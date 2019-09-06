More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
How will Mexico line up v. USMNT?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 6, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has an incredibly deep pool of players to choose from and Mexico, currently ranked 12th in the world by FIFA, have all of their stars to choose form against the USMNT at MetLife Stadium on Friday.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up?

How on earth will he slot all of his stars into the starting lineup?

Below we project how El Tri will line up in New Jersey against their bitter rivals, and explain the rationale.

Mexico’s lineup v. USMNT

—– Ochoa —–

—- Layun — Salcedo — Moreno —- Gallardo —-

—- Alvarez —- Herrera —- Guardado —-

—- Corona —- Jimenez —- Lozano —–

Analysis

The lineup above is Mexico’s strongest possible XI, but don’t be surprised if Martino mixes things up a little ahead of their friendly against Argentina next week. Plenty of young talents impressed at the Gold Cup this summer and it will be interesting to see how seriously El Tri take this friendly.

Gulliermo Ochoa is a mainstay in goal and will likely start, while in defense Mexico have so many options as Diego Reyes and Nestor Araujo may have to watch on as Hector Moreno anchors the back line and the experienced Miguel Layun returns at right back.

Midfield is an area which also seems to pick itself, as Edson Alvarez will show his versatility in a holding midfield role after playing so well at left back for Ajax in the opening weeks of the European season. Having Atletico Madrid’s Hector Herrera back is a huge bonus, and he’ll be fresh after struggling to breaking into Atleti’s team. Andres Guardado and Herrera will be given more freedom to roam forward and support the front free if Alvarez is deployed as a holding midfield, while the front three pretty much picks itself right now.

Raul Jimenez is on fire for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and is the perfect target man, while Hirving Lozano and Jesus Corona are the best options on each flank. Trying to slot Javier Hernandez into this team will be tough, but after his move to Sevilla he will be confident and is not a bad player to have coming off the bench if you need a goal late on.

Martino: Mexico’s players, Liga MX ahead of USMNT, MLS

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 6, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Mexico head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has admitted that Mexico as a team and as individual players are ahead of the USMNT.

Right now.

Ahead of their ‘friendly’ at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Tata was asked about USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter saying that Mexico are “slightly ahead” of the U.S. national team due to recent results.

“I think that as a general panorama, our players are competing in leagues that are better than the players in the United States national team and I also think that the Mexican league is above MLS,” Martino told reporters. “Which means it’s very probable that [Berhalter] is right and that from his position he sees the Mexican national team as a little bit better than the U.S. in a general context.”

That sound you can hear is the former Atlanta United head coach stirring the pot, but he did it in a respectful manner.

Martino also suggested that the USMNT’s best young talents have to keep heading to Europe in order for them to be successful, while Mexico’s young stars should also do the same thing.

“The United States has transformed into a country that exports a lot of young players to Europe,” Martino said. “Evidently the development of those players will bear fruits in the future for the United States national team. That doesn’t mean we don’t have the same possibility. I think we have some young players, and others that are already there, that could go to Europe soon and that would be beneficial for us.”

There is quite a lot to unpack here and although Tata is being respectful, he is also clearly saying that Mexico’s players are better than those in the USMNT and that MLS is not a good breeding ground for youngsters.

Can we argue with him on those points?

The fact that Martino beat the USMNT in the Gold Cup final this summer with his second-string side suggests that El Tri are way ahead of the USA. Only John Brooks was missing for the USMNT in the Gold Cup this summer and it is clear Mexico’s squad depth is vastly superior to the USMNT.

With Hirving Lozano, Javier Hernandez, Miguel Layun, Jesus Corona and Hector Herrera all returning to Mexico’s squad for this friendly, the USMNT will have to cope with Mexico’s first-choice lineup on Friday and it could get ugly.

When it comes to MLS v. Liga MX, Martino has now had a chance to weight up both competitions and due to the CONCACAF Champions League success of Liga MX sides we all know that MLS has a lot of catching up to do on that score. That said, MLS academies have produced the likes of Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, with plenty of others now starting to come through and head to Europe at a young age.

And when it comes to players in Europe, Christian Pulisic is flying the American flag at Chelsea, but Mexican players are now at Napoli (Lozano), Sevilla (Hernandez), Porto (Corona), Atletico Madrid (Herrera) and are generally at the next tier up in terms of their club teams.

Martino is basically respectfully telling the truth about where Mexican and U.S. soccer is at right now.

Sometimes, at least for U.S. Soccer fans, the truth hurts.

Report: Pulisic, other stars to leave USMNT squad early

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 6, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
A report from Doug McIntyre of Yahoo Sports states that Christian Pulisic and four other USMNT players will leave the squad after they play Mexico in New Jersey on Friday.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Per the report, Pulisic will return to Chelsea, while Alfredo Morales and Zack Steffen are heading back to Fortuna Dusseldorf, plus John Brooks will return to Wolfsburg and Sean Johnson will make his way back to New York City FC as all five players will depart the U.S. squad and will not play against Uruguay in St. Louis next Tuesday.

