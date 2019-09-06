More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Report: Pulisic, other stars to leave USMNT squad

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 6, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
A report from Doug McIntyre of Yahoo Sports states that Christian Pulisic and four other USMNT players will leave the squad after they play Mexico in New Jersey on Friday.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Per the report, Pulisic will return to Chelsea, while Alfredo Morales and Zack Steffen are heading back to Fortuna Dusseldorf, plus John Brooks will return to Wolfsburg and Sean Johnson will make his way back to New York City FC as all five players will depart the U.S. squad and will not play against Uruguay in St. Louis next Tuesday.

It is believed Gregg Berhalter wants to give the four European-based players a rest and Johnson is needed for NYCFC in their Major League Soccer playoff push.

This all points to one thing: Pulisic, Brooks, Morales and Steffen will start against Mexico at MetLife Stadium on Friday.

Aside from Morales, the other three are genuine starters and Berhalter knows it would be silly to risk injury with Pulisic having a busy start to life at Chelsea, plus Brooks has only just had a full stretch of games with full fitness and Steffen is also a regular in the Bundesliga for the first time in his career after heading to Europe and Brad Guzan is around in the squad to step in

This move makes sense, but trying telling that to fans in STL who want to see Pulisic lead the USMNT to a friendly win against Uruguay next week.

They won’t be too impressed, but with Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin not playing for Uruguay either, this is good management from Berhalter and gives us a peek behind the curtain as to who he believes are his key players right now.

The fact that Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent and Sergino Dest aren’t being released early suggests they need to show Berhalter more and it will do Dest a lot of good to spend as much time as possible with the USMNT as the Netherlands sniff around the Dutch-American defender.

It is unclear whether or not Berhalter will call up any more players to his squad to play against Uruguay, with the roster set to drop from 26 to 21 players.

Premier League monthly award nominees announced

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 6, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
Six players have been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for August, with three players from Manchester City in the running.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne are all up for the monthly award, while Roberto Firmino flies the flag for Liverpool and in-form strikers Teemu Pukki and Ashley Barnes also get the nod.

De Bruyne has racked up five assists and one goal, while Aguero has six goals to his name and Sterling has scored five times. Firmino has two goals and two assists after a perfect start for Liverpool, while Barnes has four goals for Burnley and Pukki has five goals for Norwich as he continues to be on fire in his first season in the Premier League.

It is likely that De Bruyne and Firmino will be the favorites to grab the award, such has been their overall important to Man City and Liverpool in the early weeks of the season.

Four managers have also been nominated for the Manager of the Month awards, with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Brendan Rodgers and Roy Hodgson.

With four wins from four, Klopp is the favorite to win the award, while Guardiola and City are flying once again. Rodgers has led Leicester to an unbeaten start, while Hodgson has masterminded a very good start for Palace.

Below is a look at the candidates for both awards, plus details on how to vote.

Player of the Month nominees

Manager of the Month nominees

Several Timbers fans banned for Iron Front displays

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 6, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Several Portland Timbers fans have been banned for three games for waving flags that included an anti-fascist symbol in violation of Major League Soccer’s policy that prohibits political displays at games.

Fans used the Iron Front flags during last weekend’s match against Real Salt Lake.

MLS teams have prohibited signs and flags with the Iron Front symbol, which the league says has been appropriated by some in the loosely structured antifa movement, at times in the context of violence. The symbol of three arrows pointing downward and to the left dates back to an anti-Nazi paramilitary organization formed in Germany in the 1930s.

Supporters’ groups for the teams maintain the symbol represents opposition to fascism and persecution – a human rights issue, not a political stance.

The league’s fan code of conduct implemented this season prohibits the use of “political, threatening, abusive, insulting, offensive language and/or gestures, which includes racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist or otherwise inappropriate language or behavior.” The ban extends to signs or other visible representation. MLS worked with its teams to devise the policy.

The pushback to the MLS policy was highlighted in late July when Seattle Sounders management included Iron Front with far-right groups Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys in a letter that explained the ban. The Sounders later apologized for equating the symbol with those groups.

