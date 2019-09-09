Kane says England goals record is still ‘long way off’

Sure, Harry Kane “only” has 25 goals for England, but he got to the quarter-century mark in just 40 appearances for the Three Lions, thus he’s prepared to answer questions about breaking Wayne Rooney‘s record of 53 goals for the rest of his international career, despite the fact he’s not yet halfway home.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Kosovo in 2020 European Championship qualification, Kane was asked about the prospect of one day becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer. Predictably, Kane side-stepped the question as best as he could — quotes from the Guardian:

“When I score for England, it’s obviously something that people bring up. But I’ve said before, it’s still a long way off, and there’s a lot that can happen.” … “It’s something I’m very proud of, but I’m always looking forward for the next one, the next set of goals. [I want to see] if I can get to 30 and how quick I can get to 30, and go from there. We have another game on Tuesday, where I feel we will be able to create chances, so hopefully I can get a couple more. “The main thing is that we keep winning. I’m in a good place with the players I’m playing with, they are going to create chances, they are going to give me opportunities. I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready to put them away.”

If/when Kane surpasses Rooney’s mark, it’ll be a phenomenal achievement given how quickly he is currently on pace to do so. It’ll hardly be a solo achievement, though, as Kane is clearly right to point out that he benefits from being part of a brilliant generation of attacking talent.

Kane has been practically unstoppable from the penalty spot as well, which should provide him one or two goals each calendar year until he retires from international duty. The goals start to add up quickly if you do the math, even conservatively, assuming Kane stays healthy and doesn’t miss out on too many caps due to the all-too-familiar ankle ligament injury.

