More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Kane says England goals record is still “a long way off”

By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sure, Harry Kane “only” has 25 goals for England, but he got to the quarter-century mark in just 40 appearances for the Three Lions, thus he’s prepared to answer questions about breaking Wayne Rooney‘s record of 53 goals for the rest of his international career, despite the fact he’s not yet halfway home.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Kosovo in 2020 European Championship qualification, Kane was asked about the prospect of one day becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer. Predictably, Kane side-stepped the question as best as he could — quotes from the Guardian:

“When I score for England, it’s obviously something that people bring up. But I’ve said before, it’s still a long way off, and there’s a lot that can happen.”

“It’s something I’m very proud of, but I’m always looking forward for the next one, the next set of goals. [I want to see] if I can get to 30 and how quick I can get to 30, and go from there. We have another game on Tuesday, where I feel we will be able to create chances, so hopefully I can get a couple more.

“The main thing is that we keep winning. I’m in a good place with the players I’m playing with, they are going to create chances, they are going to give me opportunities. I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready to put them away.”

If/when Kane surpasses Rooney’s mark, it’ll be a phenomenal achievement given how quickly he is currently on pace to do so. It’ll hardly be a solo achievement, though, as Kane is clearly right to point out that he benefits from being part of a brilliant generation of attacking talent.

Kane has been practically unstoppable from the penalty spot as well, which should provide him one or two goals each calendar year until he retires from international duty. The goals start to add up quickly if you do the math, even conservatively, assuming Kane stays healthy and doesn’t miss out on too many caps due to the all-too-familiar ankle ligament injury.

Racist abuse left Abaraham’s mother in tears, Chelsea striker says

Photo by Visionhaus
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tammy Abraham has revealed that his mother was left in tears after learning of the racist abuse aimed at her son following Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool last month.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]

Abraham missed the decisive penalty kick in the penalty shootout and was subjected to racist comments on social media. Abraham says the abuse didn’t greatly affect him due to being “a strong character” — quotes from the Guardian:

“I remember speaking to my mum. She was emotional, she was in tears.

“She was just thinking, ‘Why him?’ It’s obviously not nice, seeing your son getting abused. For me I am a strong character. It doesn’t affect me as much, but it could affect people who don’t have my personality.

“I was sat in the changing room straight after the game and went on my phone. I wasn’t going to shy away from the situation, although saying that I did have some supportive messages. The other side is not nice to hear. The first time I heard, I was sat in the dressing room. I went through a lot of emotion I would say after the penalty miss.

“I had experience of taking penalties last season, big ones as well. Everyone misses penalties. To miss the penalty, I was devastated and I had a lot of abuse after.”

Abraham says he wasn’t left to sulk for long, nor was he forced to pick himself back up on his own. He says he received endless support from manager Frank Lampard and teammates, all of whom immediately rallied around Abraham.

“Frank Lampard always had his arm around my shoulder lifting me up, the boys as well,” Abraham said. “It was like I never missed with the way they supported me and lifted me up and that is exactly what I needed.”

Promoter suing U.S. Soccer for refusal to sanction league matches in U.S.

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 9, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
1 Comment

NEW YORK (AP) A promoter filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over the governing body’s refusal to sanction international league matches in the United States, a case similar in some aspects to an action launched last spring in New York state court.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]

The new suit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan by Relevent Sports, a company owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Relevent is now represented by Jeffrey Kessler, the lawyer retained by members of the U.S. women’s national team in their wage and gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF.

Relevent sued in New York Supreme Court after the USSF refused to sanction a league match between Ecuador’s Barcelona and Guayaquil on May 5 at Miami Gardens, Florida. The USSF cited an Oct. 26 announcement by FIFA that its ruling council “emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association.”

[ MORE: U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn to retire this month ]

During a hearing in May before Justice W. Franc Perry, a lawyer for the USSF argued the court should not hear the dispute and it should be sent to arbitration. Relevent sent the judge a letter on Aug. 5 saying it intended to discontinue the case, but the action is still pending.

In the new suit, Relevant said that when it proposed moving a Spanish La Liga match last season between Barcelona and Girona, USSF President Carlos Cordeiro told it to first obtain approval from UEFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The Spanish federation refused to grant permission.

Relevent also said Cordeiro refused to discuss the possibility of moving last year’s Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate to Miami Gardens. The second leg was moved from Argentina because of security concerns and was played in Madrid.

[ MORE: Barcelona preparing lifetime contract for Lionel Messi ]

Relevent accused the USSF of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act and of tortious interference. It called Switzerland-based FIFA and Soccer United Marketing, an affiliate of Major League Soccer, non-party co-conspirators. Relevent also said it had paid $20.5 million to the USSF to sanction exhibition games in the U.S. from 2013-18 and anticipated paying the USSF $2.4 million this year.

The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama.

Asked for comment, the USSF cited its April statement that FIFA rules to do allow it to sanction foreign league matches in the U.S.

EURO 2020 qualifying: Germany, Netherlands seize control of Group C

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Monday’s action in qualification for the 2020 European Championship…

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]

Northern Ireland 0-2 Germany

Germany bounced back from its home defeat to the Netherlands on Friday and now sits atop Group C. Northern Ireland held the top spot in the group from the outset of qualifying, but the Germans finally drew level on games played (5) on Monday and subsequently leapfrogged them to reach the summit (12 points each).

Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) put Germany ahead in the 48th minute with a stunning side-volley from a seemingly impossible angle, followed by Serge Gnabry‘s deft five-hole finish to beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the 92nd.

Estonia 0-4 Netherlands

The Ryan Babel Renaissance rumbles on, with the 32-year-old bagging a brace in the Netherland’s 4-0 thrashing of Estonia. Since returning to the Dutch side in 2017, Babel has scored five goals after going nearly a decade without an international goal (May 2008 to November 2017).

The former Liverpool (now Galatasaray) winger got the first two goals on Monday, in the 17th and 48th minutes. Memphis Depay put the game to bed in the 76th, followed by the exclamation point from Georginio Wijnaldum in the 87th.

The Dutch (9 points) sit third in Group C three points back of both Germany and Northern Ireland (with a game in hand on each) after winning twice during this international window. Prior to this round of games, they were one or two bad results from failing to qualify for a third straight major tournament.

Scotland 0-4 Belgium

Belgium (18 points) now sits just one win from booking its place at EURO 2020, thanks to a 4-0 rout in Scotland. Having conceded just one goal (to second-place Russia) in their six games thus far, Roberto Martinez’s side has asserted itself as the class of Group I.

Romelu Lukaku made it 1-0 in the 9th minute, followed by defenders Thomas Vermaelen in the 24th and Toby Aldeweireld in the 32nd, and Kevin De Bruyne in the 82nd.

Eden Hazard missed out on this round of international fixtures due to the thigh injury which has prevented him from making his Real Madrid debut.

Elsewhere in EURO 2020 qualifying

Group E

Hungary 1-2 Slovakia
Azerbaijan 1-1 Croatia

Group G

Poland 0-0 Austria
Slovenia 3-2 Israel
Latvia 0-2 North Macedonia

Group I

Russia ____ Kazakhstan
San Marino ___ Cyprus

U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn to retire this month

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 9, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO — Dan Flynn will retire as chief executive officer and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Sept. 16.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]

While the search for a successor continues, the USSF said Monday that Brian Remedi will serve as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer. Remedi is listed as third on the federation staff directory, behind Jay Berhalter, who is chief commercial and strategy officer.

Jay Berhalter is the brother of Gregg Berhalter, who was hired in December as the U.S. men’s national team coach.

The 64-year-old Flynn had said at the USSF annual general meeting in February that he planned to leave this year.

[ MORE: Barcelona preparing lifetime contract for Lionel Messi ]

Flynn replaced Hank Steinbrecher as secretary general in June 2000, and his tenure included the launch of training centers in Carson, California, and Kansas City, Kansas, and a new U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. He assisted in the organization for the 2003 Women’s World Cup in the U.S. and the launch of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Flynn was the Chicago venue executive director for the 1994 World Cup, then worked under Steinbrecher at the USSF from 1994-98 as chief administrative officer and later chief operating officer. Flynn then spent two years as executive director of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

He was a member of the St. Louis University teams that won the NCAA soccer title in 1973 and finished second the following year.