Chile, Argentina play to 0-0 dud in Los Angeles

By Kyle BonnSep 6, 2019, 12:32 AM EDT
Chile and Argentina, in front of a crowd one writer described as “seventy-three people and a few dogs,” played to a 0-0 stinker at the LA Coliseum on Thursday night.

In what was billed as a matchup between two South American giants lost its luster when Lionel Messi, yet to play this season for Barcelona, withdrew from the Argentina squad days ago due to injury. No one was able to rescue the match, with the two teams combining for just two shots on target and 21 fouls in the first half. The second half was marred by mass substitutions commonplace in new-age friendlies, sapping the match of any flow it hoped to construct.

Both teams produced strong lineups, although Argentina rested a few first-teamers like Franco Armani, Marcos Rojo, and Manuel Lanzini. Still, the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso, and Charles Aranguiz were powerless to inject the game with any kind of cohesion or beauty.

All told, the two teams each shared 50% possession, there were four total shots on target, 39 fouls, and 10 yellow cards. There was one excitable moment in the final five minutes of the match as River Plate center-back Lucas Martinez – on his international debut – rose to head a corner off the crossbar, but that was as close as either side would come to an unlikely goal.

Next up for both teams, Chile takes on Honduras in San Pedro Sula, while Argentina meets Mexico in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Costa Rica manager quits citing “boredom” of coaching national team

By Kyle BonnSep 5, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
It takes a particular breed of manager to be successful at the national team level. Gustavo Matosas is not one of those people.

The 52-year-old Uruguayan made that abundantly clear as he stepped down on Wednesday after less than a year on the job, saying during a press conference that he did not anticipate the particular struggles he faced personally as national team coach.

“I didn’t know being a national team manager was so boring,” Matosas said. “I don’t regret it and I don’t leave frustrated because I gave my best. I won’t manage a national team again. I can’t only have the players every two months. It’s not for me.”

That doesn’t leave much up for interpretation. Matosas said he was so bored, he felt unfulfilled, preferring a club job where he can coach more and scout less.

“I realized that in the national side I feel unproductive even though I kill myself watching videos,” Matosas said. “It’s not what I like to be doing.

“It’s tough not having players in the day-to-day to train them. I only have the players for a week every two months and it’s killing me. I didn’t know it was so hard. I thought I would be able to somehow endure it.”

Matosas was hired last October to replace Oscar Ramirez who stepped down after the World Cup. He took charge of eight matches, winning three and losing four. Before his appointment with Costa Rica, Matosas managed club teams such as Club America, Queretaro, Atlas, Al Hilal, Danubio, and Estudiantes. He never spent more than two seasons at any position.

After his departure from Costa Rica, there were reports he would be hired at Liga MX side Atletico San Luis, but the club president denied the rumor.

USMNT balancing separate goals in friendly against Mexico

By Kyle BonnSep 5, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT
It’s a friendly, but is it really?

The United States meets its biggest rival for the first time since falling in the Gold Cup final as Mexico waltzes in to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ at 9pm ET.

Gregg Berhalter is gearing up the squad with high-powered friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay to get ready for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada to come in October. While there is still some talent to be evaluated, the team is now in winning mentality, hoping to develop further cohesion after falling just short in the summer tournament.

As far as evaluating talent goes, all eyes will be on 18-year-old Sergino Dest, who is still choosing between the United States and Netherlands, after Berhalter confirmed the youngster will get the start against Mexico at one of the full-back positions. Full-back is a position of extreme need for the USMNT and has been for years, and Dest’s potential commitment is a massive priority for the federation, hoping to develop him long-term for a potential partnership with DeAndre Yedlin.

With Yedlin currently injured, Dest will get the start as Berhalter looks to sway the youngster on picking the country he represented at the youth level, impressing this summer at the U-20 World Cup. He can’t be cap-tied in a friendly, but he can get a feel for the biggest rivalry the United States has to offer.

On the other hand, squad cohesion is just as important as evaluating talent at this stage of the cycle, and Behalter will look to work his best players in to build a rapport. With that in mind, the starting center-back partnership on Friday could potentially be a window into Berhalter’s vision for the future. The boss has chosen Red Bulls starter Aaron Long on multiple occasions of late, and Berhalter could choose him to partner with Matt Miazga yet again. However, John Brooks is back in the fold and in good form after missing the summer foray with an injury, and he could challenge for a spot along the back line. Developing that defensive partnership will be critical as the United States looks to perform at a high level in competitive matches and build towards a return to the World Cup in 2022.

Mexico, meanwhile, comes in looking to move on from the Gold Cup success, with a pair of their own high-powered friendlies this international window. After a battle with the United States comes a meeting with Lionel Messi-less Argentina, using those two bigtime matchups to prepare for Bermuda and Panama in October’s Nations League play.

