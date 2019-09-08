Ramos equals Casillas’ Spain appearances, closes in on world record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it wasn’t clear already: Sergio Ramos will go down in history.

On Sunday, with a start against the Faroe Islands in Spain’s EURO 2020 qualifying match, the defender equalled Iker Casillas’ record of 167 international caps for La Roja.

The 33-year-old defender is nine appearances short of tying Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon’s European record of 176 and 18 out of breaking Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan’s world record of 184.

The Real Madrid captain began his international career in 2005 in a friendly against China, and can become Spain’s most-capped player if he plays against either Sweden or Norway next month.

Throughout his 14-year spell with the national, Spain’s captain has won the 2010 World Cup, EURO 2008 and EURO 2012.

