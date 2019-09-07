More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Berhalter after loss to Mexico: “We’re making progress” but media won’t say it

By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2019, 12:23 AM EDT
United States men’s national team Gregg Berhalter is trying to put a positive spin on his side’s throttling at the hands of a rival, at home, on Friday.

Mexico pumped the USMNT by a 3-0 score line on Saturday, seizing control of the match after 20 minutes and never letting go. The bright spots were very few, and the Yanks couldn’t even take advantage of its subs producing a penalty kick when Josh Sargent saw his effort saved by Jonathan Orozco.

Berhalter was touchy from the word go at his post-match presser, turning a question about how his side could not handle Mexico’s high pressing into a ‘fake news’ situation.

It went from there to a nearly indefensible comparison of the performances against Mexico in the Gold Cup Final, and two months later in Friday’s friendly.

Look, Berhalter is not going to say, “Yeah the guy they didn’t interview for this job worked me over two months ago, and tonight it went even worse.”

And no one’s expecting the coach to admit that his fledgling program was taken to school by its rivals and outclassed in every area of the game, but perhaps there’s a better thing to say than the following.

We’ll tell you who’s not happier: the supporters and neutrals who knew after 20 minutes that your team was not turning it around. At least in the Gold Cup Final, the Yanks were in shouting distance. They played the game.

And let’s revisit that game: Memo Ochoa robbed Christian Pulisic early. Jozy Altidore missed a sharp chance to give the Yanks a lead. They were very much in that game, and did not have John Brooks or Tyler Adams (who were also missing on Saturday).

Now there’s the other shout coming out of the hot takery when a team plays bad, and that’s going bunker mentality. Berhalter’s apparently up for that, too.

You have been making progress, Gregg, but tonight is not the time to make that claim.

It’s actually been a bit of a roller coaster, but until Friday was on an upward trend.

Berhalter’s men were decent against lesser program’s B teams as he started his tenure. They were then upset by Jamaica and humiliated by Venezuela in what seemed to set a very poor tone for the Gold Cup, only to perform very well and come within the aforementioned chances of claiming an improbably Gold Cup against a clearly superior El Tri.

The fact of the matter is that performances like Friday’s loss, or the similar one against Venezuela, have to carry some sense of responsibility. Either you’re choosing the wrong guys, or you choosing the wrong tactics. Stats say it’s the former, especially given Berhalter’s record of out-performing his talent with Columbus, but you can’t overlook how poor his side was playing out of the back in New Jersey.

Or at least blame the injuries. We would’ve more readily accepted that answer, coach, with John Brooks, Tyler Adams, Tim Weah, and Matt Miazga all unavailable and at least three of them easy starters.

This was their next time out, and they puked. The head coach isn’t going to admit that in public, obviously, but that’s where we are right now. Hopefully we’re not there come Tuesday night at this time.

Mexico’s player ratings shine after lopsided win against USMNT

By Joel SoriaSep 7, 2019, 12:52 AM EDT
Gerardo “Tata” Martino and Co. picked up exactly where they left off: outlasting their rivals. Ironically, when nothing was on the line expect bragging rights this time around, Mexico played better than in the Gold Cup final over the summer.

The Martino era only gets better with every passing day – for now.

Starting XI

Jonathan Orozco — 8 — It’s 2019, and 33-year-old Orozco recorded a clean sheet and a last-minute penalty save with El Tri. I’m sure even he can’t wrap that around his head. Nonetheless, he showed up for the few times he was called upon.

Jorge Sanchez — 7 — Sanchez can, potentially, be an integral part of the team that will dispute the CONCACAF Nation’s League next month. If so, the fullback is heading in with good standing.

Diego Reyes — 5 —  Reyes wasn’t excruciatingly poor, but one could see that he’s been lacking stability at the club level, specifically when he awarded the USMNT a penalty in the dying minutes of Friday’s game.

Hector Moreno — 7 — Despite showing some weaknesses here and there,Moreno is clearly still one of Mexico’s best defenders. (We all know the reason, but I’ll still ask.) Why is he playing in Qatar?

