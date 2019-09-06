Poor USMNT player ratings from a bad night versus Mexico

The United States men’s national team talked about getting a measure of vengeance from this summer’s Gold Cup loss to Mexico.

Starting XI

Zack Steffen — 2 — Made one solid long-distance pass to go with a handful of bad decisions with the ball at his feed. He better hope Pep Guardiola isn’t watching the tape, because it would make for a third-straight USMNT cap with very bad plays from the No. 1 keeper.

Sergino Dest (Off 68′) — 4 — Played somewhat out of position (He plays some left back, but is a right back at Ajax). Early on he was very, very good moving forward — especially for his age and in combination with Christian Pulisic — but he was nutmegged by Tecatito and had a few other dicey moments in defense. He’s 18.

Aaron Long — 3 — Slow to react when Corona cooked Dest. Atypically indecisive, overall Long had one of his few off nights in a U.S. shirt.

Walker Zimmerman (Off 58′) — 4 — Not at fault on the Corona goal, but some very bad decisions with the ball. All-in-all, like most of his team, it wasn’t his night.

Reggie Cannon — 5 — The best of the back four, but that’s not saying a ton.

Wil Trapp (Off 77′) — 4 — A bunch of accurate five-yard passes don’t combine to one incisive 60-yard pass. He’s clearly respected and has leadership skills. He’s not going to win a midfield battle against Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera. Ever.

Weston McKennie — 4 — You can forgive McKennie when his youthful exuberance leads to mistakes, but what do you do when he’s caught 10 yards outside the box while right wing Tyler Boyd races past him to mark Chicharito? One to learn from…

Alfredo Morales — 6 — Dueled with Pulisic to be the United States’ Man of the Match. His performance was made more impactful by the fact that he had little going on around him for the first hour (outside of Pulisic). Probably would’ve even earned a 7 had he not been sautéed by Hirving Lozano on the third goal. Let’s hope his late injury isn’t as serious as it looked.

Tyler Boyd (Off 58′) — 5 — A couple of bright moments in the first half but ultimately failed to impress.

Gyasi Zardes (Off 67′)– 4 — Zardes is out there to finish and stretch the defense. No one gave him a chance to do the former. As for the latter, we honestly didn’t notice him out there more than 2-3 times over his two-thirds of the game.

Christian Pulisic — 6 — It’s all about him, and he did his best to make something happen. Missed a couple of passes here or there, but was one of three starters (Morales and Dest) threatening to do something.

Substitutes

Miles Robinson (On 58′) — 6 — Tried to take on Lozano, to his credit, with aggression and physicality on Mexico’s third goal. We’d rather see that the ‘wait and see’ approach proffered by the others.

Jordan Morris (On 58′) — 6 — Earned a start against Uruguay.

Josh Sargent (On 67′) — 4 — Brighter moments than Zardes, until he went and missed the penalty.

Daniel Lovitz (On 67′) — 3 — Came into the middle of a tornado and got blown around. Wasn’t even in the camera when the ball hit his side before Mexico’s third goal.

Sebastian Lletget (On 77′) — 7 — Did more in his 13 minutes, playing a delightful ball that helped produce the penalty, than McKennie or Trapp did over much longer.

Jackson Yueill (On 90′) — N/A —