Still, Mexico’s focus is on the USMNT, evident as head coach Tata Martino – who is coming off a Major League Soccer championship with Atlanta United – took shots at the United States before the match.

While Mexico has seen success on the field recently – Martino has won all 10 of the matches he has led for Mexico thus far – plenty of questions remain for his squad. Martino said in his press conference Thursday that Jesus “Tecatito” Corona will play as a winger in the United States match, but with the 26-year-old moving to full-back with his club side Porto, the possibility for a positional switch with the national team as well remains down the road.

Finally, the weather will be a big factor. There are heavy rains in the forecast for northern New Jersey, and both sides may consider the conditions before risking high-value players like Corona, Christian Pulisic, or Raul Jimenez.

There will be plenty of ingredients mixed in to produce Friday night’s match. The need to evaluate talent with Nations League play closing in, the necessity of playing starters together to develop cohesion, the rivalry between neighboring sides, and the consideration of weather all will play a factor in who plays for how long and at what position. At the end of the day, it’s a friendly, but against these two opponents, is that ever truly the case?

Gareth Bale admits he’s not happy at Real Madrid

By Kyle BonnSep 5, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
After nearly being sold to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning this summer before Real Madrid blocked the move at the last minute, Gareth Bale is playing again at the Spanish giants.

But that doesn’t mean he’s happy again. Far from it.

The 30-year-old admitted he’s excited to be a regular contributor again, but his mental state is still struggling.

“I’m very surprised because I think everyone knows where things were at in terms of me going,” Bale said about the transfer possibilities this summer, speaking to reporters while on duty with the Welsh national team. “In football anything is possible. It’s a crazy sport and it’s one of those things that happens that not many people can explain but one or two can.

“I wouldn’t say I’m playing happy but I’m playing now. I’m sure there’ll be plenty more turbulence. Internally we have spoken and things are what they are. I’m professional, I keep my head down.”

Real Madrid struggled last season en route to a third-place finish in La Liga and an exit from the Champions League in the Round of 16, and after a calf injury sidelined Bale for most of January, he returned to just a bench role for the remainder of the season. He admitted that was what drove him to seek an exit this past summer.

“I understand that I’m made more of a scapegoat than most, I take it with a pinch of salt even though maybe it’s not all fully fair,” Bale said. “Towards the end of last season was difficult, there is no denying that, not just for me but for the team. The situation has now changed, U-turned.”

This season, Bale has started all three of Real Madrid’s league matches thus far, scoring a brace in the recent 2-2 draw with Villareal. It’s more difficult to blame Bale for the early struggles this season given the defensive woes, with the club unable to keep a clean sheet through three matches.

Still, Bale stopped short of revealing any details of what happened this summer or the conversations he had with manager Zinedine Zidane, wanting to keep a professional relationship. “The things that happened will stay private with the club. If you want answers, maybe you need to ask Real Madrid. It’s between me and them, and we will have to come to some sort of conclusion. I know there was a lot of talk with everybody saying good, bad, whatever they wanted. I don’t listen to anyone because they don’t really know what they are on about. Most people don’t know and understand the situation. It didn’t impact on me too much. I had a great summer holiday and didn’t really think about it too much.”

Berhalter confirms Dest to start for USMNT v. Mexico

By Kyle BonnSep 5, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
United States manager Gregg Berhalter confirmed Thursday that 18-year-old Sergino Dest will start for the United States against Mexico in tomorrow’s friendly, a move that will give the federation hope that the dual-national will eventually commit his long-term international future to the USMNT.

Dest, who plays his club ball at Dutch giants Ajax, is also eligible to play for the Netherlands, his country of birth. However, the full-back has plyed his entire youth career in the U.S. setup, and while he refused to commit to the United States long-term when asked yesterday about the possibility, earning his full debut against a bitter rival should go a long way towards making that a reality.

The young defender has seen his stock soar over the past few months, serving as a standout component of the United States’ U-20 squad that reached the quarterfinals of this summer’s World Cup. He also has recently become a regular in the Ajax squad, high praise in a club that reached the semifinals of the Champions League last season. Dest has played in seven of Ajax’s nine matches so far this season across all competitions, with four starts and three full 90’s.

While Dest’s strengths are going forward and he is still working on the defensive aspect of his game, his record this season with Ajax shows improvement. The club conceded two goals in the four matches he has started in thus far, while the only Eredivise match he did not appear in, the side drew 2-2 with Vitesse in the season opener. He started and completed a full 90 minutes in a 2-0 shutout win over PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Super Cup, and has appeared in three of the club’s four Champions League qualifying games against APOEL and PAOK.

It is unclear how deep Berhalter will dive into the well of international debuts for this match, with Paxton Pomykal and Miles Robinson also receiving their first call-ups, with the potential to earn their first caps as well.