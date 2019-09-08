More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
The MLS Eastern Conference is in for a wild finish

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
Saturday feels like a big day for the settlement of the MLS playoff picture in the East.

Several teams have been playing catch-up in terms of matches-in-hand for months, with New York City FC, Atlanta United, and even Toronto FC eyeing up goals higher up the table than their standing.

And the East looks set for a blockbuster run into the playoffs, which begin their new structure this Fall. Only the No. 1 seeds get a bye, and two-legged affairs are joyfully a thing of the past.

As it stands, the playoffs may hinge on the massive advantage of a postage stamp pitch.

New York City FC

NYCFC has taken advantage of its schedule, winning five-straight matches including Saturday’s defeat of New England to climb into first place in the East.

Domenec Torrent now has a better points-per-match than Patrick Vieira’s strong run in charge, and NYCFC has a two-point lead on Philadelphia with a match-in-hand.

NYCFC has six matches left, and there isn’t a simple one in the bunch. Toronto, San Jose, and Atlanta come to Yankee Stadium, while the side travels to Dallas, New England, and Philly.

(A prolonged New York Yankees playoff run is going to wreak havoc on the grass, by the way, as NYCFC faces possible home games on Oct. 23-24 or Oct. 29-30).

Philadelphia Union

The Union took advantage of the international break to take on Pumas of Liga MX, and their second choice team won 3-0.

Jim Curtin’s rise up the table is one of the best stories in the league, the coach rewarding Philly for its trust in him (and understanding that it hadn’t given him a full deck).

Four of five matches left on the docket are brutal, though. There are visits from LAFC and NYCFC, and trip to the Red Bulls and San Jose. If Philly holds out and finishes first, there’s no doubting their acumen for a postseason run.

Atlanta United

Atlanta is five points back of NYCFC, but is on the same amount of matches. Given their schedule, Frank De Boer‘s men may well take the No. 1 see if they can take three points from NYCFC on Sept. 25.

DC United

The Black-and-Red only have four matches left. Wayne Rooney and Co. visit a desperate Portland next, and they’ve been pretty good about getting results away from home; DC’s nine wins/draws away trail only LAFC and NYCFC.

A Sept. 29 visit to the Red Bulls is DC’s only remaining chance to take points off a positioning rival. Even if they do that, Toronto’s slate means DC may fall out of a first round home playoff spot.

New York Red Bulls

Chris Armas’ team has a brutal road to the postseason. A point back of fourth with a match-in-hand, their standing could take a dive over the next two matches.

RBNY has consecutive matches across the country with Portland and Seattle, then visits from Philly and DC before finishing in Quebec against a Montreal side hopeful of chasing down the pack.

The keys are in their hands, but the Red Bulls have to drive across a mine field. This could end in any number of ways.

Toronto FC

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter did the Reds a solid by allowing Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, and Omar Gonzalez to stay for a pivotal two-match stretch. Greg Vanney got a near Man of the Match performance from Bradley and solid day from Gonzalez while Altidore rested up for NYCFC in a 5-1 drubbing of FC Cincinnati.

Both TFC and NYCFC will go into Wednesday’s game one little rest.

The Reds two brutal matches — away to NYCFC and LAFC — and three manageable outings against Colorado, Columbus, and Chicago. Beating NYCFC on Wednesday would seem to ensure a place in the Top Four, and a home game in Round 1.

The rest

New England‘s next game is critical, a visit to Orlando City. A draw or Revs win stings the Lions’ hopes for a late season push for the playoffs.

Montreal is dangerous on its day but tumultuous and faces a two-legged Canadian Championship with TFC for a place in the CONCACAF Champions League. It might be reasonable to prioritize that.

Orlando City has two points from its last four but also drew LAFC 2-2 this weekend. A win over New England on Saturday leads into a run-in of Houston, Cincinnati, and Chicago.

Chicago needs to win out and get help: Visits from Dallas and Toronto make this very difficult, though a finish against Orlando on Oct. 6 could be a show-stopper.

Gracia surprised by firing, but love for Watford “eternal”

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2019, 12:42 PM EDT
Javi Gracia was surprised to be fired by Watford, the manager said in a Sunday statement.

Watford has just one point from its first four matches of the Premier League season, but finished 11th in the Premier League last season while making an FA Cup Final run under Gracia.