It is believed Gregg Berhalter wants to give the four European-based players a rest and Johnson is needed for NYCFC in their Major League Soccer playoff push.

This all points to one thing: Pulisic, Brooks, Morales and Steffen will start against Mexico at MetLife Stadium on Friday.

Aside from Morales, the other three are genuine starters and Berhalter knows it would be silly to risk injury with Pulisic having a busy start to life at Chelsea, plus Brooks has only just had a full stretch of games with full fitness and Steffen is also a regular in the Bundesliga for the first time in his career after heading to Europe and Brad Guzan is around in the squad to step in

This move makes sense, but trying telling that to fans in STL who want to see Pulisic lead the USMNT to a friendly win against Uruguay next week.

They won’t be too impressed, but with Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin not playing for Uruguay either, this is good management from Berhalter and gives us a peek behind the curtain as to who he believes are his key players right now.

The fact that Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent and Sergino Dest aren’t being released early suggests they need to show Berhalter more and it will do Dest a lot of good to spend as much time as possible with the USMNT as the Netherlands sniff around the Dutch-American defender.

It is unclear whether or not Berhalter will call up any more players to his squad to play against Uruguay, with the roster set to drop from 26 to 21 players.

Premier League monthly award nominees announced

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 6, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
Six players have been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for August, with three players from Manchester City in the running.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne are all up for the monthly award, while Roberto Firmino flies the flag for Liverpool and in-form strikers Teemu Pukki and Ashley Barnes also get the nod.

De Bruyne has racked up five assists and one goal, while Aguero has six goals to his name and Sterling has scored five times. Firmino has two goals and two assists after a perfect start for Liverpool, while Barnes has four goals for Burnley and Pukki has five goals for Norwich as he continues to be on fire in his first season in the Premier League.

It is likely that De Bruyne and Firmino will be the favorites to grab the award, such has been their overall important to Man City and Liverpool in the early weeks of the season.

Four managers have also been nominated for the Manager of the Month awards, with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Brendan Rodgers and Roy Hodgson.

With four wins from four, Klopp is the favorite to win the award, while Guardiola and City are flying once again. Rodgers has led Leicester to an unbeaten start, while Hodgson has masterminded a very good start for Palace.

Below is a look at the candidates for both awards, plus details on how to vote.

Player of the Month nominees

Manager of the Month nominees

Several Timbers fans banned for Iron Front displays

Associated PressSep 6, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Several Portland Timbers fans have been banned for three games for waving flags that included an anti-fascist symbol in violation of Major League Soccer’s policy that prohibits political displays at games.

Fans used the Iron Front flags during last weekend’s match against Real Salt Lake.

MLS teams have prohibited signs and flags with the Iron Front symbol, which the league says has been appropriated by some in the loosely structured antifa movement, at times in the context of violence. The symbol of three arrows pointing downward and to the left dates back to an anti-Nazi paramilitary organization formed in Germany in the 1930s.

Supporters’ groups for the teams maintain the symbol represents opposition to fascism and persecution – a human rights issue, not a political stance.

The league’s fan code of conduct implemented this season prohibits the use of “political, threatening, abusive, insulting, offensive language and/or gestures, which includes racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist or otherwise inappropriate language or behavior.” The ban extends to signs or other visible representation. MLS worked with its teams to devise the policy.

The pushback to the MLS policy was highlighted in late July when Seattle Sounders management included Iron Front with far-right groups Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys in a letter that explained the ban. The Sounders later apologized for equating the symbol with those groups.

At the rivalry match between the Sounders and Timbers in Portland last month, fans of both teams remained silent for the first 33 minutes of the game to protest the policy. Then last weekend the flags were flown by many in the Timbers Army supporters’ group section in the 33rd minute against Real Salt Lake.

The Timbers Army confirmed “multiple” supporters were suspended. Under MLS policy, the suspension is for three league matches.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Whitecaps supporters’ group, the Southsiders, said via Twitter that one of its members has been banned from BC Place because of the policy.

The suspensions come following talks between the Timbers front office and supporters groups for both the MLS side and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. MLS has indicated that it will discuss the supporters code of conduct with the Independent Supporters Council in the future.

“We continue to communicate with the league and our supporters on this issue. In the meantime, we and all clubs in MLS need to enforce league rules, but the Timbers are committed to embracing explicit and creative anti-fascist and anti-racist expression, as we always have,” the Timbers said in a statement Thursday.

The 107 Independent Supporters Trust, the nonprofit group behind the Timbers Army and Rose City Riveters, issued a statement that said it will meet with the Timbers’ front office next week. The group will continue to actively advocate for a change in the league policy.

“We want to make something very clear: Our fight is not a fight with the Portland Timbers. Our fight is against white nationalists, white supremacists, and others that seek to bring hate and violence to our stadium, city, state, and country,” the group said in its statement.

The issue is particularly heated in Portland, where there have been numerous clashes between far-right agitators like Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys and antifascists.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports