Three things from the USMNT’s very bad night against Mexico

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 11:05 PM EDT
The day began with bad news, with star center back John Brooks unable to play with a groin issue, and it just kept coming once the ball went into play.

Once Mexico weathered the first 15 minutes from the hosts, they were essentially home free. A mistake-riddled sequence put Mexico up top, and it never got better.

And let’s get this out of the way: Mexico is miles ahead of the United States at this stage. El Tri is in a Golden Generation, and most of that generation is in its prime. The USMNT is young, and its depth has been exposed by injuries to John Brooks and Tyler Adams.

Savvy El Tri punishes sensationally poor marking for opener

Javier Hernandez entered Friday’s friendly with 51 international goals, more than anyone in Mexican national team history.

He also entered the United States’ 18 like it was a serene national park.

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona absolutely cooked 18-year-old Sergino Dest, playing at his unfavored left back slot, with a nutmeg and the young back wasn’t wise enough to foul the Mexican attacker.

Aaron Long is slow to react to the move and Wil Trapp doesn’t mark any of the three players available to him.

Weston McKennie is most at fault here, as the center midfielder is pushed so far up the field that right winger Tyler Boyd is the one racing back in futility as Chicharito plants a header past Steffen.

Very poor.

Pulisic impresses (despite a little bit of pressing too hard)

The United States’ clear No. 1 player was hounded by Mexican markers all game and was still the most dangerous weapon on the field for Gregg Berhalter’s men.

He needs help. Pulisic pressed too hard at times, trying to take the game himself aside from a few bright moments. There was a good combination play with Weston McKennie in the mix.

Early on, Pulisic combined with Sergino Dest on the left in a sensational way, as both players mesh well with smooth ball skills, excellent flair, and exceptional soccer IQ going forward (They were both absolutely worked by Tecatito in the build up to the goal).

Pulisic doesn’t even turn 21 until Sept. 18, so it’s inspiring to see that his motor and engine are both well-equipped to match his more cosmetically appealing skills.

Two-thirds of midfield trio fails Berhalter

Tactically, Gregg Berhalter’s idea of playing a three-man industrious midfield against Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, and crew made a lot of sense. Unfortunately, only one of his players delivered the goods for more than a few moments.

As covered above, Trapp and McKennie failed the team in sensational fashion on Corona’s opener, but it was much more than that. While McKennie had a couple of nice moments combining with Pulisic and Morales, but wasn’t close to what we see most weeks at Schalke (and many times in his a U.S. shirt).

I’m not going to pile on Trapp, but if ever there was a three-man midfield to make him perform well, it was alongside two mile-eaters in McKennie and Morales (though we just covered the former’s off night).

Every coach has his favorites and Berhalter coached Trapp for years at Columbus, but at this point it’s fairly comical that the USMNT boss continues to start him (especially against the aforementioned Mexican midfield). It’s not up to Trapp to turn down a cap. It is on Berhalter to note that Trapp isn’t even a Top 30 center midfielder in MLS right now, and knowing the system isn’t everything.

That said, Berhalter did not have the option of selecting Tyler Adams or Michael Bradley in his place. It might’ve been nice to ask Morales to handle the deeper lying stuff and use McKennie and Sebastian Lletget more advanced, but honestly Trapp over Jackson Yueill was a safer move.

Morales was mostly good until the game fell apart and he was sauteed by Chucky Lozano in the run-up to Mexico’s third goal, and then — as if we jinxed it — he looks to have suffered a serious injury in the 90th minute.

AT HALF: Tecatito nutmeg helps set up Chicharito for opener as Mexico leads USMNT

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT
Ajax teen Sergino Dest had a bright first quarter hour of USMNT first team football, and then Jesus Corona taught him a tough lesson.

The man they call Tecatito cooked the 18-year-old U.S. left back with a nasty nutmeg, then sent a sensational ball toward the back post.

It’s 1-0 at the break, with several USMNT players out to lunch. After a bright start from the “hosts,” Mexico is dominating the match.

The USMNT was still watching Corona and forgot to keep an eye on Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez punished the Yanks by planting an unmarked header behind Zack Steffen for a 1-0 lead.

It was a hard-to-forgive mistake, and just as hard to pin down one man at fault. Eight of the U.S. players were sucked past the middle of the 18, and Hernandez had all day to the turn the trick.

The Yanks had been pretty decent up to that point, having the better of play in a frenetic first 20 minutes.

Follow Live: USMNT v. Mexico

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic‘s not here for a long time, but hopefully he’s here for a good time.

The Chelsea winger leaves USMNT camp after Friday’s match against rivals Mexico in New Jersey, and is amongst the starters for an intriguing encounter with Tata Martino’s El Tri.

Pulisic is one of four USMNT players who will reportedly leave the side following this match, including Wolfsburg’s John Brooks, NYCFC’s Sean Johnson, and Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales.

Brooks is not starting due to an injury, while Johnson is in the fold.

Steffen starts in front of a back line of Dest, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, and Reggie Cannon.

Wil Trapp starts at defensive mid, because history, while Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales will have license to pressure. Tyler Boyd and Christian Pulisic will flank Gyasi Zardes.

Mexico’s line-up is loaded. While Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano aren’t in the fold, Javier Hernandez, Jesus Corona, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Hector Moreno… they’re good.

LINEUPS

USMNT

Mexico

Nashville adds 11-cap Costa Rican winger for MLS debut

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT
Nashville SC has purchased another attacking talent ahead of its first season in Major League Soccer.

The player is Costa Rican speedster Randall Leal, a 22-year-old left winger currently with Saprissa in his native country. He’s 11-times capped by Los Ticos, but is yet to score or assist for his country.

Leal had been abroad with Belgium’s KV Mechelen, but only managed an assist in 19 matches from 2015-18.

From NashvilleSC.com:

“Randall is an exciting young attacking midfielder with bags of potential,” said Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs. “He has the ability to influence matches in a variety of ways and has demonstrated that caliber on both the domestic and international stage.”

He has two goals and two assists in 10 matches this season, and has registered six goals and six assists in 38 matches since coming home from Europe.

Nashville now boasts:

Leal
Hany Mukhtar (Designated Player)
Aníbal Godoy
David Accam
Derrick Jones
Cameron Lancaster
Daniel Ríos

Report: Man City signs Serbian youth international for $3M

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
A report out of Serbia says Manchester City has identified its next striker, and that the 19-year-old will be at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Slobodan Tedic is currently with Cukaricki, where he stars for “The Hill Men” and will stay until a sale of $3.3 million is complete. Some reports say the sale is done and Tedic will go back to Cukaricki on loan.

The 6-foot-2 center forward has four goals in nine matches this season, including three in Europa League qualifying. Cukaricki was knocked out of the tournament by Molde.

Tedic has nine goals in 49 senior appearances, making his debut at the age of 17. He’s appeared for Serbia at every youth level from U-16 to U-21, though goals have yet to arrive in a national team shirt.

Should Tedic arrive in January, he’ll have a long path to first team relevance with City. There’s a long line of players who’ve come with high expectations but struggled to fit into the program, including Marlos Moreno. The Colombian arrived at age 19 and is on his fourth loan at age 22.

TalkSport translated the comments of Cukaricki manager Nenad Mirosavljevic from the Serbian report:

“He’s been on City’s radar for a long time,” said Mirosavljevic, “with scouts often coming to see him. There have been games where we didn’t even know they were in the stands. They watched all of his games, his every move, which is quite normal for the world’s biggest clubs. When they officially contacted us, we easily and quickly agreed. This is a confirmation of our good work, but also the best possible marketing for Cukaricki, and for Serbian football in general.”