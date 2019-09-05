Mongolia, North Korea picks up wins in World Cup qualifying

One of the long-held maxims in sport is that you cannot lose your job to injury, but can you lose your spot in our power rankings?

Spoiler alert: Yeah. Yeah you can.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Watford — A better class of performance in drawing at St. James’ Park, but it’s not like Newcastle didn’t have more of the danger. Also, the opponent was Newcastle.

Last week: 20

Season high: 19

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Newcastle United

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sept. 15 v. Arsenal

19. Newcastle United — Probably deserved all three points from Watford, but most Magpies supporters would’ve signed up for four points through four matches

Last week: 19

Season high: 19

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Watford

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Liverpool

18. Norwich City — Injuries, injuries, injuries (and VAR?). Someone send Daniel Farke some elixirs and potions over the international break, and encase Teemu Pukki in something special.

Last week: 15

Season high: 12

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 2-0 at West Ham United

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Man City

17. Bournemouth — In last year’s hot start, Bournemouth handled itself well against most teams outside the Power Six. This year, well, the Cherries aren’t doing that (though Leicester’s been in our Top Three for a couple of weeks now).

Last week: 17

Season high: 14

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 3-1 at Leicester City

Up next: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 v. Everton

16. Brighton and Hove Albion — No shame in getting pumped 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium, but the Gulls were punchless. Rough two weeks after a solid first two matches.

Last week: 14

Season high: 6

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 4-0 at Man City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Burnley

15. Manchester United — What’s going on here? Well, the absence of Anthony Martial for one. But United’s subs bench was as uninspiring as ever: Romero, Rojo, Tuanzebe, Chong, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood. A lot of blind hope there.

Last week: 6

Season high: 2

Season low: 15

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Southampton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Leicester City

14. Crystal Palace — Improving, but it’s difficult to bump them up too much when their three points earned come almost exclusively through a terrible refereeing decision. However, we reserve the right to move them way up the rankings via a strong performance against Spurs (even if it doesn’t lead to a result).

Last week: 18

Season high: 14

Season low: 18

Last match: Won 1-0 v. Aston Villa

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Spurs

13. Southampton — Saints are… pretty good. If the season-opening blowout loss at Turf Moor was a blip, Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s men way well be mid-table this season. The performances have been that good in a narrow defeat to Liverpool and a draw with Manchester United.

Last week: 13

Season high: 13

Season low: 19

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Manchester United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Sheffield United

12. Aston Villa — Deserved a point from Crystal Palace, but got de-Friended. Woof.

Last week: 10

Season high: 8

Season low: 15

Last match: “Lost” 1-0 at Crystal Palace

Up next: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 v. West Ham United

11. Sheffield United — I want to go out on the town with Chris Wilder‘s crew, who are scrappy, not taking anything for granted, and loving life in the top flight. Or maybe just go out with Chris Wilder. Not sure I could hang.

Last week: 16

Season high: 11

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 2-2 at Chelsea

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Saints

10. Wolves — Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have points in three of four matches, but all have been draws. Europa League congestion can be blamed for that, but will it also short-circuit Wolves’ charge for another berth in European competition? Big first match after the break.

Last week: 8

Season high: 7

Season low: 10

Last match: Lost 3-2 at Everton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Chelsea

9. Chelsea — Frank Lampard showed his inexperience with the subs in a come-from-ahead 2-2 draw against the Blades. You can’t simply forget your experienced players down the homestretch of games simply because the kids are flying.

Last week: 9

Season high: 9

Season low: 12

Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Sheffield United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Wolves

8. Burnley — Just obliterated by Liverpool. That happens, but the Clarets rarely look as easy to beat as they did at the weekend.

Last week: 5

Season high: 5

Season low: 9

Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Liverpool

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Brighton

7. Tottenham Hotspur — Christian Eriksen is staying, and that’s great, but if Spurs’ last two matches taught us anything, it’s that Tanguy (pronounced Ton-guy) Ndombele is as indispensable as any Spur not named Harry Kane.

Last week: 7

Season high: 2

Season low: 7

Last match: Drew 2-2 at Arsenal

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Crystal Palace

6. West Ham United — Has allowed two goals in three matches since getting sand-blasted by Manchester City on opening day. A tough test with Villa awaits before a visit from Manchester United.

Last week: 12

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Norwich City

Up next: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Aston Villa

5. Everton — The wobble at Villa. The red card draw with Palace. Everton failed to get what should’ve been a minimum 10 points from its first four matches, but will be happy to be within a point of the Top Four.

Last week: 11

Season high: 8

Season low: 11

Last match: Won 3-2 v. Wolves

Up next: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Bournemouth

4. Arsenal — That the Gunners were down 2-0 at home to Spurs was an issue, but only because they had been so dominant. The comeback delivered a richly deserved point to Unai Emery‘s men, who have two matches before a trip to wobbly Manchester United.

Last week: 4

Season high: 4

Season low: 7

Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Spurs

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sept. 15 at Watford

3. Leicester City — It felt like the visit from Bournemouth had speed bump written all over it, but Brendan Rodgers‘ men limited the tumult to a Callum Wilson first half equalizer in a fairly comfortable win.

Last week: 3

Season high: 3

Season low: 10

Last match: Won 3-1 v. Bournemouth

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sept. 14 at Manchester United

2. Manchester City — The Laporte injury is a big set back to their title hopes; One more injury could really sting the reigning champs.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 2

Last match: Won 4-0 v. Brighton

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sept. 14 at Norwich City

1. Liverpool — Jurgen Klopp wasn’t wrong: The demolition of Burnley was complete, and included a much-sought clean sheet. With Laporte out for a while, the Reds’ runway to the title looks clearer today.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 3-0 at Burnley

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Sept. 14 v. Newcastle United

