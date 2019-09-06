More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

AT HALF: Tecatito nutmeg, helps set-up Chicharito for opener as Mexico leads USMNT

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT
Ajax teen Sergino Dest had a bright first quarter hour of USMNT first team football, and then Jesus Corona taught him a tough lesson.

The man they call Tecatito cooked the 18-year-old U.S. left back with a nasty nutmeg, then sent a sensational ball toward the back post.

It’s 1-0 at the break, with several USMNT players out to lunch. After a bright start from the “hosts,” Mexico is dominating the match.

The USMNT was still watching Corona and forgot to keep an eye on Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez punished the Yanks by planting an unmarked header behind Zack Steffen for a 1-0 lead.

It was a hard-to-forgive mistake, and just as hard to pin down one man at fault. Eight of the U.S. players were sucked past the middle of the 18, and Hernandez had all day to the turn the trick.

The Yanks had been pretty decent up to that point, having the better of play in a frenetic first 20 minutes.

Follow Live: USMNT v. Mexico

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic‘s not here for a long time, but hopefully he’s here for a good time.

The Chelsea winger leaves USMNT camp after Friday’s match against rivals Mexico in New Jersey, and is amongst the starters for an intriguing encounter with Tata Martino’s El Tri.

Pulisic is one of four USMNT players who will reportedly leave the side following this match, including Wolfsburg’s John Brooks, NYCFC’s Sean Johnson, and Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales.

Brooks is not starting due to an injury, while Johnson is in the fold.

Steffen starts in front of a back line of Dest, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, and Reggie Cannon.

Wil Trapp starts at defensive mid, because history, while Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales will have license to pressure. Tyler Boyd and Christian Pulisic will flank Gyasi Zardes.

Mexico’s line-up is loaded. While Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano aren’t in the fold, Javier Hernandez, Jesus Corona, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Hector Moreno… they’re good.

LINEUPS

USMNT

Mexico

Nashville adds 11-cap Costa Rican winger for MLS debut

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT
Nashville SC has purchased another attacking talent ahead of its first season in Major League Soccer.

The player is Costa Rican speedster Randall Leal, a 22-year-old left winger currently with Saprissa in his native country. He’s 11-times capped by Los Ticos, but is yet to score or assist for his country.

Leal had been abroad with Belgium’s KV Mechelen, but only managed an assist in 19 matches from 2015-18.

From NashvilleSC.com:

“Randall is an exciting young attacking midfielder with bags of potential,” said Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs. “He has the ability to influence matches in a variety of ways and has demonstrated that caliber on both the domestic and international stage.”

He has two goals and two assists in 10 matches this season, and has registered six goals and six assists in 38 matches since coming home from Europe.

Nashville now boasts:

Leal
Hany Mukhtar (Designated Player)
Aníbal Godoy
David Accam
Derrick Jones
Cameron Lancaster
Daniel Ríos

Report: Man City signs Serbian youth international for $3M

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
A report out of Serbia says Manchester City has identified its next striker, and that the 19-year-old will be at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Slobodan Tedic is currently with Cukaricki, where he stars for “The Hill Men” and will stay until a sale of $3.3 million is complete. Some reports say the sale is done and Tedic will go back to Cukaricki on loan.

The 6-foot-2 center forward has four goals in nine matches this season, including three in Europa League qualifying. Cukaricki was knocked out of the tournament by Molde.

Tedic has nine goals in 49 senior appearances, making his debut at the age of 17. He’s appeared for Serbia at every youth level from U-16 to U-21, though goals have yet to arrive in a national team shirt.

Should Tedic arrive in January, he’ll have a long path to first team relevance with City. There’s a long line of players who’ve come with high expectations but struggled to fit into the program, including Marlos Moreno. The Colombian arrived at age 19 and is on his fourth loan at age 22.

TalkSport translated the comments of Cukaricki manager Nenad Mirosavljevic from the Serbian report:

“He’s been on City’s radar for a long time,” said Mirosavljevic, “with scouts often coming to see him. There have been games where we didn’t even know they were in the stands. They watched all of his games, his every move, which is quite normal for the world’s biggest clubs. When they officially contacted us, we easily and quickly agreed. This is a confirmation of our good work, but also the best possible marketing for Cukaricki, and for Serbian football in general.”

USMNT vet Williams signs for Cypriot side Pafos FC

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT
USMNT midfielder Danny Williams is taking his terrific career down an unusual path.

The 30-year-old center midfielder became a free agent after Huddersfield Town was relegated from the Premier League, and opted to join Cypriot new boys Pafos FC. Pafos was formed in 2014 by the merger of AEK Kouklia and AEP Paphos.

Surely there’s a lot of money involved, but the five-year old project has attracted plenty of attention. Pafos also has Jason Puncheon, Bakary Sako, Stephen Sunday, and Adam Nemec on the books.

Williams becomes their highest profile non-Cypriot player, and they’ll count on him if they have any hope of bettering their league-best finish of eighth. APOEL Nicosia has won the last seven titles, while Apollon Limassol, AEL Limassol, and AEK Larnaca are well-established.

He made 25 appearances over two years in the Premier League after a transfer from Reading, where played 156 times. Prior to that, the 23-times capped American spent time with Hoffenheim and Freiburg.

The German-born Williams may not find his way back to the USMNT due to this move and his age, but we’ll always have this banger in a blowout loss to Brazil.