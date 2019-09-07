Messi free to talk to other clubs on Jan. 1; Barca confident of new deal

“It’s the same case as with the final contracts that Xavi, Puyol and Iniesta had. They are players who deserve that liberty, and we shouldn’t worry, as they are very committed to Barça. We want Messi to play for Barça through to 2021 and beyond. We are very calm.”
Calm is nice, but you can forgive Barca for feeling a bit of stress regarding life without their captain. The club has had a poor start to the season largely because Messi has been unavailable. With apologies to Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez, Messi is the club’s mystique right now (as Frenkie de Jong looks the closest thing to its next star).
It’s difficult to envision Messi in a different shirt, but if he does entertain offers he’ll hear wild ones from his old boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. And maybe, just maybe, a mega swap with PSG that involves the only transfer item in the world brighter than Messi: Kylian Mbappe.
Eto’o was a four-time African Player of the Year, and also finished third in FIFA World Player of the Year voting behind Ronaldinho and Frank Lampard in 2005. He was only the second African player to finish in the Top 3 (George Weah).
A legend of the game, especially on his continent, Eto’o has so many superlatives from a career that included two Premier League stints (Chelsea, Everton).
He scored a remarkable 30 league goals in 36 matches during his last season at Barca, which finished with 130 goals in 199 appearances.
At Inter Milan, he posted a 37-goal season in 2010-11 which included eight goals in 10 Champions League matches.
Eto’o played for Leganes, Real Madrid, Espanyol, Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria, Antalyaspor, Konyaspor, ad Qatar SC.
Berhalter needs help with player identification and scouting from above. Earnie Stewart is going to hire a new general manager, who hopefully will come from a pool of more than two interviews.
That guy can hopefully help Berhalter better realize that he isn’t Herb Brooks to the rest of the world’s Soviet Union. It doesn’t take a miracle collection of “lesser” talent to make deep runs in tournament, and over-performing (incredibly well) with Columbus’ lack of spending isn’t the same as doing it against Mexico (let alone France or Brazil).
Despite Friday’s foibles (see below), Berhalter is a heck of an in-game guy and there’s reason to believe deploying this possession style against most of CONCACAF will be dynamite.
Berhalter has no answers for possession failure
In our opinion, Gregg Berhalter’s bristling response to a media ‘narrative’ stemming from his side’s miserable failure to deal with Mexico’s high press on Friday shows just how deeply he understands the lack of options available to him last night, and how poor of a decision it was to stick with the system (at least in a one-game context against your rivals. The bad night still may somehow benefit his men in terms of experience).
With Brooks absent, Berhalter opted for Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long at the back. Long is a tenacious, energetic defender… a mauler. Both Zimmerman and Brooks are no slouches in that department, but both are far better passers than Long.
And what Brooks brings that Zimmerman does not, at least as much, is a terrific ability to both dribble and ping long balls out of the back. He’s coming at you in possession, like a train (Unfortunately this train is often in the shop for repairs).
Now you throw in the unavailability of Matt Miazga, also injured and a better passer and ball mover than Long, and there’s a problem. It’s probably also worth noting that Fulham center back Tim Ream, a left back with the USMNT, was still a comparably magnificent passer during a miserable defensive season with the Cottagers last campaign.
Here are the above-mentioned four, without Long because his passing numbers aren’t in the ballpark this year and he’s not on the field for that. It’s also worth noting that two of the above players’ performance scores come from markedly better competitions than MLS.
Brooks is a level above the three and there’s are arguments to be made for any of the other three alongside him, but with him out playing for possession would need to come through Zimmerman. That didn’t work on Friday, as Zimmerman had a poor day with the ball at his feet and his keeper had a worse one. Wil Trapp, playing atop the center backs could only manage short sideways passes.
The answer wasn’t in Berhalter’s bench when it came to his desire to play out of the back (Tyler Adams, a right back in his system presumably for this reason, was also out of the lineup). And he never flipped the switch and asked his midfield to battle for 50/50 balls amongst other options.
That super weird penalty, though
This one’s a small one, but glossed over by the immediate fallout of a 3-0 loss.
Late in the match Sebastian Lletget slipped Jordan Morris into the box with a delightful pass, and the Seattle man won a penalty.
Christian Pulisic handed the ball to young Josh Sargent, who would see his effort saved by Jonathan Orozco.
