New-look Rapids trounce thin Sounders (video)

The game in 200 words (or less): What the Colorado Rapids could have been if they had appointed Robin Fraser earlier this season. Sure, the Western Conference is no walk in the park, but there are currently very few teams playing as inspired as the Rapids. A longtime forgotten assistant, Fraser has brought hope to Commerce City by doing what both Anthony Hudson and interim Conor Casey couldn’t do: empower the youth. In his first game at the helm, 22-year-old Jonathan Lewis scored the first double of his young career. On Saturday, Andre Shinyashiki recorded his own in the Rapids’ 2-0 win over a depleted Seattle Sounders, who were 10 players short due to international duty. Regardless, Colorado, for a second week in a row, put on a commendable performance with their newfound proactive scheme. The new era is certainly welcomed at Dick’s Sporting Good Park, regardless if the Rapids’ playoff chances are long out the window.

Three moments that mattered

41′ — Shinyashiki puts Colorado ahead — There aren’t many rookies playing better than the 22-year-old.

Shinyashiki opens the scoring with a stunner! #COLvSEA pic.twitter.com/Q5TEFZ5eEh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 8, 2019

70′ — Shinyashiki records a double — Seven goals this season for the Rapids forward.

Shinyashiki nets his second of the night for #Rapids96! #COLvSEA pic.twitter.com/vimEiUKwWi — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 8, 2019

86′ — Stefan Frei with the point-blank save — This has to be the Save of the Week.

Another spectacular save from @Stefan24Frei ✊ SEA 0 | COL 2 #COLvSEA pic.twitter.com/KHWSUjaD8w — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 8, 2019

Man of the match: Andre Shinyashiki

Goalscorers: Shinyashiki (41′), Shinyashiki (70′)

