Toronto outclass helpless FC Cincy (video)

The game in 200 words (or less): Toronto played a near-flawless game, but the reflectors are on a wounded FC Cincinnati. Saturday’s 5-1 loss is a fourth straight for the expansion side, who haven’t won a regular season game since mid July. Over the course of the season, FC Cincy have conceded 72 goals, tying the league record set by Orlando City last season with five games left to play. Thus far, there are no sings of improvement under coach Ron Jans, who was appointed over the summer. The Reds, on the hand, benefited from a poor opponent and from having the likes of Michael Bradley and Omar Gonzalez on the field, who were denied to join the USMNT by Toronto in order to focus on the team’s playoff push. It worked this time around, but they’ll need similar shifts from them – and Jozy Altidore – moving forward with the Reds just four points above the red line.

Three moments that mattered

10′ — Mullins opens the floodgates — Superb finish by Mullins, horrid defending from Cincinnati.

28′ — Delgado headers it home — Again, where are the defenders?

63′ — Bradley scores Toronto’s fourth — This is exactly why the Reds didn’t allow Bradley to join the USMNT.

Man of the match: Marky Delgado

Goalscorers: Mullins (10′), DeLeon(21′), Delgado (28′), Bradley (63′), Benezet (85′), Ledesma (92’+2)

