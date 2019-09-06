Nashville adds 11-cap Costa Rican winger for MLS debut

Nashville SC has purchased another attacking talent ahead of its first season in Major League Soccer.
The player is Costa Rican speedster Randall Leal, a 22-year-old left winger currently with Saprissa in his native country. He’s 11-times capped by Los Ticos, but is yet to score or assist for his country.
“Randall is an exciting young attacking midfielder with bags of potential,” said Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs. “He has the ability to influence matches in a variety of ways and has demonstrated that caliber on both the domestic and international stage.”
He has two goals and two assists in 10 matches this season, and has registered six goals and six assists in 38 matches since coming home from Europe.
A report out of Serbia says Manchester City has identified its next striker, and that the 19-year-old will be at the Etihad Stadium next season.
Slobodan Tedic is currently with Cukaricki, where he stars for “The Hill Men” and will stay until a sale of $3.3 million is complete. Some reports say the sale is done and Tedic will go back to Cukaricki on loan.
The 6-foot-2 center forward has four goals in nine matches this season, including three in Europa League qualifying. Cukaricki was knocked out of the tournament by Molde.
Tedic has nine goals in 49 senior appearances, making his debut at the age of 17. He’s appeared for Serbia at every youth level from U-16 to U-21, though goals have yet to arrive in a national team shirt.
Should Tedic arrive in January, he’ll have a long path to first team relevance with City. There’s a long line of players who’ve come with high expectations but struggled to fit into the program, including Marlos Moreno. The Colombian arrived at age 19 and is on his fourth loan at age 22.
“He’s been on City’s radar for a long time,” said Mirosavljevic, “with scouts often coming to see him. There have been games where we didn’t even know they were in the stands. They watched all of his games, his every move, which is quite normal for the world’s biggest clubs. When they officially contacted us, we easily and quickly agreed. This is a confirmation of our good work, but also the best possible marketing for Cukaricki, and for Serbian football in general.”
USMNT midfielder Danny Williams is taking his terrific career down an unusual path.
The 30-year-old center midfielder became a free agent after Huddersfield Town was relegated from the Premier League, and opted to join Cypriot new boys Pafos FC. Pafos was formed in 2014 by the merger of AEK Kouklia and AEP Paphos.
Surely there’s a lot of money involved, but the five-year old project has attracted plenty of attention. Pafos also has Jason Puncheon, Bakary Sako, Stephen Sunday, and Adam Nemec on the books.
Williams becomes their highest profile non-Cypriot player, and they’ll count on him if they have any hope of bettering their league-best finish of eighth. APOEL Nicosia has won the last seven titles, while Apollon Limassol, AEL Limassol, and AEK Larnaca are well-established.
He made 25 appearances over two years in the Premier League after a transfer from Reading, where played 156 times. Prior to that, the 23-times capped American spent time with Hoffenheim and Freiburg.
The German-born Williams may not find his way back to the USMNT due to this move and his age, but we’ll always have this banger in a blowout loss to Brazil.
In a EURO qualifier which could almost be described as must-win, Ronald Koeman‘s Netherlands erased a 1-0 lead and overcame a late equalizer to beat Joachim Low’s Germany 4-2 in Hamburg on Friday.
Serge Gnabry‘s ninth minute goal gave Germany a lead it would take into the break, but Frenkie de Jong scored in the 59th before Ryan Babel helped force an own goal out of Jonathan Tah.
Donyell Malen blasted a close range shot home six minutes after Toni Kroos scored a penalty to restore the deadlock. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) put the match to bed in stoppage time.
The Netherlands entered the match with three points from two matches, but had already lost to Germany in its home fixture and was staring up at a Northern Ireland team which is 4-0 to start qualifying. Germany entered the day 3-0.
However tumultuous his past few seasons have been, Gareth Bale remains an absolute baller.
Bale scored in the 84th minute against stingy Azerbaijan to boost the Welsh to three points and a spot in crazy deep Group E. Croatia and Hungary have nine points, while Slovakia and Wales now have six. A draw would’ve been good for Azerbaijan’s first point of qualifying
Elsewhere
Estonia 1-2 Belarus
Cyprus 1-1 Kazakhstan
Slovakia 0-4 Croatia
Austria 6-0 Latvia
Scotland 1-2 Russia
Slovenia 2-0 Poland
San Marino 0-4 Belgium