The table standing was its best of the Premier League era, but the Pozzo family has been known to quickly cut ties with coaches.

Ironically, the Hornets are replacing Gracia with former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores.

Here’s Gracia’s statement, via The Mirror:

“After the unexpected announcement about the termination of my contract after only four matches, I want to express my surprise after completing the best season in Watford’s history. I respect this decision and I’d like to reassure that the excellent relationship I have with Gino Pozzo and Filippo Giraldi, and this is not going to change despite my abrupt exit of the club.

“I am grateful to this club for allowing me to manage this great club in the Premier League, it has been an incredible experience with very special moments like the FA Cup final I had the privilege to enjoy.

“I want to thank every single person who works for this club and has made my every day very easy. My gratefulness and love for this club will be eternal. And finally, I want to thank the fans for supporting me the way they did from Day One, until my last. I will always wish the fans and these players the best.”

Let’s be real, too: Given the Flores hiring and Pozzo’s penchant for switching up bosses, Gracia may one day be back at Vicarage Road.

Hazard, Ba wished their San Diego club luck ahead of NISA debut

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
National Independent Soccer Association side San Diego 1904 FC debuted on Saturday, with some star-studded support.

The Southern California outfit is owned by a pair of Premier League veterans who are in-season with their current clubs and did not make the trek to LA for the first match.

San Diego 1904 FC’s Twitter account displayed messages from owners Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) and Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) before the match.

NISA has suffered some fits and starts as it looks to establish itself in the North American soccer landscape, but 1904 FC has fire power and there are several well-backed, established clubs coming in Detroit City FC, Chattanooga FC, and Miami FC.

 

Who’s the most irreplaceable player on “Big Six” Premier League sides?

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT
When Aymeric Laporte was lost for months with a knee injury, there was a fairly standard reaction to the news.

This was the player Manchester City could least afford to lose for a long period of time.

There’s a debate to be had there, and it’s been had plenty, but it has us thinking: Which player is the most indispensable for each of the “Big Six” in their quest for a successful PL season?

It’s going to be a defender heavy list.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tough one, here, and we may be just a few months of consistent performances from changing the answer to Tanguy Ndombele (Yes, he looks that good).

But this one’s down to two players. It’s not a defender, as Spurs have three dynamite center backs and the drop-offs between full backs don’t hold wide-enough margins.

It’s between the Harrys (Harries? Anyway, “Between the Harries” sounds like we just started a new reality show).

Don’t be misled by Spurs’ remarkable job making up for the loss of Harry Kane to injury late last season; the big striker is still on history-making pace for his young-enough career. Since becoming a full-time starter, Kane has 162 goals in 241 matches. Would you believe he’s not 27 until next summer?

Harry Winks is the ball-possessing, clean-passing motor that so many teams crave for their midfield. He’s been a 90-plus percentage passer in every season, and has completed 94 percent this early season. Again, small sample size, but his 75 passes per game trails Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, Granit Xhaka, Paul Pogba, and teammate Toby Alderweireld.

It’s almost a coin flip here. We’re taking Kane, but we’re basing it on a tiebreaker of advanced statistics. Anyone making an argument for the 23-year-old Winks deserves to be heard.

Manchester United

This is perhaps the trickiest call of the bunch.

Anthony Martial has been far and away the most important player to the Red Devils’ early season, sputtering as it may be, but it’s far too soon to say he’s irreplaceable.

Four players have played every minute of the early season: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof, and David De Gea. Both Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay have nearly played the full 360.

The fact of the matter, and this belies United’s plight, is that United is too thin to have a single player who would hurt the most to lose; Forced to choose one, we’ll say Maguire as he’s the most proven consistent entity of the bunch.

Chelsea

Another tough one, though it seems like it should be an easy one: N’Golo Kante. But he’s still finding his footing under Frank Lampard and last season wasn’t a great one as Maurizio Sarri messed with a great recipe by moving Kante from his role of pure opposition destruction.

Again, Chelsea’s has a good answer in replacement players for any of their stars getting injured; Marcos Alonso is barely playing, same with Michy Batshuayi. Olivier Giroud, Willian, even Pedro.

So while we’d like to make the case for Cesar Azpilicueta, the answer is probably still Kante.

Arsenal

The easy answer is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but it is not necessarily the correct answer because of replaceability. If the Gabonese superstar goes down, Unai Emery can still roll out a strike force with Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners are very thin at center back, but the problem is that the starters aren’t stars.

So we’ll proffer one that’s a bit out of the box: Bernd Leno. The goalkeeper has been pretty darn good considering his team has offered very little resistance to attacks. His back-ups are Emiliano Martinez and Matt Macey. There’s no rule stating one of those two wouldn’t be a good starter, but they have six PL appearances between them (all Martinez).

Liverpool

It’s Virgil Van Dijk.

Mohamed Salah is the straw that stirs the drink, but the Reds have a very good attackers behind him (both young and experienced) and made a run to the Champions League and a record league point total while he was not exactly thriving in form (Salah had a lone goal in an eight-match league run over February and March, and missed the incredible Barcelona comeback with a concussion).

The idea of it being Alisson Becker is interesting, but for Liverpool supporters that is probably fueled more by watching substandard keepers derail their dreams for a couple of years. For a neutral and especially for stat hounds, it’s not as big of a drop to Adrian as it seems (but it’s big).

We may want to revisit this discussion in January regarding Fabinho, but Liverpool is very deep in the midfield, too. It’s Van Dijk, and it’s not close.

Man City

It was a combination of a few things, the first obviously being the players’ quality. The PFA Team of the Year winner helped City lower its goals conceded total in his first full season at the Etihad, as City won almost every competition it entered in 2018-19.

But it was also City’s depth behind Laporte, with Vincent Kompany gone to Anderlecht and the next injury seemingly cueing up Fernandinho or Kyle Walker for center back duty.

An argument could be made for Ederson simply based on the keeper’s quality in possession and shot-stopping alone but no other position, really; City may have had to work harder for the title last season with Kevin De Bruyne injured, but it found an answer largely through Bernardo Silva. Leroy Sane looked like City’s MVP two seasons ago, but Raheem Sterling emerged as the club’s best wide man and there’s some guy named Mahrez behind him.

Laporte, it is (And if you want to really get into the nexus of this article, and why the stats say there is a big drop-off from Laporte to even John Stones, let alone a third wheel, check here. Also, I’ve learned that City fans vastly under-appreciate Otamendi).

Best of the Rest

Less explanation, similar amounts of confidence.

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish
Bournemouth: Nathan Ake
Brighton and Hove Albion: Shane Duffy
Burnley: James Tarkowski
Crystal Palace: Luka Milivojevic
Everton: Michael Keane
Leicester City: Wilfred Ndidi
Newcastle United: Fabian Schar
Norwich City: Teemu Pukki
Sheffield United: Dean Henderson
Southampton: Jannik Vestergaard
Watford: Abdoulaye Doucoure
West Ham: Sebastien Haller
Wolves: Willy Boly

Juventus will court De Gea if keeper doesn’t sign new Man Utd deal

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2019, 8:22 AM EDT
Last we read, David De Gea was hoping to assume the Manchester United captaincy and was being offered close to a half-million dollars a week to stay at Old Trafford.

Yet the 28-year-old goalkeeper still has not signed the new contract, and is less than four months away from being able to speak with interested suitors.

Clubs may be willing to meet those salary demands without a transfer fee attached, and The Express says Juventus is hoping De Gea reaches Jan. 1 without a new deal in Manchester.

Juve signed Aaron Ramsey on big money last spring, although not as bad as initially reported. The Turin side pays the Welshman around $8.4 million per season.

The same report says United will go in for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak should De Gea skip town. Oblak is two years younger than De Gea, and under contract through the 2022-23 season.

Oblak may even be an upgrade over De Gea, but he won’t come cheaply. United’s willingness to pay De Gea a lot is well-covered, and Oblak has been named La Liga’s best goalkeeper for each the past four seasons.

Transfermarkt says Oblak’s value is about $40 million more than De Gea. If the Spanish keeper leaves town, he’ll cost the Red Devils plenty.

And would Oblak see value in a move to United? That’s a big question these days, with no guarantee of Champions League and Atleti investing plenty of resources in staying in La Liga’s mix. Plus, Manchester is no closer to home, Slovenia, than Spain.