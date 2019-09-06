More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League monthly award nominees announced

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 6, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
Six players have been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for August, with three players from Manchester City in the running.

Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne are all up for the monthly award, while Roberto Firmino flies the flag for Liverpool and in-form strikers Teemu Pukki and Ashley Barnes also get the nod.

De Bruyne has racked up five assists and one goal, while Aguero has six goals to his name and Sterling has scored five times. Firmino has two goals and two assists after a perfect start for Liverpool, while Barnes has four goals for Burnley and Pukki has five goals for Norwich as he continues to be on fire in his first season in the Premier League.

It is likely that De Bruyne and Firmino will be the favorites to grab the award, such has been their overall important to Man City and Liverpool in the early weeks of the season.

Four managers have also been nominated for the Manager of the Month awards, with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Brendan Rodgers and Roy Hodgson.

With four wins from four, Klopp is the favorite to win the award, while Guardiola and City are flying once again. Rodgers has led Leicester to an unbeaten start, while Hodgson has masterminded a very good start for Palace.

Below is a look at the candidates for both awards, plus details on how to vote.

Player of the Month nominees

Manager of the Month nominees

Several Timbers fans banned for Iron Front displays

Associated PressSep 6, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Several Portland Timbers fans have been banned for three games for waving flags that included an anti-fascist symbol in violation of Major League Soccer’s policy that prohibits political displays at games.

Fans used the Iron Front flags during last weekend’s match against Real Salt Lake.

MLS teams have prohibited signs and flags with the Iron Front symbol, which the league says has been appropriated by some in the loosely structured antifa movement, at times in the context of violence. The symbol of three arrows pointing downward and to the left dates back to an anti-Nazi paramilitary organization formed in Germany in the 1930s.

Supporters’ groups for the teams maintain the symbol represents opposition to fascism and persecution – a human rights issue, not a political stance.

The league’s fan code of conduct implemented this season prohibits the use of “political, threatening, abusive, insulting, offensive language and/or gestures, which includes racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist or otherwise inappropriate language or behavior.” The ban extends to signs or other visible representation. MLS worked with its teams to devise the policy.

The pushback to the MLS policy was highlighted in late July when Seattle Sounders management included Iron Front with far-right groups Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys in a letter that explained the ban. The Sounders later apologized for equating the symbol with those groups.

At the rivalry match between the Sounders and Timbers in Portland last month, fans of both teams remained silent for the first 33 minutes of the game to protest the policy. Then last weekend the flags were flown by many in the Timbers Army supporters’ group section in the 33rd minute against Real Salt Lake.

The Timbers Army confirmed “multiple” supporters were suspended. Under MLS policy, the suspension is for three league matches.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Whitecaps supporters’ group, the Southsiders, said via Twitter that one of its members has been banned from BC Place because of the policy.

The suspensions come following talks between the Timbers front office and supporters groups for both the MLS side and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. MLS has indicated that it will discuss the supporters code of conduct with the Independent Supporters Council in the future.

“We continue to communicate with the league and our supporters on this issue. In the meantime, we and all clubs in MLS need to enforce league rules, but the Timbers are committed to embracing explicit and creative anti-fascist and anti-racist expression, as we always have,” the Timbers said in a statement Thursday.

The 107 Independent Supporters Trust, the nonprofit group behind the Timbers Army and Rose City Riveters, issued a statement that said it will meet with the Timbers’ front office next week. The group will continue to actively advocate for a change in the league policy.

“We want to make something very clear: Our fight is not a fight with the Portland Timbers. Our fight is against white nationalists, white supremacists, and others that seek to bring hate and violence to our stadium, city, state, and country,” the group said in its statement.

The issue is particularly heated in Portland, where there have been numerous clashes between far-right agitators like Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys and antifascists.

Chile, Argentina play to 0-0 dud in Los Angeles

By Kyle BonnSep 6, 2019, 12:32 AM EDT
Chile and Argentina, in front of a crowd one writer described as “seventy-three people and a few dogs,” played to a 0-0 stinker at the LA Coliseum on Thursday night.

In what was billed as a matchup between two South American giants lost its luster when Lionel Messi, yet to play this season for Barcelona, withdrew from the Argentina squad days ago due to injury. No one was able to rescue the match, with the two teams combining for just two shots on target and 21 fouls in the first half. The second half was marred by mass substitutions commonplace in new-age friendlies, sapping the match of any flow it hoped to construct.

Both teams produced strong lineups, although Argentina rested a few first-teamers like Franco Armani, Marcos Rojo, and Manuel Lanzini. Still, the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso, and Charles Aranguiz were powerless to inject the game with any kind of cohesion or beauty.

