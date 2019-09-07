More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Late VAR call hands NYCFC valuable victory over Revs (video)

By Joel SoriaSep 7, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less):  There are zero doubts about it: Saturday’s officiating at Yankee Stadium highly influenced NYCFC’s 2-1 win over New England Revolution. For instance, Bruce Arena’s meltdown in front of the fourth official in the dying seconds of the game was a testament to role the referees played. Just nine minutes in, the Revs played with 10 players, following a direct red card to defender Antonio Delamea after video review. Of course, like in any game, there was clearly a superior team on the field, regardless of what the scoreline indicated. That team throughout the course of the game was the home side, who eventually separated themselves from the visitors following the substitution of Jesus Medina. The Paraguayan scored two goals, but his second takes us back to square one: officiating and video review. Well into extra time, the home side were awarded a penalty following video review. Medina converted from the penalty spot, lifting NYCFC atop the Eastern Conference table, while delivering another low blow to the Revs’ playoff hopes.

Three moments that mattered

2′ — Caicedo wastes no time to score  — It’s been a slow year for Juan Caicedo. This, however, will serve his confidence well.

70′ — Medina makes an instant impact off the bench  — Despite a positive game from Maxi Moralez, NYCFC needed someone to step up and score. Jesus Medina did just that 10 minutes after taking the field.

96′ — VAR saves the day for the home side — The sequence leading up to Medina’s second goal will be a talking point all weekend.

Man of the match: Jesus Medina

Goalscorers: Caicedo (2′), Medina (70′), Medina (96′)

Barca crush future Madrid team in preview of women’s clasico

Associated PressSep 7, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Spain has seen its first preview of what will become the women’s version of the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid clasico.

Madrid announced in June it reached an agreement to take over the recently promoted Deportivo Tacon and convert it into its first women’s team for the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona showed its superiority to Tacon on Saturday, when last season’s Champions League finalist crushed the visitor 9-1 in the opening round of Spain’s women’s league. Spain forward Jennifer Hermoso led Barcelona with a hat trick.

Barcelona said 5,413 people attended the match, which was not played at Camp Nou but at its much smaller Johan Cruyff stadium with a capacity for 6,000.

Tacon will use this season as a transition period with its players using Madrid’s training center for practices and matches.

Madrid is one of the few top European clubs not to have a women’s side. Madrid’s club members will vote on Sept. 15 to approve the takeover of Tacon proposed by its board.

EURO 2020 qualifying: Portugal edges Serbia, France batters Albania

By Joel SoriaSep 7, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT
With four goals each, France and Portugal were in no need of favors as they comfortable cruised by their opponents in Saturday’s EURO 2020 qualifying action.

Serbia 2-4 Portugal

The Serbians were no match for the Portuguese.

Portugal, trailing an unbeaten Ukraine in Group B by eight points, were more than ready to cut the deficit on Saturday night in Belgrade. And despite taking 42 minutes to get the engine going, the goals, eventually, poured in.

William Carvalho broke deadlock minutes before halftime, tapping in the ball into the back of net following a lack of chemistry between Serbia’s goalkeeper and defense inside the six-yard box.

Gonçalo Guedes added one of his own to put the visitors up two goals early into the second half. More than twenty minutes later, with Serbia back into the game through a Nikola Milenković goal, Cristiano Ronaldo, as always, made sure to make his presence known.

Goals galore followed shortly, with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bernando Silva scoring within two minutes.

Portugal, with a lot of ground to make up, now sets its sights on Lithuania, while Serbia travels to Luxembourg.

France 4-1 Albania

Is this the year that Kingsley Coman separates himself from everyone else in the elite category? So far, it’s looking like it and France – like Bayern Munich – are gladly benefiting from it.

With a brace from the winger, France cruised past Albania in Paris.

The 23-year-old scored first in the eight minute, following a sublime back from Raphaël Varane. In the 68th minute, with France up by two, Coman recorded his second of the night.

 

Albania spoiled Hugo Lloris‘ clean sheet following a converted penalty from Sokol Cikalleshiu.

Despite an unbeaten record through five matches, the pressure on France remains intact with Turkey and Iceland, who only trail by goal differentials, as they take on Andorra next. Albania, on the side, host Iceland.

Elsewhere

Kosovo 2-1 Czech Republic
Lithuania 0-3 Ukraine
England 4-0 Bulgaria
Iceland 3-0 Moldova
Scotland 1-2 Russia
Slovenia 2-0 Poland
Turkey 1-0 Andorra

Watford re-hires Quique Sanchez Flores

By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
Quique Sanchez Flores is heading back to Vicarage Road, taking over for fired Javi Gracia at Watford.

Flores managed the Hornets from 2015-16, and has since led Espanyol and Shanghai Shenhua.

The Hornets have just one point from four matches to start the Premier League season, having drawn Newcastle United 1-1 in Week Four. Their only win came against Coventry City in the League Cup.

The club announced that Gracia was fired earlier Saturday, and that a new hiring was imminent. Gracia led Watford to the FA Cup Final and was the first manager in nine to manage the Hornets for more than 50 matches (51).

Flores, 54, won 16 matches, drew nine, and lost 19 in a single season at Watford. The Hornets finished 13, eight points clear of the drop zone, drew Chelsea twice and beat Liverpool 3-0 amongst their more memorable results of the season.

Watford also made it to the semifinals of the FA Cup, knocking Newcastle United and Arsenal out of the competition.

Kane hat trick versus Bulgaria gives him 25 England goals

By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
Harry Kane converted two penalties on his way to a hat trick, also assisting a Raheem Sterling goal as England smashed Bulgaria 4-0 in EURO qualifying on Saturday.

The Three Lions had almost 70 percent of the ball and a 16-4 advantage in shot attempts.

England moves back atop Kosovo by a single point, and has played one fewer match than the rest of the group (two fewer than Bulgaria).

Kane has 25 goals in 40 caps, good for 14th all-time. Kane is one goal behind Bobby Robson and 28 behind all-time leader Wayne Rooney, who did it in 120 caps.