Inspired Timbers outdo SKC with last-minute goal (video)

The game in 200 words (or less): A lot was on the line at Providence Park on Saturday night. Visiting Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers, separated only by three points prior to kickoff, were equally as desperate for a three points as the playoff race intensified. When the first whistle blew and the team’s got settled in, it was obvious that there was a lot at stake. Despite approaching the game in a conservative manner, Peter Vermes and Co. were destined to win a four straight – until a late Timbers surge occurred. Hampered with a a slew of officiating decisions going against them, Portland caught their first break when Jeremy Ebobisse struck late in the game. It would be turn out to be two in the final 10 minutes, though, as substitute Brian Fernandez delivered the game-winning goal for a Timbers that are now sixth in the West with six games to play. What a night in Portland.

Three moments that mattered

65′ — Feilhaber adds to his list of frame-worthy goals — When it comes to scoring stunners, very few do it like Feilhaber.

83′ — Ebobisse levels the score — Just by the way Ebobisse decided to “celebrate,” one could tell last-minute magic was on the way.

90′+4 — Fernandez earns Portland valuable victory — Brian Fernandez for the win, of course.

Man of the match: Diego Valeri

Goalscorers: Feilhaber (65′), Ebobisse (83′), Fernandez (90’+4)

