New-look Rapids trounce thin Sounders (video)

The game in 200 words (or less): What the Colorado Rapids could have been if they had appointed Robin Fraser earlier this season. Sure, the Western Conference is no walk in the park, but there are currently very few teams playing as inspired as the Rapids. A longtime forgotten assistant, Fraser has brought hope to Commerce City by doing what both Anthony Hudson and interim Conor Casey couldn’t do: empower the youth. In his first game at the helm, 22-year-old Jonathan Lewis scored the first double of his young career. On Saturday, Andre Shinyashiki recorded his own in the Rapids’ 2-0 win over a depleted Seattle Sounders, who were 10 players short due to international duty. Regardless, Colorado, for a second week in a row, put on a commendable performance with their newfound proactive scheme. The new era is certainly welcomed at Dick’s Sporting Good Park, regardless if the Rapids’ playoff chances are long out the window.
Three moments that mattered
41′ — Shinyashiki puts Colorado ahead — There aren’t many rookies playing better than the 22-year-old.
70′ — Shinyashiki records a double — Seven goals this season for the Rapids forward.
86′ — Stefan Frei with the point-blank save — This has to be the Save of the Week.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: Andre Shinyashiki
Goalscorers: Shinyashiki (41′), Shinyashiki (70′)
The game in 200 words (or less): With serious possibilities of losing back-to-back games without the league’s best player in Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi stepped up for LAFC. The Uruguayan’s goal in the 78th minute – his 15th of the season – earned the Supporters’ Shield favorites a point in their visit to Exploria Stadium on Saturday night. Despite dealing with injuries and international absences, Rossi’s impact was a quick reminder of the type of firepower that Michael Bradley possesses. Orlando City, playing inspired in front of their home crowd with hopes of making playoffs intact, also tested their all-around depth through the legs of what seemed like vintage Luis Nani. LAFC, however, didn’t fold in front of the Portuguese, proving to be the better team when defending and in moving the ball forward. Four points out of playoffs and with four games to play, Orlando’s playoffs hopes hang by a thread, while LAFC remain on track to lift silverware sooner rather than later.
Three moments that mattered
13′ — Vintage Nani levels the game — We’ve seen this before from the 32-year-old.
20′ — Michel finishes a lovely sequence — A beautiful goal.
78′ — Rossi earns LAFC a point — There are reasons why European teams are closely monitoring the Uruguayan.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: Luis Nani
Goalscorers: Perez (12′), Nani (13′), Michel (20′), Rossi (78′)
The game in 200 words (or less): Toronto played a near-flawless game, but the reflectors are on a wounded FC Cincinnati. Saturday’s 5-1 loss is a fourth straight for the expansion side, who haven’t won a regular season game since mid July. Over the course of the season, FC Cincy have conceded 72 goals, tying the league record set by Orlando City last season with five games left to play. Thus far, there are no sings of improvement under coach Ron Jans, who was appointed over the summer. The Reds, on the hand, benefited from a poor opponent and from having the likes of Michael Bradley and Omar Gonzalez on the field, who were denied to join the USMNT by Toronto in order to focus on the team’s playoff push. It worked this time around, but they’ll need similar shifts from them – and Jozy Altidore – moving forward with the Reds just four points above the red line.
Three moments that mattered
10′ — Mullins opens the floodgates — Superb finish by Mullins, horrid defending from Cincinnati.
28′ — Delgado headers it home — Again, where are the defenders?
63′ — Bradley scores Toronto’s fourth — This is exactly why the Reds didn’t allow Bradley to join the USMNT.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: Marky Delgado
Goalscorers: Mullins (10′), DeLeon(21′), Delgado (28′), Bradley (63′), Benezet (85′), Ledesma (92’+2)
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Spain has seen its first preview of what will become the women’s version of the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid clasico.
Madrid announced in June it reached an agreement to take over the recently promoted Deportivo Tacon and convert it into its first women’s team for the 2020-21 season.
Barcelona showed its superiority to Tacon on Saturday, when last season’s Champions League finalist crushed the visitor 9-1 in the opening round of Spain’s women’s league. Spain forward Jennifer Hermoso led Barcelona with a hat trick.
Barcelona said 5,413 people attended the match, which was not played at Camp Nou but at its much smaller Johan Cruyff stadium with a capacity for 6,000.
Tacon will use this season as a transition period with its players using Madrid’s training center for practices and matches.
Madrid is one of the few top European clubs not to have a women’s side. Madrid’s club members will vote on Sept. 15 to approve the takeover of Tacon proposed by its board.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
The game in 200 words (or less): There are zero doubts about it: Saturday’s officiating at Yankee Stadium highly influenced NYCFC’s 2-1 win over New England Revolution. For instance, Bruce Arena’s meltdown in front of the fourth official in the dying seconds of the game was a testament to role the referees played. Just nine minutes in, the Revs played with 10 players, following a direct red card to defender Antonio Delamea after video review. Of course, like in any game, there was clearly a superior team on the field, regardless of what the scoreline indicated. That team throughout the course of the game was the home side, who eventually separated themselves from the visitors following the substitution of Jesus Medina. The Paraguayan scored two goals, but his second takes us back to square one: officiating and video review. Well into extra time, the home side were awarded a penalty following video review. Medina converted from the penalty spot, lifting NYCFC atop the Eastern Conference table, while delivering another low blow to the Revs’ playoff hopes.
Three moments that mattered
2′ — Caicedo wastes no time to score — It’s been a slow year for Juan Caicedo. This, however, will serve his confidence well.
70′ — Medina makes an instant impact off the bench — Despite a positive game from Maxi Moralez, NYCFC needed someone to step up and score. Jesus Medina did just that 10 minutes after taking the field.
96′ — VAR saves the day for the home side — The sequence leading up to Medina’s second goal will be a talking point all weekend.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: Jesus Medina
Goalscorers: Caicedo (2′), Medina (70′), Medina (96′)