Jesus Gallardo (Off 87′) — 7 — Monterrey’s fullback has grown into quite the player.

Hector Herrera — 8 — Herrera now has more assists with El Tri this year than minutes with Atletico Madrid. That has to change.

Carlos Rodriguez (Off 90′) — 7 — It’s hard to appreciate a player like Rodriguez. Tonight his valiant work on both sides of the field wasn’t mesmerizing, regardless of how much one looks analyzes it.

Andres Guardado (Off 77′) — 7 — The captain showed glimpses of creativity, but was in the middle of the spectrum the majority of the game.

Roberto Alvarado (Off 76′) — 4 — Alvarado struggled on the field in New Jersey. Period.

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona (Off 70′) — 9 — The last time Tecatito made headlines was for his national team absence. Time to turn the page and enjoy his pristine skillfulness.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (Off 87′) — 8 — It’s refreshing to see Chicharito score, especially when he’s just entered a new chapter in his legendary career.

Subs

 Hirving “Chucky” Lozano (On 70′) — 8 — Lozano is clearly Mexico’s most talented player, and everyone hopes it will remain that way for a long time.

Uriel Antuna (On 76′) — 8 — There is no one who has benefited more from the Martino era – no one.

Erick Gutierrez (On 78′) — 8 — Things have turned around for the PSV Eindhoven, and a goal will only speed up that healing confidence.

Alexis Vega (On 87′) — n/a — J.J. Macias may be the popular choice, but Vega is the chosen one.

Fernando Navarro (On 87′) — n/a — There’s no way Navarro is complaining about playing three minutes against the USMNT at MetLife Stadium.

Orbelin Pineda (On 90′) — n/a — Any time on the field is better than nothing, I guess.

Mexico makes statement, wallops USMNT

By Joel SoriaSep 6, 2019, 11:52 PM EDT
It was all Mexico at MetLife Stadium, as Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. men’s national team failed to find their groove in El Tri’s 3-0 win against their heated rivals on Friday.

Recent Sevilla signing and Mexico’s all-time scorer Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored in the first half. Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna chipped in second-half goals for Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side, which has won consecutive games in convincing fashion  against the USMNT.

As in the majority of meetings between the rivals, the opening minutes were cautiously slow – each team doing their best to hide their weapons while trying to figure out one another. El Tri facilitated the ball with urgency through the wings, yet were unhesitant to go back and redraw their approach. The Stars and Stripes, on the other hand, made it clear they’d lean on playing from the back – a tactic that would eventually backfire on Berhalter and Co.

Debutant Sergiño Dest — who made headlines heading into Friday’s friendly for his first senior cap — was unafraid to show his worth, rifling a shot from distance 15 minutes into the bout. With a semi-extended save, Mexico’s Jonathan Orozco quietly put away the home’s side only noteworthy attempt on goal in the first half.

Dest, however, appeared against shortly after for unfavorable reasons.

Settled with dominant possession of the ball, El Tri had a plethora of areas of the field to exploit. And in Jesus “Tecatito” Corona’s mind – at least in the 21st minute – the 18-year-old fullback’s left side of the USMNT’s first third was it, doing so with a bit of wizardry and supreme technique to avoid Christian Pulisic and Dest, before assisting Hernandez.

The USMNT’s night was plagued by two deficiencies: the inability to move the ball out of the back and the lack of efficient passing in space. In the 33rd minute, El Tri nearly punished Weston McKennie’s poor ball. Corona, though, missed out on recording a brace by inches.

In the second half, with his first touch of the night, Jordan Morris fueled an explosive Mexico counter-attack. With the game moving at a low-scoring pace, it was only fitting that debutant Miles Robinson bailed the Sounders forward.

The low-scoring aura to fade was merely a question of not if but when.

Similar to his impact on his Napoli debut, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano rose fans off their seats. He didn’t score this time, however.

