Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

EURO 2020 qualifying: Netherlands rallies in Germany, Bale saves Wales

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Late heroics helped desperate Netherlands and Wales to big wins in their quests for a place at EURO 2020.

Germany 2-4 Netherlands

The Dutch sure can rally.

In a EURO qualifier which could almost be described as must-win, Ronald Koeman‘s Netherlands erased a 1-0 lead and overcame a late equalizer to beat Joachim Low’s Germany 4-2 in Hamburg on Friday.

Serge Gnabry‘s ninth minute goal gave Germany a lead it would take into the break, but Frenkie de Jong scored in the 59th before Ryan Babel helped force an own goal out of Jonathan Tah.

Donyell Malen blasted a close range shot home six minutes after Toni Kroos scored a penalty to restore the deadlock. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) put the match to bed in stoppage time.

The Netherlands entered the match with three points from two matches, but had already lost to Germany in its home fixture and was staring up at a Northern Ireland team which is 4-0 to start qualifying. Germany entered the day 3-0.

Wales 2-1 Azerbaijan

However tumultuous his past few seasons have been, Gareth Bale remains an absolute baller.

Bale scored in the 84th minute against stingy Azerbaijan to boost the Welsh to three points and a spot in crazy deep Group E. Croatia and Hungary have nine points, while Slovakia and Wales now have six. A draw would’ve been good for Azerbaijan’s first point of qualifying

Elsewhere

Estonia 1-2 Belarus
Cyprus 1-1 Kazakhstan
Slovakia 0-4 Croatia
Austria 6-0 Latvia
Scotland 1-2 Russia
Slovenia 2-0 Poland
San Marino 0-4 Belgium

Olympic champion Semenya signs for South African club

http://jvw5.co.za
By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

Like Usain Bolt before her, Olympic champion Caster Semenya is trading her track cleats for soccer boots.

At least for now.

Unable to compete in track if she refuses to take testosterone-altering drugs, the two-time 800m gold medalist has signed for a South Africa women’s soccer team.

Semenya joined JVW FC, a six-year old club founded by South African women’s national team captain Janine van Wyk (Surely no ego was spared in the naming of the club!).

Here’s the explanation from Olympic Talk’s Nick Zaccardi.

Semenya made this move after a Swiss court ruled in late July that she can’t in her best events while she appeals a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision that upheld the IAAF’s new rule that bars her. Semenya took that ruling to mean that she won’t be able to defend her world title in Doha in three weeks.

Can she finish? That’s the big question (and we’re also assuming that, like Bolt, she’ll be used in attack).

Here’s what Van Wyk said about adding Semenya to the club (Van Wyk, it should be noted, does not play for the club that bears her initials):

“I am extremely elated to have such an iconic athlete join my football club. I am absolutely honored that out of all the other women’s clubs around the world, she has chosen JVW as the club where she would like to start showcasing her football skills. I welcomed her at her first training with the team on Tuesday, and was impressed to see that she definitely has all the fundamentals. I look forward to her working with Coach Ciara and our First Team where I am sure she will sharpen up and get ready to play in 2020. Although I won’t be here for the rest of the year, as I have just signed with Fortuna Hjorring, I have no doubt that Caster will fit right in, and enjoy her time at the club.”

European leagues detail post-2024 ideas for Champions League

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 6, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LISBON, Portugal (AP) Europe’s top soccer leagues have announced a Champions League vision that rejects radical changes wanted by elite clubs.

The 29-nation European Leagues group says its principles include no new promotion or relegation between the Champions League and Europa League from 2024, and limiting teams to six group games.

The proposal detailed at a soccer conference rejects the European Club Association’s plan for locking in 24 of 32 Champions League. The ECA also prefers eight-team groups giving clubs 14 games each that would squeeze available dates for national leagues and cups.

European Leagues says Champions League entries “must be based on qualification from the domestic competitions,” except for the winner retaining its place.

Though mostly supporting the status quo, the leagues say they are “in favor of innovations (that) contribute to the growth of professional football as a whole and not just for a very few.”

UEFA’s consultation on potential changes to take effect in 2024 has stalled while clubs and leagues are far apart in their proposals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Russian players let out on parole in brawl case

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 6, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) Two Russian national team soccer players were let out on parole Friday after serving part of their prison sentences for a series of brawls.

Zenit St. Petersburg forward Alexander Kokorin and FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev were arrested last October after being accused of attacking a man in a Moscow hotel parking lot, a senior trade ministry official and a car designer in a cafe.

Kokorin was sentenced to 18 months in prison in May, while Mamayev was sentenced to 17 months, though both sentences were already reduced due to time spent in pre-trial detention.

A district court in the western Belgorod region ruled that “for the purpose of their correction, they do not need to serve the sentence in full.”

In a statement on the decision to release the pair, along with Kokorin’s brother Kirill, the court said they had behaved well behind bars.

“They did not commit any breaches of the detention regime and do not have disciplinary charges,” the statement said. “While serving their sentences, all three were employed in the prison colony’s sewing factory.”

Kokorin and Mamayev’s trial was a media sensation in Russia, where they had already played the role of public villains in 2016 after being filmed partying in Monaco following the Russian team’s early elimination from the European Championship.

The Russian prison service, often criticized over mistreatment of prisoners, used their detention for some rare positive publicity. That included Mamayev playing a soccer game in an exercise yard on Valentine’s Day while in pre-trial custody.

They will be released on Sept. 17 if there is no appeal from prosecutors. The court said prosecutors supported the parole.

Kokorin has played 48 times for Russia, while Mamayev made 15 international appearances from 2010-16. Kokorin is a free agent, though Zenit hasn’t ruled out re-signing, while Krasnodar has tried to cancel its contract with Mamayev.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Diego Maradona named new Gimnasia boss

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 6, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Diego Maradona has returned to Argentina as a manager.

Maradona, 58, has been named as the new boss of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, who are struggling at the wrong end of the Primera Division.

The legendary Argentine player left Mexican side Dorados de Sinaloa in June, citing poor health, but he is now ready to coach again and this should be interesting.

“Finally it’s now official. I am very happy to be the new coach of Gimnasia. I want to thank the president Gabriel Pellegrino for this opportunity and say to all the fans that we are going to work with our hearts and souls for El Lobo.”

Nicknamed El Lobo (the Wolf), Gimnasia have one point from their first five games and Maradona will now be tasked with pushing them up the Argentina top-flight and away from a relegation scrap.

After leading Argentina to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup as La Albiceleste’s manager, Maradona had two stints as a coach in the Middle East with Al-Wasl and Al-Fujairah.

His spell as Dorados boss was eventful and Diego isn’t shy in sharing his opinion.

If he can make a success of this, who’s to say he can’t return to take charge of his beloved Boca Juniors one day?