AT HALF: Tecatito nutmeg, helps set-up Chicharito for opener as Mexico leads USMNT

The USMNT was still watching Corona and forgot to keep an eye on Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez punished the Yanks by planting an unmarked header behind Zack Steffen for a 1-0 lead.
It was a hard-to-forgive mistake, and just as hard to pin down one man at fault. Eight of the U.S. players were sucked past the middle of the 18, and Hernandez had all day to the turn the trick.
The Yanks had been pretty decent up to that point, having the better of play in a frenetic first 20 minutes.
Nashville SC has purchased another attacking talent ahead of its first season in Major League Soccer.
The player is Costa Rican speedster Randall Leal, a 22-year-old left winger currently with Saprissa in his native country. He’s 11-times capped by Los Ticos, but is yet to score or assist for his country.
“Randall is an exciting young attacking midfielder with bags of potential,” said Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs. “He has the ability to influence matches in a variety of ways and has demonstrated that caliber on both the domestic and international stage.”
He has two goals and two assists in 10 matches this season, and has registered six goals and six assists in 38 matches since coming home from Europe.
A report out of Serbia says Manchester City has identified its next striker, and that the 19-year-old will be at the Etihad Stadium next season.
Slobodan Tedic is currently with Cukaricki, where he stars for “The Hill Men” and will stay until a sale of $3.3 million is complete. Some reports say the sale is done and Tedic will go back to Cukaricki on loan.
The 6-foot-2 center forward has four goals in nine matches this season, including three in Europa League qualifying. Cukaricki was knocked out of the tournament by Molde.
Tedic has nine goals in 49 senior appearances, making his debut at the age of 17. He’s appeared for Serbia at every youth level from U-16 to U-21, though goals have yet to arrive in a national team shirt.
Should Tedic arrive in January, he’ll have a long path to first team relevance with City. There’s a long line of players who’ve come with high expectations but struggled to fit into the program, including Marlos Moreno. The Colombian arrived at age 19 and is on his fourth loan at age 22.
“He’s been on City’s radar for a long time,” said Mirosavljevic, “with scouts often coming to see him. There have been games where we didn’t even know they were in the stands. They watched all of his games, his every move, which is quite normal for the world’s biggest clubs. When they officially contacted us, we easily and quickly agreed. This is a confirmation of our good work, but also the best possible marketing for Cukaricki, and for Serbian football in general.”
USMNT midfielder Danny Williams is taking his terrific career down an unusual path.
The 30-year-old center midfielder became a free agent after Huddersfield Town was relegated from the Premier League, and opted to join Cypriot new boys Pafos FC. Pafos was formed in 2014 by the merger of AEK Kouklia and AEP Paphos.
Surely there’s a lot of money involved, but the five-year old project has attracted plenty of attention. Pafos also has Jason Puncheon, Bakary Sako, Stephen Sunday, and Adam Nemec on the books.
Williams becomes their highest profile non-Cypriot player, and they’ll count on him if they have any hope of bettering their league-best finish of eighth. APOEL Nicosia has won the last seven titles, while Apollon Limassol, AEL Limassol, and AEK Larnaca are well-established.
He made 25 appearances over two years in the Premier League after a transfer from Reading, where played 156 times. Prior to that, the 23-times capped American spent time with Hoffenheim and Freiburg.
The German-born Williams may not find his way back to the USMNT due to this move and his age, but we’ll always have this banger in a blowout loss to Brazil.