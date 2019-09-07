Watford fires Gracia after winless start

Watford will change managers for the first time in a year and a half, which is ages for the Premier League club, and it’s bringing back a familiar face
The club fired Javi Gracia and his entire staff on Saturday, bringing Quique Sanchez Flores back into the fold.
Flores managed the Hornets from 2015-16, and has since led Espanyol and Shanghai Shenhua.
Watford gained just one point from its first four matches, losing to presumed top half rivals West Ham and Everton in addition to a draw at Newcastle and blow out home loss against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury said: “Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements.”
The Pozzo family has been quick to pull the trigger on managers, and Gracia’s 51-match tenure makes him the longest-tenured boss in eight hires since Gianfranco Zola.
The timing isn’t great for a replacement, as Watford’s next two matches are home to Arsenal and away to Man City. A cup match then arrives before a tricky visit to Wolves.
Gracia finishes with an 18W-11D-22L record. He led Watford to the FA Cup Final last season, where they were blown out by Man City.
The Hornets have just one point from four matches to start the Premier League season, having drawn Newcastle United 1-1 in Week Four. Their only win came against Coventry City in the League Cup.
The club announced that Gracia was fired earlier Saturday, and that a new hiring was imminent. Gracia led Watford to the FA Cup Final and was the first manager in nine to manage the Hornets for more than 50 matches (51).
Flores, 54, won 16 matches, drew nine, and lost 19 in a single season at Watford. The Hornets finished 13, eight points clear of the drop zone, drew Chelsea twice and beat Liverpool 3-0 amongst their more memorable results of the season.
Watford also made it to the semifinals of the FA Cup, knocking Newcastle United and Arsenal out of the competition.
Harry Kane converted two penalties on his way to a hat trick, also assisting a Raheem Sterling goal as England smashed Bulgaria 4-0 in EURO qualifying on Saturday.
The Three Lions had almost 70 percent of the ball and a 16-4 advantage in shot attempts.
England moves back atop Kosovo by a single point, and has played one fewer match than the rest of the group (two fewer than Bulgaria).
Kane has 25 goals in 40 caps, good for 14th all-time. Kane is one goal behind Bobby Robson and 28 behind all-time leader Wayne Rooney, who did it in 120 caps.
The American manager has had an interesting ride in recent seasons. Bob Bradley got short-shrift at Swansea City and is bossing MLS with LAFC. Gregg Berhalter serially overachieved at Columbus and is now taking his lumps with the USMNT.
There’s something to be said about David Wagner at Huddersfield Town and Schalke, but the former USMNT striker’s background is almost exclusively German (there’s nothing wrong with that, but it makes for a lousy case study).
So we’ve made a note to keep an eye on Jesse Marsch’s early season as the ex-New York Red Bulls coach takes the reigns at Red Bull Salzburg.
After all, the perennial Austrian contenders sold five players with eight-figure price tags, including Israel’s Munas Dabbur and a quartet of Germany-bound players.
Marsch did not leave the U.S. as a player or coach, aside from international duty and one year with Montreal, until he left RBNY for an assistant’s job with RB Leipzig last season with a view to this gig.
The Austrian league sits just below the Netherlands in UEFA coefficient, and Salzburg is a rich club in the league but the situation was far from a, “Hey kid, here are the keys. Don’t drive into a lake.”
So far, so great.
Salzburg is 6-0 to start the league campaign, and has scored 27 goals while conceding just four.
He’s been helped by 19-year-old Molde transfer Erling Braut Håland, who has scored a remarkable 11 goals with three assists in seven games. Haland made his Norwegian national team debut on Thursday.
Marsch will manage against Genk, Liverpool, and Napoli in the UEFA Champions League this season and, at 45, could be on the pathway to an even bigger gig.
The first ever women’s Manchester Derby went to the blue side of the city, with 31,213 watching Man City beat Manchester United 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
The crowd is the largest in Women’s Super League history, and the group saw a terrific match-winner.
Scottish forward Caroline Weir smashed in a shot from outside the box, a left-footed arrow that sailed into the far side of the goal.
Weir is 64-times capped by Scotland, with eight goals. She’s played for Arsenal, Liverpool, Bristol Academy, Hibs, and now Man City.