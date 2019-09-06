More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
European leagues detail post-2024 ideas for Champions League

Associated PressSep 6, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
LISBON, Portugal (AP) Europe’s top soccer leagues have announced a Champions League vision that rejects radical changes wanted by elite clubs.

The 29-nation European Leagues group says its principles include no new promotion or relegation between the Champions League and Europa League from 2024, and limiting teams to six group games.

The proposal detailed at a soccer conference rejects the European Club Association’s plan for locking in 24 of 32 Champions League. The ECA also prefers eight-team groups giving clubs 14 games each that would squeeze available dates for national leagues and cups.

European Leagues says Champions League entries “must be based on qualification from the domestic competitions,” except for the winner retaining its place.

Though mostly supporting the status quo, the leagues say they are “in favor of innovations (that) contribute to the growth of professional football as a whole and not just for a very few.”

UEFA’s consultation on potential changes to take effect in 2024 has stalled while clubs and leagues are far apart in their proposals.

Russian players let out on parole in brawl case

Associated PressSep 6, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Two Russian national team soccer players were let out on parole Friday after serving part of their prison sentences for a series of brawls.

Zenit St. Petersburg forward Alexander Kokorin and FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev were arrested last October after being accused of attacking a man in a Moscow hotel parking lot, a senior trade ministry official and a car designer in a cafe.

Kokorin was sentenced to 18 months in prison in May, while Mamayev was sentenced to 17 months, though both sentences were already reduced due to time spent in pre-trial detention.

A district court in the western Belgorod region ruled that “for the purpose of their correction, they do not need to serve the sentence in full.”

In a statement on the decision to release the pair, along with Kokorin’s brother Kirill, the court said they had behaved well behind bars.

“They did not commit any breaches of the detention regime and do not have disciplinary charges,” the statement said. “While serving their sentences, all three were employed in the prison colony’s sewing factory.”

Kokorin and Mamayev’s trial was a media sensation in Russia, where they had already played the role of public villains in 2016 after being filmed partying in Monaco following the Russian team’s early elimination from the European Championship.

The Russian prison service, often criticized over mistreatment of prisoners, used their detention for some rare positive publicity. That included Mamayev playing a soccer game in an exercise yard on Valentine’s Day while in pre-trial custody.

They will be released on Sept. 17 if there is no appeal from prosecutors. The court said prosecutors supported the parole.

Kokorin has played 48 times for Russia, while Mamayev made 15 international appearances from 2010-16. Kokorin is a free agent, though Zenit hasn’t ruled out re-signing, while Krasnodar has tried to cancel its contract with Mamayev.

Diego Maradona named new Gimnasia boss

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 6, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
Diego Maradona has returned to Argentina as a manager.

Maradona, 58, has been named as the new boss of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, who are struggling at the wrong end of the Primera Division.

The legendary Argentine player left Mexican side Dorados de Sinaloa in June, citing poor health, but he is now ready to coach again and this should be interesting.

“Finally it’s now official. I am very happy to be the new coach of Gimnasia. I want to thank the president Gabriel Pellegrino for this opportunity and say to all the fans that we are going to work with our hearts and souls for El Lobo.”

Nicknamed El Lobo (the Wolf), Gimnasia have one point from their first five games and Maradona will now be tasked with pushing them up the Argentina top-flight and away from a relegation scrap.

After leading Argentina to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup as La Albiceleste’s manager, Maradona had two stints as a coach in the Middle East with Al-Wasl and Al-Fujairah.

His spell as Dorados boss was eventful and Diego isn’t shy in sharing his opinion.

If he can make a success of this, who’s to say he can’t return to take charge of his beloved Boca Juniors one day?

How will Mexico line up v. USMNT?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 6, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has an incredibly deep pool of players to choose from and Mexico, currently ranked 12th in the world by FIFA, have all of their stars to choose form against the USMNT at MetLife Stadium on Friday.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up?

How on earth will he slot all of his stars into the starting lineup?

Below we project how El Tri will line up in New Jersey against their bitter rivals, and explain the rationale.

