Follow Live: USMNT v. Mexico

A report out of Serbia says Manchester City has identified its next striker, and that the 19-year-old will be at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Slobodan Tedic is currently with Cukaricki, where he stars for “The Hill Men” and will stay until a sale of $3.3 million is complete. Some reports say the sale is done and Tedic will go back to Cukaricki on loan.

The 6-foot-2 center forward has four goals in nine matches this season, including three in Europa League qualifying. Cukaricki was knocked out of the tournament by Molde.

[ MORE: USMNT mid Williams signs in Cyprus ]

Tedic has nine goals in 49 senior appearances, making his debut at the age of 17. He’s appeared for Serbia at every youth level from U-16 to U-21, though goals have yet to arrive in a national team shirt.

Should Tedic arrive in January, he’ll have a long path to first team relevance with City. There’s a long line of players who’ve come with high expectations but struggled to fit into the program, including Marlos Moreno. The Colombian arrived at age 19 and is on his fourth loan at age 22.

TalkSport translated the comments of Cukaricki manager Nenad Mirosavljevic from the Serbian report:

“He’s been on City’s radar for a long time,” said Mirosavljevic, “with scouts often coming to see him. There have been games where we didn’t even know they were in the stands. They watched all of his games, his every move, which is quite normal for the world’s biggest clubs. When they officially contacted us, we easily and quickly agreed. This is a confirmation of our good work, but also the best possible marketing for Cukaricki, and for Serbian football in general.”

Slobodan Tedic at the Etihad where he signed a 5 year contract with Manchester City today. pic.twitter.com/qJNJi2nOyD — Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) September 5, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola