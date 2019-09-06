AT HALF: Tecatito nutmeg, helps set-up Chicharito for opener as Mexico leads USMNT

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ajax teen Sergino Dest had a bright first quarter hour of USMNT first team football, and then Jesus Corona taught him a tough lesson.

The man they call Tecatito cooked the 18-year-old U.S. left back with a nasty nutmeg, then sent a sensational ball toward the back post.

It’s 1-0 at the break, with several USMNT players out to lunch. After a bright start from the “hosts,” Mexico is dominating the match.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT on Twitter | Nick Mendola & Joel Soria of PST ]

The USMNT was still watching Corona and forgot to keep an eye on Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez punished the Yanks by planting an unmarked header behind Zack Steffen for a 1-0 lead.

It was a hard-to-forgive mistake, and just as hard to pin down one man at fault. Eight of the U.S. players were sucked past the middle of the 18, and Hernandez had all day to the turn the trick.

The Yanks had been pretty decent up to that point, having the better of play in a frenetic first 20 minutes.

TECATITO ➡️ CHICHARITO! 👀 Corona takes Dest to school on the right wing and feeds Mexico's all-time leading scorer for the opening goal. #USAvMEX pic.twitter.com/WM2YXqNLEi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 7, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola