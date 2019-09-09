More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
EURO 2020 qualifying: Germany, Netherlands seize control of Group C

By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Monday’s action in qualification for the 2020 European Championship…

Northern Ireland 0-2 Germany

Germany bounced back from its home defeat to the Netherlands on Friday and now sits atop Group C. Northern Ireland held the top spot in the group from the outset of qualifying, but the Germans finally drew level on games played (5) on Monday and subsequently leapfrogged them to reach the summit (12 points each).

Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) put Germany ahead in the 48th minute with a stunning side-volley from a seemingly impossible angle, followed by Serge Gnabry‘s deft five-hole finish to beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the 92nd.

Estonia 0-4 Netherlands

The Ryan Babel Renaissance rumbles on, with the 32-year-old bagging a brace in the Netherland’s 4-0 thrashing of Estonia. Since returning to the Dutch side in 2017, Babel has scored five goals after going nearly a decade without an international goal (May 2008 to November 2017).

The former Liverpool (now Galatasaray) winger got the first two goals on Monday, in the 17th and 48th minutes. Memphis Depay put the game to bed in the 76th, followed by the exclamation point from Georginio Wijnaldum in the 87th.

The Dutch (9 points) sit third in Group C three points back of both Germany and Northern Ireland (with a game in hand on each) after winning twice during this international window. Prior to this round of games, they were one or two bad results from failing to qualify for a third straight major tournament.

Scotland 0-4 Belgium

Belgium (18 points) now sits just one win from booking its place at EURO 2020, thanks to a 4-0 rout in Scotland. Having conceded just one goal (to second-place Russia) in their six games thus far, Roberto Martinez’s side has asserted itself as the class of Group I.

Romelu Lukaku made it 1-0 in the 9th minute, followed by defenders Thomas Vermaelen in the 24th and Toby Aldeweireld in the 32nd, and Kevin De Bruyne in the 82nd.

Eden Hazard missed out on this round of international fixtures due to the thigh injury which has prevented him from making his Real Madrid debut.

Elsewhere in EURO 2020 qualifying

Group E

Hungary 1-2 Slovakia
Azerbaijan 1-1 Croatia

Group G

Poland 0-0 Austria
Slovenia 3-2 Israel
Latvia 0-2 North Macedonia

Group I

U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn to retire this month

Associated PressSep 9, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Dan Flynn will retire as chief executive officer and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Sept. 16.

While the search for a successor continues, the USSF said Monday that Brian Remedi will serve as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer. Remedi is listed as third on the federation staff directory, behind Jay Berhalter, who is chief commercial and strategy officer.

Jay Berhalter is the brother of Gregg Berhalter, who was hired in December as the U.S. men’s national team coach.

The 64-year-old Flynn had said at the USSF annual general meeting in February that he planned to leave this year.

Flynn replaced Hank Steinbrecher as secretary general in June 2000, and his tenure included the launch of training centers in Carson, California, and Kansas City, Kansas, and a new U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. He assisted in the organization for the 2003 Women’s World Cup in the U.S. and the launch of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Flynn was the Chicago venue executive director for the 1994 World Cup, then worked under Steinbrecher at the USSF from 1994-98 as chief administrative officer and later chief operating officer. Flynn then spent two years as executive director of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

He was a member of the St. Louis University teams that won the NCAA soccer title in 1973 and finished second the following year.

Declan Rice reveals social media abuse following England switch

By Kyle BonnSep 9, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
England midfielder Declan Rice has spoken about the abuse he received after completing a switch from representing the Republic of Ireland internationally to England.

The 20-year-old represented the Republic of Ireland at the youth level and made three friendly appearances for the senior international squad, but was never cap tied. He decided in February to complete the FIFA-sanctioned one time switch to England, the country of his birth, and has made four international caps all in competitive matches.

That sparked a host of social media abuse for an alleged breach of loyalty.

“I’ve had people saying they’re going to come to my house,” he said to ITV News. “You click on their profile and they’d just be a fake profile, so you don’t know whether it’s true or not.”

“Thinking about it, I was never actually scared about it, because always fans are going to be giving me abuse and whatnot over it. You just kind of look at it and laugh, you think, ‘Yeah, all right, as if you’re going to come and do that type of thing’.”

Rice is one of many England stars who have complained of social media abuse over the past year, including racial abuse of Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, and Danny Rose. According to the BBC, Twitter took action on over 700 instances of “hateful conduct” in the two weeks leading up to England’s Euro qualification game against Bulgaria. Rice played in the Bulgaria match and completed the full 90 minutes, contributing to a 4-0 win for England.

Reports: Man United exploring Edwin van der Sar for Director of Football

By Kyle BonnSep 9, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
According to a number of tabloid reports across England, first broken by The Mirror, Manchester United is highly interested in bringing Edwin van der Sar back to Old Trafford as Director of Football.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper has led Ajax in a similar role since 2016, and has gained enormous respect in the business for his successful construction of last year’s Ajax squad that reached the Champions League semifinal with a wealth of young talent. Ajax won the Eredivisie title and took the Champions League by storm, and also netted an enormous windfall with the sale of valuable talent like Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

That has turned the head of Ed Woodward who has reportedly been searching high and far for a Director of Football to take on responsibilities of building a squad, hoping to find someone with a stronger connection to the game to be charged with identifying transfer targets and acquiring talent. While Marc Overmars holds the Director of Football role at Ajax, van der Sar holds the role of CEO and has led the setup successfully in Amsterdam.

The Mirror report states that there are roadblocks to a deal with van der Sar, including convincing him to turn his back on Ajax at a critical juncture, as well as convincing his wife to move abroad amid health issues over the past decade.

Woodward is clearly targeting someone who has history with the club, including reports of conversations with former players Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, and Darren Fletcher, neither of whom has any experience as an executive. United is one of just three Premier League clubs without a Director of Football.

Kosovo boss emphatically says they will not back down against England

By Kyle BonnSep 9, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes has his team sitting a surprising second in Group A of Euro 2020 qualifying. On Saturday, they completed their most surprising result yet, a 2-1 comeback win over the Czech Republic which followed a win over Bulgaria back in June.

Ranked 120th in the world by FIFA and only gaining recognition by the governing body three years ago, Kosovo is now unbeaten in a shocking 15 matches, a run of matches that dates all the way back to October 2017. They are known as “The Brazil of the Balkans” in reference to the attacking style of football Challandes has brought, and the youthful squad averaged just 23 years old in the win over the Czech Republic.

That mentality was described – passionately – by Challandes in his pre-match press conference ahead of the match against England at St. Mary’s. He went into detail about how he will not adjust his relentless press while playing a more superior opponent.

“It’s tactical pressing. In a crazy game, it’s ‘Go! Return! Go! Go! Go!” Challandes said while yelling and gesturing wildly. “Perhaps it’s not the right run. But it’s in here,” Challandes said, pointing to his head. “I will, I want to win the ball.”

He then describes that pressing is not just a defensive tactic, but also one that can lead to chances down the other end. “It’s not only defense, it’s preparation for a goal for us.”

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp would be proud.

Challandes was hired by Kosovo last year after spending the previous three years as a scout for Swiss club Basel. He had led Armenia during qualification for Euro 2016, falling just four points short of a place in the playoff round. A win for Kosovo in the match at St. Mary’s would put them alone atop Group A, currently sitting a single point behind England, although Gareth Southgate‘s squad does have a game in hand.