At the rivalry match between the Sounders and Timbers in Portland last month, fans of both teams remained silent for the first 33 minutes of the game to protest the policy. Then last weekend the flags were flown by many in the Timbers Army supporters’ group section in the 33rd minute against Real Salt Lake.

The Timbers Army confirmed “multiple” supporters were suspended. Under MLS policy, the suspension is for three league matches.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Whitecaps supporters’ group, the Southsiders, said via Twitter that one of its members has been banned from BC Place because of the policy.

The suspensions come following talks between the Timbers front office and supporters groups for both the MLS side and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. MLS has indicated that it will discuss the supporters code of conduct with the Independent Supporters Council in the future.

“We continue to communicate with the league and our supporters on this issue. In the meantime, we and all clubs in MLS need to enforce league rules, but the Timbers are committed to embracing explicit and creative anti-fascist and anti-racist expression, as we always have,” the Timbers said in a statement Thursday.

The 107 Independent Supporters Trust, the nonprofit group behind the Timbers Army and Rose City Riveters, issued a statement that said it will meet with the Timbers’ front office next week. The group will continue to actively advocate for a change in the league policy.

“We want to make something very clear: Our fight is not a fight with the Portland Timbers. Our fight is against white nationalists, white supremacists, and others that seek to bring hate and violence to our stadium, city, state, and country,” the group said in its statement.

The issue is particularly heated in Portland, where there have been numerous clashes between far-right agitators like Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys and antifascists.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Chile, Argentina play to 0-0 dud in Los Angeles

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 6, 2019, 12:32 AM EDT
Chile and Argentina, in front of a crowd one writer described as “seventy-three people and a few dogs,” played to a 0-0 stinker at the LA Coliseum on Thursday night.

In what was billed as a matchup between two South American giants lost its luster when Lionel Messi, yet to play this season for Barcelona, withdrew from the Argentina squad days ago due to injury. No one was able to rescue the match, with the two teams combining for just two shots on target and 21 fouls in the first half. The second half was marred by mass substitutions commonplace in new-age friendlies, sapping the match of any flow it hoped to construct.

Both teams produced strong lineups, although Argentina rested a few first-teamers like Franco Armani, Marcos Rojo, and Manuel Lanzini. Still, the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso, and Charles Aranguiz were powerless to inject the game with any kind of cohesion or beauty.

All told, the two teams each shared 50% possession, there were four total shots on target, 39 fouls, and 10 yellow cards. There was one excitable moment in the final five minutes of the match as River Plate center-back Lucas Martinez – on his international debut – rose to head a corner off the crossbar, but that was as close as either side would come to an unlikely goal.

Next up for both teams, Chile takes on Honduras in San Pedro Sula, while Argentina meets Mexico in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Costa Rica manager quits citing “boredom” of coaching national team

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 5, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
It takes a particular breed of manager to be successful at the national team level. Gustavo Matosas is not one of those people.

The 52-year-old Uruguayan made that abundantly clear as he stepped down on Wednesday after less than a year on the job, saying during a press conference that he did not anticipate the particular struggles he faced personally as national team coach.

“I didn’t know being a national team manager was so boring,” Matosas said. “I don’t regret it and I don’t leave frustrated because I gave my best. I won’t manage a national team again. I can’t only have the players every two months. It’s not for me.”

That doesn’t leave much up for interpretation. Matosas said he was so bored, he felt unfulfilled, preferring a club job where he can coach more and scout less.

“I realized that in the national side I feel unproductive even though I kill myself watching videos,” Matosas said. “It’s not what I like to be doing.

“It’s tough not having players in the day-to-day to train them. I only have the players for a week every two months and it’s killing me. I didn’t know it was so hard. I thought I would be able to somehow endure it.”

Matosas was hired last October to replace Oscar Ramirez who stepped down after the World Cup. He took charge of eight matches, winning three and losing four. Before his appointment with Costa Rica, Matosas managed club teams such as Club America, Queretaro, Atlas, Al Hilal, Danubio, and Estudiantes. He never spent more than two seasons at any position.

After his departure from Costa Rica, there were reports he would be hired at Liga MX side Atletico San Luis, but the club president denied the rumor.