Despite clearly being the inferior team, Berhalter’s side stuck to their game plan, starting the buildup from the back. Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long, despite being known for being defenders comfortable on the ball, suffered when Martino ordered his frenetic frontline to press viciously for the ball.

It felt pre-destined that one of Berhalter’s go-to strategies would soon give out in front of a Mexico side that had caught on to the tactics. Zack Steffen, who has started his season with Fortuna Dusseldorf on a positive note, topped off the shaky sequence of passing with a gift to Erick Gutierrez, who made no mistake with the ball in enemy territory.

Alfredo Morales, representing the Yanks for a first time in three years, was the closest to spoiling Oronzo’s clean sheet, volleying a low ball into the ‘keeper’s far post in the dying minutes of the match.

And just as the USMNT’s bite became nothing more than a nibble, El Tri responded with one more chomp of its own. LA Galaxy’s speedy winger, Uriel Antuna, who has unexpectedly become a household name under Martino, did the honors. Along the way, Lozano, gave the New York crowd something he showcases on a weekly basis in Italy.

In the game’s last breath, it was clear it wasn’t meant to be the USMNT’s night. Josh Sargent, from the spot, had his strike saved by Orozco, solidifying the narrative that El Tri’s night was perfect and nothing else.

Three things from the USMNT’s very bad night against Mexico

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 11:05 PM EDT
The day began with bad news, with star center back John Brooks unable to play with a groin issue, and it just kept coming once the ball went into play.

Once Mexico weathered the first 15 minutes from the hosts, they were essentially home free. A mistake-riddled sequence put Mexico up top, and it never got better.

And let’s get this out of the way: Mexico is miles ahead of the United States at this stage. El Tri is in a Golden Generation, and most of that generation is in its prime. The USMNT is young, and its depth has been exposed by injuries to John Brooks and Tyler Adams.

Savvy El Tri punishes sensationally poor marking for opener

Javier Hernandez entered Friday’s friendly with 51 international goals, more than anyone in Mexican national team history.

He also entered the United States’ 18 like it was a serene national park.

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona absolutely cooked 18-year-old Sergino Dest, playing at his unfavored left back slot, with a nutmeg and the young back wasn’t wise enough to foul the Mexican attacker.

Aaron Long is slow to react to the move and Wil Trapp doesn’t mark any of the three players available to him.

Weston McKennie is most at fault here, as the center midfielder is pushed so far up the field that right winger Tyler Boyd is the one racing back in futility as Chicharito plants a header past Steffen.

Very poor.

Pulisic impresses (despite a little bit of pressing too hard)

The United States’ clear No. 1 player was hounded by Mexican markers all game and was still the most dangerous weapon on the field for Gregg Berhalter’s men.

He needs help. Pulisic pressed too hard at times, trying to take the game himself aside from a few bright moments. There was a good combination play with Weston McKennie in the mix.

Early on, Pulisic combined with Sergino Dest on the left in a sensational way, as both players mesh well with smooth ball skills, excellent flair, and exceptional soccer IQ going forward (They were both absolutely worked by Tecatito in the build up to the goal).

Pulisic doesn’t even turn 21 until Sept. 18, so it’s inspiring to see that his motor and engine are both well-equipped to match his more cosmetically appealing skills.

Two-thirds of midfield trio fails Berhalter

Tactically, Gregg Berhalter’s idea of playing a three-man industrious midfield against Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, and crew made a lot of sense. Unfortunately, only one of his players delivered the goods for more than a few moments.

As covered above, Trapp and McKennie failed the team in sensational fashion on Corona’s opener, but it was much more than that. While McKennie had a couple of nice moments combining with Pulisic and Morales, but wasn’t close to what we see most weeks at Schalke (and many times in his a U.S. shirt).

I’m not going to pile on Trapp, but if ever there was a three-man midfield to make him perform well, it was alongside two mile-eaters in McKennie and Morales (though we just covered the former’s off night).

