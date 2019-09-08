More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
VIDEO: Puskas Award worthy goal scored in Brazilian Serie A

By Joel SoriaSep 8, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT
This year’s Puskas Award has yet to be presented, but that didn’t stop next year’s version from finding a future home in Brazil.

On Saturday, Ceará’s forward Leandro Carvalho experienced a moment unlike any other against Corinthians, scoring the rare “olympic goal” with the outside of his foot.

The goal – one that is hands-down magnificent enough to be recognized as the Goal of the Year – was scored in stoppage time by the 24-year-old, which gave his side a dramatic draw.

This type of technique, precision and execution only comes around so often:

Report: MLS, Sacramento on the verge of finalizing expansion deal

By Joel SoriaSep 8, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT
Patience is a virtue, just ask Sacramento Republic.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Sacramento representatives and Major League Soccer officials have agreed “to the framework of a deal” that would grant the Californian capital an MLS expansion franchise in 2022, ending years of laborious work to bring top-flight soccer to Sacramento.

The team, which is expected to maintain their name and brand, issued a statement regarding the status of the negotiations shortly after the report surfaced:

“We appreciate the great excitement and anticipation in our community about Sacramento’s bid to join Major League Soccer,” the statement read. “As we have stated all along, we are working tirelessly to finalize an agreement to bring MLS to a city and a fanbase that deserves it. We respect the league’s expansion process and will not be providing any additional comment at this time.”

Since their introduction to the North American soccer landscape in 2014, with record crowds, a clear identity on and off the field and a championship behind them, it was crystal-clear Republic were MLS ready then.

League commissioner, Don Garber, who echoed the thoughts of many, and his pupils, however, never acted on their words, striking deals with Cincinnati, Miami, Nashville, Austin, and St. Louis amidst the clamor of Sacramento joining the league.

With billionaire Ron Burkle, partner Matt Alvarez, and local businessman Kevin Neagle all in the ownership fold since the beginning of the year, Sacramento’s legitimacy has taken a much-needed boost – with talks between the team and the league advancing uninterruptedly since April. Over the past two weeks, the deal has never been closer to the finish line.

The ownership group is required to commit to lavish financial undertakings, with the expansion fee bumped to $200 million recently – all in addition to land purchases, the construction of a 20,000-plus seat stadium in the city’s Railyards, and team-wide operational expenses. There is a “contingency deal in place” for the group to buy 31 acres of land for the $250 million stadium as soon as the expansion is made official.

A green light from the league would make Sacramento the league’s 29th team, and the state’s fourth, joining the likes of LA Galaxy, LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes, who they’ve established a budding rivalry with dating back to the club’s first-ever game in 2014.

“While the deal is not finalized, we are working hard and I’ve never been more confident that we will bring (MLS to Sacramento),” Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who has been an influential contributor to the project, tweeted Friday.

The wait is almost over.

Macron apologizes to Albania on wrong anthem at soccer game

Associated PressSep 8, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT
TIRANA, Albania (AP) Albania’s prime minister says French President Emmanuel Macron has apologized to him after the wrong national anthem was played ahead of a European Championship qualifier between the two countries on Saturday.

Edi Rama tweeted Sunday that Macron expressed “his sincere apology for the scandalous gaffe of the French Football Federation with our National Flag anthem!”

France won the Group H game in Paris 4-1.

Albanian players looked bemused – and fans angry – when Andorra’s anthem was played instead of Albania’s. Andorra is in the same qualifying group as France and Albania.

The start of the match at Stade de France was delayed for about 10 minutes, and the right anthem then played.

Another incident occurred when the stadium announcer mixed up Armenia – which is not in the same group – with Albania.

France’s next opponent is Andorra at home on Tuesday.

EURO 2020 qualifying: Spain rout Faroe Islands, Italy hold off Finland

By Joel SoriaSep 8, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
The paths of Spain and France to victory were contrasting, however, both teams continued their winning ways in Sunday’s EURO 2020 qualifying.

Spain 4-0 Faroe Islands

Who knows if it was planned, but Spain put on a lively celebration for Sergio Ramos, who equalled Iker Casillas’ international caps on Sunday night in Gijon, in their 4-0 drubbing of Faroe Islands.

Even then, the scoreline isn’t a clear reflection of Spain’s dominance over a vastly inferior visiting side, who registered less than 30 percent possession and took two shots throughout 90 minutes.

La Roja, comfortable as ever, had time to experiment and put together well-orchestrated attacks.

Rodrigo started the scoring frenzy in the 13th minute with a tap-in, before adding a second in the second half after his left-footed strike wad deflected into the back of the net.

Substituted in the 61st minute for Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal, Paco Alcacer added his own brace over the span of three minutes to seal the night for Spain, who stay unbeaten after six qualifying matches and atop of Group F.

Finland 1-2 Italy

Italy’s victory in Finland was controversial, to the say very the least.

Norwhich City’s man of the hour, Teemu Pukki, scored a penalty in the 72nd minute, only to be nulled by Chelsea’s Jorginho, who converted one of his own, which turned out to be the Italian’s match-winning goal.

The call that led to the penalty, however, was worthy of video review.

Finland’s Sauli Väisänen, with his arm attached to his torso as he turned away, made contact with Nicolò Barella’s shot. The official, who was on the opposite of the box, instantly deemed it a penalty and showed a yellow to the defender, despite the heavy petitioning from the Finish players.

With the victory, Italy, who like Spain have yet to lose, remains ahead of second-place Finland in Group H by six points.

VAR is not used in the qualifying process, but will be implemented in the 2020 European Championship, according to UEFA.

Elsewhere

Switzerland 4-0 Gibraltar
Georgia 0-0 Denmark
Sweden 1-1 Norway
Greece 1-1 Liechtenstein

Ramos equals Casillas’ Spain appearances, closes in on men’s world record

By Joel SoriaSep 8, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
If it wasn’t clear already: Sergio Ramos will go down in history.

On Sunday, with a start against the Faroe Islands in Spain’s EURO 2020 qualifying match, the defender equalled Iker Casillas’ record of 167 international caps for La Roja. 

The 33-year-old defender is nine appearances short of tying Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon’s European record of 176 and 18 out of breaking the men’s world record of 184 set by Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan.

The Real Madrid captain began his international career in 2005 in a friendly against China, and can become Spain’s most-capped player if he plays against either Sweden or Norway next month.

Throughout his 14-year spell with the national, Spain’s captain has won the 2010 World Cup, EURO 2008 and EURO 2012.