Mexico’s lineup v. USMNT

—– Ochoa —–

—- Layun — Salcedo — Moreno —- Gallardo —-

—- Alvarez —- Herrera —- Guardado —-

—- Corona —- Jimenez —- Lozano —–

Analysis

The lineup above is Mexico’s strongest possible XI, but don’t be surprised if Martino mixes things up a little ahead of their friendly against Argentina next week. Plenty of young talents impressed at the Gold Cup this summer and it will be interesting to see how seriously El Tri take this friendly.

Gulliermo Ochoa is a mainstay in goal and will likely start, while in defense Mexico have so many options as Diego Reyes and Nestor Araujo may have to watch on as Hector Moreno anchors the back line and the experienced Miguel Layun returns at right back.

Midfield is an area which also seems to pick itself, as Edson Alvarez will show his versatility in a holding midfield role after playing so well at left back for Ajax in the opening weeks of the European season. Having Atletico Madrid’s Hector Herrera back is a huge bonus, and he’ll be fresh after struggling to breaking into Atleti’s team. Andres Guardado and Herrera will be given more freedom to roam forward and support the front free if Alvarez is deployed as a holding midfield, while the front three pretty much picks itself right now.

Raul Jimenez is on fire for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and is the perfect target man, while Hirving Lozano and Jesus Corona are the best options on each flank. Trying to slot Javier Hernandez into this team will be tough, but after his move to Sevilla he will be confident and is not a bad player to have coming off the bench if you need a goal late on.

Martino: Mexico’s players, Liga MX ahead of USMNT, MLS

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 6, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Mexico head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has admitted that Mexico as a team and as individual players are ahead of the USMNT.

Right now.

Ahead of their ‘friendly’ at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Tata was asked about USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter saying that Mexico are “slightly ahead” of the U.S. national team due to recent results.

“I think that as a general panorama, our players are competing in leagues that are better than the players in the United States national team and I also think that the Mexican league is above MLS,” Martino told reporters. “Which means it’s very probable that [Berhalter] is right and that from his position he sees the Mexican national team as a little bit better than the U.S. in a general context.”

That sound you can hear is the former Atlanta United head coach stirring the pot, but he did it in a respectful manner.

Martino also suggested that the USMNT’s best young talents have to keep heading to Europe in order for them to be successful, while Mexico’s young stars should also do the same thing.

“The United States has transformed into a country that exports a lot of young players to Europe,” Martino said. “Evidently the development of those players will bear fruits in the future for the United States national team. That doesn’t mean we don’t have the same possibility. I think we have some young players, and others that are already there, that could go to Europe soon and that would be beneficial for us.”

There is quite a lot to unpack here and although Tata is being respectful, he is also clearly saying that Mexico’s players are better than those in the USMNT and that MLS is not a good breeding ground for youngsters.

Can we argue with him on those points?

The fact that Martino beat the USMNT in the Gold Cup final this summer with his second-string side suggests that El Tri are way ahead of the USA. Only John Brooks was missing for the USMNT in the Gold Cup this summer and it is clear Mexico’s squad depth is vastly superior to the USMNT.

With Hirving Lozano, Javier Hernandez, Miguel Layun, Jesus Corona and Hector Herrera all returning to Mexico’s squad for this friendly, the USMNT will have to cope with Mexico’s first-choice lineup on Friday and it could get ugly.

When it comes to MLS v. Liga MX, Martino has now had a chance to weight up both competitions and due to the CONCACAF Champions League success of Liga MX sides we all know that MLS has a lot of catching up to do on that score. That said, MLS academies have produced the likes of Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, with plenty of others now starting to come through and head to Europe at a young age.

And when it comes to players in Europe, Christian Pulisic is flying the American flag at Chelsea, but Mexican players are now at Napoli (Lozano), Sevilla (Hernandez), Porto (Corona), Atletico Madrid (Herrera) and are generally at the next tier up in terms of their club teams.

Martino is basically respectfully telling the truth about where Mexican and U.S. soccer is at right now.

Sometimes, at least for U.S. Soccer fans, the truth hurts.