Every coach has his favorites and Berhalter coached Trapp for years at Columbus, but at this point it’s fairly comical that the USMNT boss continues to start him (especially against the aforementioned Mexican midfield). It’s not up to Trapp to turn down a cap. It is on Berhalter to note that Trapp isn’t even a Top 30 center midfielder in MLS right now, and knowing the system isn’t everything.

That said, Berhalter did not have the option of selecting Tyler Adams or Michael Bradley in his place. It might’ve been nice to ask Morales to handle the deeper lying stuff and use McKennie and Sebastian Lletget more advanced, but honestly Trapp over Jackson Yueill was a safer move.

Morales was mostly good until the game fell apart and he was sauteed by Chucky Lozano in the run-up to Mexico’s third goal, and then — as if we jinxed it — he looks to have suffered a serious injury in the 90th minute.

Poor USMNT player ratings from a bad night versus Mexico

By Nicholas MendolaSep 6, 2019, 11:04 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team talked about getting a measure of vengeance from this summer’s Gold Cup loss to Mexico.

Better luck next time?

Starting XI

Zack Steffen — 2 — Made one solid long-distance pass to go with a handful of bad decisions with the ball at his feed. He better hope Pep Guardiola isn’t watching the tape, because it would make for a third-straight USMNT cap with very bad plays from the No. 1 keeper.

Sergino Dest (Off 68′) — 4 — Played somewhat out of position (He plays some left back, but is a right back at Ajax). Early on he was very, very good moving forward — especially for his age and in combination with Christian Pulisic — but he was nutmegged by Tecatito and had a few other dicey moments in defense. He’s 18.

Aaron Long — 3 — Slow to react when Corona cooked Dest. Atypically indecisive, overall Long had one of his few off nights in a U.S. shirt.

Walker Zimmerman (Off 58′) — 4 — Not at fault on the Corona goal, but some very bad decisions with the ball. All-in-all, like most of his team, it wasn’t his night.

Reggie Cannon — 5 — The best of the back four, but that’s not saying a ton.

Wil Trapp (Off 77′) — 4 — A bunch of accurate five-yard passes don’t combine to one incisive 60-yard pass. He’s clearly respected and has leadership skills. He’s not going to win a midfield battle against Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera. Ever.

Weston McKennie — 4 — You can forgive McKennie when his youthful exuberance leads to mistakes, but what do you do when he’s caught 10 yards outside the box while right wing Tyler Boyd races past him to mark Chicharito? One to learn from…

Alfredo Morales — 6 — Dueled with Pulisic to be the United States’ Man of the Match. His performance was made more impactful by the fact that he had little going on around him for the first hour (outside of Pulisic). Probably would’ve even earned a 7 had he not been sautéed by Hirving Lozano on the third goal. Let’s hope his late injury isn’t as serious as it looked.

Tyler Boyd (Off 58′) — 5 — A couple of bright moments in the first half but ultimately failed to impress.

Gyasi Zardes (Off 67′)– 4 — Zardes is out there to finish and stretch the defense. No one gave him a chance to do the former. As for the latter, we honestly didn’t notice him out there more than 2-3 times over his two-thirds of the game.

Christian Pulisic — 6 — It’s all about him, and he did his best to make something happen. Missed a couple of passes here or there, but was one of three starters (Morales and Dest) threatening to do something.

Substitutes

Miles Robinson (On 58′) — 6 — Tried to take on Lozano, to his credit, with aggression and physicality on Mexico’s third goal. We’d rather see that the ‘wait and see’ approach proffered by the others.

Jordan Morris (On 58′) — 6 — Earned a start against Uruguay.

Josh Sargent (On 67′) — 4 — Brighter moments than Zardes, until he went and missed the penalty.

Daniel Lovitz (On 67′) — 3 — Came into the middle of a tornado and got blown around. Wasn’t even in the camera when the ball hit his side before Mexico’s third goal.

Sebastian Lletget (On 77′) — 7 — Did more in his 13 minutes, playing a delightful ball that helped produce the penalty, than McKennie or Trapp did over much longer.

Jackson Yueill (On 90′) — N/A —