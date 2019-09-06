EURO 2020 qualifying: Netherlands rallies in Germany, Bale saves Wales

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Late heroics helped desperate Netherlands and Wales to big wins in their quests for a place at EURO 2020.

Germany 2-4 Netherlands

The Dutch sure can rally.

In a EURO qualifier which could almost be described as must-win, Ronald Koeman‘s Netherlands erased a 1-0 lead and overcame a late equalizer to beat Joachim Low’s Germany 4-2 in Hamburg on Friday.

Serge Gnabry‘s ninth minute goal gave Germany a lead it would take into the break, but Frenkie de Jong scored in the 59th before Ryan Babel helped force an own goal out of Jonathan Tah.

Donyell Malen blasted a close range shot home six minutes after Toni Kroos scored a penalty to restore the deadlock. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) put the match to bed in stoppage time.

The Netherlands entered the match with three points from two matches, but had already lost to Germany in its home fixture and was staring up at a Northern Ireland team which is 4-0 to start qualifying. Germany entered the day 3-0.

9’ – Germany 1-0 Netherlands

59’ – Germany 1-1 Netherlands

66’ – Germany 1-2 Netherlands

73’ – Germany 2-2 Netherlands

79’ – Germany 2-3 Netherlands This game … 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pEEvmlhWGk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 6, 2019

Wales 2-1 Azerbaijan

However tumultuous his past few seasons have been, Gareth Bale remains an absolute baller.

Bale scored in the 84th minute against stingy Azerbaijan to boost the Welsh to three points and a spot in crazy deep Group E. Croatia and Hungary have nine points, while Slovakia and Wales now have six. A draw would’ve been good for Azerbaijan’s first point of qualifying

Elsewhere

Estonia 1-2 Belarus

Cyprus 1-1 Kazakhstan

Slovakia 0-4 Croatia

Austria 6-0 Latvia

Scotland 1-2 Russia

Slovenia 2-0 Poland

San Marino 0-4 Belgium

