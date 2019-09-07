Record crowd sees screamer settle first women’s Manchester Derby

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The American manager has had an interesting ride in recent seasons. Bob Bradley got short-shrift at Swansea City and is bossing MLS with LAFC. Gregg Berhalter serially overachieved at Columbus and is now taking his lumps with the USMNT.

There’s something to be said about David Wagner at Huddersfield Town and Schalke, but the former USMNT striker’s background is almost exclusively German (there’s nothing wrong with that, but it makes for a lousy case study).

So we’ve made a note to keep an eye on Jesse Marsch’s early season as the ex-New York Red Bulls coach takes the reigns at Red Bull Salzburg.

After all, the perennial Austrian contenders sold five players with eight-figure price tags, including Israel’s Munas Dabbur and a quartet of Germany-bound players.

Marsch did not leave the U.S. as a player or coach, aside from international duty and one year with Montreal, until he left RBNY for an assistant’s job with RB Leipzig last season with a view to this gig.

The Austrian league sits just below the Netherlands in UEFA coefficient, and Salzburg is a rich club in the league but the situation was far from a, “Hey kid, here are the keys. Don’t drive into a lake.”

So far, so great.

Salzburg is 6-0 to start the league campaign, and has scored 27 goals while conceding just four.

He’s been helped by 19-year-old Molde transfer Erling Braut Håland, who has scored a remarkable 11 goals with three assists in seven games. Haland made his Norwegian national team debut on Thursday.

Marsch will manage against Genk, Liverpool, and Napoli in the UEFA Champions League this season and, at 45, could be on the pathway to an even bigger gig.

