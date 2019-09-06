How will Mexico line up v. USMNT?

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has an incredibly deep pool of players to choose from and Mexico, currently ranked 12th in the world by FIFA, have all of their stars to choose form against the USMNT at MetLife Stadium on Friday.
How on earth will he slot all of his stars into the starting lineup?
Below we project how El Tri will line up in New Jersey against their bitter rivals, and explain the rationale.
Mexico’s lineup v. USMNT
—– Ochoa —–
—- Layun — Salcedo — Moreno —- Gallardo —-
—- Alvarez —- Herrera —- Guardado —-
—- Corona —- Jimenez —- Lozano —–
Analysis
The lineup above is Mexico’s strongest possible XI, but don’t be surprised if Martino mixes things up a little ahead of their friendly against Argentina next week. Plenty of young talents impressed at the Gold Cup this summer and it will be interesting to see how seriously El Tri take this friendly.
Gulliermo Ochoa is a mainstay in goal and will likely start, while in defense Mexico have so many options as Diego Reyes and Nestor Araujo may have to watch on as Hector Moreno anchors the back line and the experienced Miguel Layun returns at right back.
Midfield is an area which also seems to pick itself, as Edson Alvarez will show his versatility in a holding midfield role after playing so well at left back for Ajax in the opening weeks of the European season. Having Atletico Madrid’s Hector Herrera back is a huge bonus, and he’ll be fresh after struggling to breaking into Atleti’s team. Andres Guardado and Herrera will be given more freedom to roam forward and support the front free if Alvarez is deployed as a holding midfield, while the front three pretty much picks itself right now.
Raul Jimenez is on fire for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and is the perfect target man, while Hirving Lozano and Jesus Corona are the best options on each flank. Trying to slot Javier Hernandez into this team will be tough, but after his move to Sevilla he will be confident and is not a bad player to have coming off the bench if you need a goal late on.