All told, the two teams each shared 50% possession, there were four total shots on target, 39 fouls, and 10 yellow cards. There was one excitable moment in the final five minutes of the match as River Plate center-back Lucas Martinez – on his international debut – rose to head a corner off the crossbar, but that was as close as either side would come to an unlikely goal.

Next up for both teams, Chile takes on Honduras in San Pedro Sula, while Argentina meets Mexico in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Costa Rica manager quits citing “boredom” of coaching national team

By Kyle BonnSep 5, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
It takes a particular breed of manager to be successful at the national team level. Gustavo Matosas is not one of those people.

The 52-year-old Uruguayan made that abundantly clear as he stepped down on Wednesday after less than a year on the job, saying during a press conference that he did not anticipate the particular struggles he faced personally as national team coach.

“I didn’t know being a national team manager was so boring,” Matosas said. “I don’t regret it and I don’t leave frustrated because I gave my best. I won’t manage a national team again. I can’t only have the players every two months. It’s not for me.”

That doesn’t leave much up for interpretation. Matosas said he was so bored, he felt unfulfilled, preferring a club job where he can coach more and scout less.

“I realized that in the national side I feel unproductive even though I kill myself watching videos,” Matosas said. “It’s not what I like to be doing.

“It’s tough not having players in the day-to-day to train them. I only have the players for a week every two months and it’s killing me. I didn’t know it was so hard. I thought I would be able to somehow endure it.”

Matosas was hired last October to replace Oscar Ramirez who stepped down after the World Cup. He took charge of eight matches, winning three and losing four. Before his appointment with Costa Rica, Matosas managed club teams such as Club America, Queretaro, Atlas, Al Hilal, Danubio, and Estudiantes. He never spent more than two seasons at any position.

After his departure from Costa Rica, there were reports he would be hired at Liga MX side Atletico San Luis, but the club president denied the rumor.

USMNT balancing separate goals in friendly against Mexico

By Kyle BonnSep 5, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s a friendly, but is it really?

The United States meets its biggest rival for the first time since falling in the Gold Cup final as Mexico waltzes in to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ at 9pm ET.

Gregg Berhalter is gearing up the squad with high-powered friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay to get ready for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada to come in October. While there is still some talent to be evaluated, the team is now in winning mentality, hoping to develop further cohesion after falling just short in the summer tournament.

As far as evaluating talent goes, all eyes will be on 18-year-old Sergino Dest, who is still choosing between the United States and Netherlands, after Berhalter confirmed the youngster will get the start against Mexico at one of the full-back positions. Full-back is a position of extreme need for the USMNT and has been for years, and Dest’s potential commitment is a massive priority for the federation, hoping to develop him long-term for a potential partnership with DeAndre Yedlin.

With Yedlin currently injured, Dest will get the start as Berhalter looks to sway the youngster on picking the country he represented at the youth level, impressing this summer at the U-20 World Cup. He can’t be cap-tied in a friendly, but he can get a feel for the biggest rivalry the United States has to offer.

On the other hand, squad cohesion is just as important as evaluating talent at this stage of the cycle, and Behalter will look to work his best players in to build a rapport. With that in mind, the starting center-back partnership on Friday could potentially be a window into Berhalter’s vision for the future. The boss has chosen Red Bulls starter Aaron Long on multiple occasions of late, and Berhalter could choose him to partner with Matt Miazga yet again. However, John Brooks is back in the fold and in good form after missing the summer foray with an injury, and he could challenge for a spot along the back line. Developing that defensive partnership will be critical as the United States looks to perform at a high level in competitive matches and build towards a return to the World Cup in 2022.

Mexico, meanwhile, comes in looking to move on from the Gold Cup success, with a pair of their own high-powered friendlies this international window. After a battle with the United States comes a meeting with Lionel Messi-less Argentina, using those two bigtime matchups to prepare for Bermuda and Panama in October’s Nations League play.

Still, Mexico’s focus is on the USMNT, evident as head coach Tata Martino – who is coming off a Major League Soccer championship with Atlanta United – took shots at the United States before the match.

While Mexico has seen success on the field recently – Martino has won all 10 of the matches he has led for Mexico thus far – plenty of questions remain for his squad. Martino said in his press conference Thursday that Jesus “Tecatito” Corona will play as a winger in the United States match, but with the 26-year-old moving to full-back with his club side Porto, the possibility for a positional switch with the national team as well remains down the road.

Finally, the weather will be a big factor. There are heavy rains in the forecast for northern New Jersey, and both sides may consider the conditions before risking high-value players like Corona, Christian Pulisic, or Raul Jimenez.

There will be plenty of ingredients mixed in to produce Friday night’s match. The need to evaluate talent with Nations League play closing in, the necessity of playing starters together to develop cohesion, the rivalry between neighboring sides, and the consideration of weather all will play a factor in who plays for how long and at what position. At the end of the day, it’s a friendly, but against these two opponents, is that ever truly the case?