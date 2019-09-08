Ramos equals Casillas’ Spain appearances, closes in on world record

If it wasn’t clear already: Sergio Ramos will go down in history.
On Sunday, with a start against the Faroe Islands in Spain’s EURO 2020 qualifying match, the defender equalled Iker Casillas’ record of 167 international caps for La Roja.
The 33-year-old defender is nine appearances short of tying Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon’s European record of 176 and 18 out of breaking Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan’s world record of 184.
The Real Madrid captain began his international career in 2005 in a friendly against China, and can become Spain’s most-capped player if he plays against either Sweden or Norway next month.
Throughout his 14-year spell with the national, Spain’s captain has won the 2010 World Cup, EURO 2008 and EURO 2012.
There’s a wild story making the rounds regarding the ankle injury that will cost Danny Drinkwater time on the pitch for Burnley.
Multiple reports say that the ankle injury came when he was attacked at a pub after repeatedly hitting on the girlfriend of a League Two player (Marca).
Burnley boss Sean Dyche won’t cancel Drinkwater’s loan move, according to Sky Sports, but is set to meet with the Chelsea loanee this week
Lancs Live claims that neither Burnley nor Chelsea have issued a comment on salacious reports that Drinkwater was thrown out of a Manchester night club and beaten up by a “gang of men,” suffering multiple injuries.
He’s expected to miss 2-3 weeks, and is yet to play a Premier League match during the loan deal. He played 90 minutes against Sunderland in a League Cup loss.
The 29-year-old has struggled on and off the field since transferring from Leicester City, and arrested for drunk driving after crashing his car last season.
Buried deep in a blowout loss is an emotional story involving Emmanuel Ledesma.
FC Cincinnati fell 5-1 to Toronto FC on Saturday, another home loss in what’s become a miserable debut season in MLS.
The lone FCC goal came in stoppage time, as Ledesma scored a penalty.
But the consolation goal carried many times the meaning: Ledesma’s father died in Argentina this week.
The 31-year-old Argentine almost didn’t play in the match. Left out of the Starting XI, Ledesma had asked coach Ron Jans to consider using him off the bench as he bid to honor his father.
A late penalty gave him the chance to score, and Ledesma converted before lifting his shirt to reveal a message for his father and crossing himself before pointing to the heavens.
Ledesma planned to bring his father to the United States for a match next season.
From Cincinnati.com:
“I was thinking about bringing him over next year so that he could see me play for the first time, but that happens when you play with time,” Ledesma said. “You don’t play with time. Time has taken him away from me and today. I mourn him.”
Javi Gracia was surprised to be fired by Watford, the manager said in a Sunday statement.
Watford has just one point from its first four matches of the Premier League season, but finished 11th in the Premier League last season while making an FA Cup Final run under Gracia.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
The table standing was its best of the Premier League era, but the Pozzo family has been known to quickly cut ties with coaches.
Ironically, the Hornets are replacing Gracia with former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores.
Here’s Gracia’s statement, via The Mirror:
“After the unexpected announcement about the termination of my contract after only four matches, I want to express my surprise after completing the best season in Watford’s history. I respect this decision and I’d like to reassure that the excellent relationship I have with Gino Pozzo and Filippo Giraldi, and this is not going to change despite my abrupt exit of the club.
“I am grateful to this club for allowing me to manage this great club in the Premier League, it has been an incredible experience with very special moments like the FA Cup final I had the privilege to enjoy.
“I want to thank every single person who works for this club and has made my every day very easy. My gratefulness and love for this club will be eternal. And finally, I want to thank the fans for supporting me the way they did from Day One, until my last. I will always wish the fans and these players the best.”
Let’s be real, too: Given the Flores hiring and Pozzo’s penchant for switching up bosses, Gracia may one day be back at Vicarage Road.
National Independent Soccer Association side San Diego 1904 FC debuted on Saturday, with some star-studded support.
The Southern California outfit is owned by a pair of Premier League veterans who are in-season with their current clubs and did not make the trek to LA for the first match.
San Diego 1904 FC’s Twitter account displayed messages from owners Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) and Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) before the match.
NISA has suffered some fits and starts as it looks to establish itself in the North American soccer landscape, but 1904 FC has fire power and there are several well-backed, established clubs coming in Detroit City FC, Chattanooga FC, and Miami FC.