Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Liverpool
18. Norwich City — Injuries, injuries, injuries (and VAR?). Someone send Daniel Farke some elixirs and potions over the international break, and encase Teemu Pukki in something special. Last week: 15 Season high: 12 Season low: 17 Last match: Lost 2-0 at West Ham United Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Man City
17. Bournemouth — In last year’s hot start, Bournemouth handled itself well against most teams outside the Power Six. This year, well, the Cherries aren’t doing that (though Leicester’s been in our Top Three for a couple of weeks now). Last week: 17 Season high: 14 Season low: 17 Last match: Lost 3-1 at Leicester City Up next: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 v. Everton
16. Brighton and Hove Albion — No shame in getting pumped 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium, but the Gulls were punchless. Rough two weeks after a solid first two matches. Last week: 14 Season high: 6 Season low: 16 Last match: Lost 4-0 at Man City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Burnley
15. Manchester United — What’s going on here? Well, the absence of Anthony Martial for one. But United’s subs bench was as uninspiring as ever: Romero, Rojo, Tuanzebe, Chong, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood. A lot of blind hope there. Last week: 6 Season high: 2 Season low: 15 Last match: Drew 1-1 at Southampton Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Leicester City
14. Crystal Palace — Improving, but it’s difficult to bump them up too much when their three points earned come almost exclusively through a terrible refereeing decision. However, we reserve the right to move them way up the rankings via a strong performance against Spurs (even if it doesn’t lead to a result). Last week: 18 Season high: 14 Season low: 18 Last match: Won 1-0 v. Aston Villa Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Spurs
13. Southampton — Saints are… pretty good. If the season-opening blowout loss at Turf Moor was a blip, Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s men way well be mid-table this season. The performances have been that good in a narrow defeat to Liverpool and a draw with Manchester United. Last week: 13 Season high: 13 Season low: 19 Last match: Drew 1-1 at Manchester United Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Sheffield United
12. Aston Villa — Deserved a point from Crystal Palace, but got de-Friended. Woof. Last week: 10 Season high: 8 Season low: 15 Last match: “Lost” 1-0 at Crystal Palace Up next: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 v. West Ham United
11. Sheffield United — I want to go out on the town with Chris Wilder‘s crew, who are scrappy, not taking anything for granted, and loving life in the top flight. Or maybe just go out with Chris Wilder. Not sure I could hang. Last week: 16 Season high: 11 Season low: 17 Last match: Drew 2-2 at Chelsea Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Saints
10. Wolves — Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have points in three of four matches, but all have been draws. Europa League congestion can be blamed for that, but will it also short-circuit Wolves’ charge for another berth in European competition? Big first match after the break. Last week: 8 Season high: 7 Season low: 10 Last match: Lost 3-2 at Everton Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Chelsea
9. Chelsea —Frank Lampard showed his inexperience with the subs in a come-from-ahead 2-2 draw against the Blades. You can’t simply forget your experienced players down the homestretch of games simply because the kids are flying. Last week: 9 Season high: 9 Season low: 12 Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Sheffield United Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Wolves
8. Burnley — Just obliterated by Liverpool. That happens, but the Clarets rarely look as easy to beat as they did at the weekend. Last week: 5 Season high: 5 Season low: 9 Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Liverpool Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Brighton
7. Tottenham Hotspur — Christian Eriksen is staying, and that’s great, but if Spurs’ last two matches taught us anything, it’s that Tanguy (pronounced Ton-guy) Ndombele is as indispensable as any Spur not named Harry Kane. Last week: 7 Season high: 2 Season low: 7 Last match: Drew 2-2 at Arsenal Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Crystal Palace
6. West Ham United — Has allowed two goals in three matches since getting sand-blasted by Manchester City on opening day. A tough test with Villa awaits before a visit from Manchester United. Last week: 12 Season high: 6 Season low: 18 Last match: Won 2-0 v. Norwich City Up next: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Aston Villa
5. Everton — The wobble at Villa. The red card draw with Palace. Everton failed to get what should’ve been a minimum 10 points from its first four matches, but will be happy to be within a point of the Top Four. Last week: 11 Season high: 8 Season low: 11 Last match: Won 3-2 v. Wolves Up next: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Bournemouth
4. Arsenal — That the Gunners were down 2-0 at home to Spurs was an issue, but only because they had been so dominant. The comeback delivered a richly deserved point to Unai Emery‘s men, who have two matches before a trip to wobbly Manchester United. Last week: 4 Season high: 4 Season low: 7 Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Spurs Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sept. 15 at Watford
3. Leicester City — It felt like the visit from Bournemouth had speed bump written all over it, but Brendan Rodgers‘ men limited the tumult to a Callum Wilson first half equalizer in a fairly comfortable win. Last week: 3 Season high: 3 Season low: 10 Last match: Won 3-1 v. Bournemouth Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Manchester United
2. Manchester City — The Laporte injury is a big set back to their title hopes; One more injury could really sting the reigning champs. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 2 Last match: Won 4-0 v. Brighton Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sept. 14 at Norwich City
1. Liverpool — Jurgen Klopp wasn’t wrong: The demolition of Burnley was complete, and included a much-sought clean sheet. With Laporte out for a while, the Reds’ runway to the title looks clearer today. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 3 Last match: Won 3-0 at Burnley Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Newcastle United
The 18-year-old Ajax back is also eligible to represent the Netherlands, and an October call-up and appearance in the CONCACAF Nations League would cap-tie Dest to the USMNT program.
Dest has represented the U.S. at the U-20 and U-17 levels and cap-tying him is absolutely a priority, but the player has a rising reputation in Holland and may want to see if he can swim to the top of a wide defender pool which includes in-prime players like Terrence Kongolo, older players like Daley Blind, Daryl Janmaat, and Patrick Van Aanholt as well as young prospects Denzel Dumfries (PSV) and Kenny Tete (Lyon).
He said he was surprised to be called up to the national team, which is a bit stunning. I mean, he’s one of the top prospects in the program and a dual national: Berhalter better be calling him.
Losing Dest would be one of the top dual national losses in recent memory, including Neven Subotic and Giuseppe Rossi, and it would combine with Jonathan Gonzalez’s choice of Mexico over the U.S. to multiply the ripples in the U.S. pool.
Sergino Dest: "I am happy for this opportunity and I am happy that I am here right now but I don't know for the future yet. You guys will see what happens when the time comes." When asked if he'd play next month in a cap-tying game: "I don't know yet. I can't make that decision"
Dest on Berhalter: "Then two weeks before this camp he reached out to me. He told me: 'I want to have you for this September camp & I would like you to be on this U.S. team.' I was a little bit surprised but I felt valued. I like to play for the U.S. and I like the opportunity