At first blush, our thought was it was unselfish from Pulisic to offer an international goal to his younger teammate. Some voices online claimed the Chelsea star didn’t want to take a pen in the rain, but that seems a bit much, doesn’t it?
What was your verdict?
What’s going to happen on Tuesday versus Uruguay?
Neither Brooks nor Miazga, as stated above. No Adams, Yedlin, nor Weah. Heck, no Altidore, Gonzalez, or Bradley, who know a thing or two about messing with Mexico.
Mexico is a firm favorite against the USMNT when both teams are healthy. As I wrote on Friday, Berhalter would’ve been justified to hang this one on injuries and a lack of depth. He probably didn’t want to hang the player pool out to dry (or the development system behind it), but sinking into a bunker mentality was… interesting, at best.
Now Brooks goes back to Wolfsburg, while Zack Steffen and the stretchered-off Alfredo Morales return to Fortuna Dusseldorf (who play Friday). Sean Johnson is back at NYCFC and Christian Pulisic to Chelsea.
Here’s a first look at a likely XI, as Berhalter continues to court Sergino Dest while blooding some other younger folks.
Does he call up Brad Guzan if he’s not going to play the veteran? Seems likely we could see a halftime split between the Atlanta United man and 24-year-old Jesse Gonzalez. Plus the vocal veteran could help cool any nerves on show from 22-year-old Miles Robinson.
Guzan
Dest — Robinson — Zimmerman — Ream
Yueill — Roldan
Morris — Lletget — Pomykal
Sargent
That would leave Corey Baird and Nick Lima as the only players yet to feature, and Lima would either enter for Dest or Ream, while Baird isn’t in feature player mode.
Unlike in the USMNT’s current landscape, there aren’t questions being raised about Mexico’s deficiencies following their 3-0 bashing of their fierce rivals in New Jersey.
The glaring reason for that is based on the fact that Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side, who have yet to suffer a loss since the Argentine took over in March, are in divine shape. Equally, it’s rare to find El Tri in such a peaceful state when it comes to results, but it’s the team’s current world.
To put the situation in perspective, some of the “tougher” questions being asked on Friday night – by what has always been considered a taxing and pressuring press – were regarding the complications that El Tri’s feisty internal competition for playing time may be giving Martino.
“It’s all right,” the 56-year-old said in respects to his outlook on his current decision making. “It’s what all coaches particularly want [a tough time selecting a starting lineup] – having this kind of difficulties due to abundance [of players] at the time of putting together a game.”
“We have the possibility of playing two friendlies, of playing in a match with some, giving minutes to the majority [of players], without losing sight of what we want which is to win games,” he added.
Assembling a lineup to take on his former team will not pose as difficult, however. Team captain Andres Guardado is expected to fly back home for the birth of his child, who is expected on Monday. Rodolfo Pizarro, who was ruled out of Friday’s hours before the first whistle, is on the verge of being operated on for appendicitis. Monterrey-based players, Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez and Cesar Montes, will return to Tigres and Rayados, respectively, due to injuries.
Tata: Andres Guardado to leave camp because his wife is due to give birth on Monday. Chaka and Cesar Montes to return to their clubs because of injuries. Pizarro to undergo surgery in coming hours. #eltrieng
It is also expected that the players who earned 90 minutes against Gregg Berhalter’s side will not feature against Argentina in San Antonio, making Tata’s selection process that much more straightforward with a number of key players unused on the bench at MetLife Stadium.
Mexico’s positives are coming in bunches – a major reason for the team’s current internal battle for minutes.
For the first time in the Martino era, Atletico Madrid’s recent arrival and longtime El Tri midfielder, Hector Herrera, played side by side with former Porto teammate Jesus “Tecatito” Corona at the national level. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who opted from the Gold Cup due to the birth of his son, joined the national side this time around, too. In other words, some of Mexico’s most valuable assets making a return all at once might be fueling Martino’s conundrum, but is it really that when the results are flooding in like the goals were in New Jersey?
Definitely not – Mexico are currently rejoicing, and it shows on the field.
“We had a few goals in addition to winning the game,” Martino said. “For the first time, Tecatito (Corona) played with Héctor (Herrera), we used even Héctor (Herrera) as a holding midfielder, Javier (Hernandez) returned to the team after what had happened with Paraguay and Chile. [We need] to continue to keep the team working, we are very satisfied.”