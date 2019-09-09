Kane says England goals record is still ‘long way off’

Sure, Harry Kane “only” has 25 goals for England, but he got to the quarter-century mark in just 40 appearances for the Three Lions, thus he’s prepared to answer questions about breaking Wayne Rooney‘s record of 53 goals for the rest of his international career, despite the fact he’s not yet halfway home.
[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]
Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Kosovo in 2020 European Championship qualification, Kane was asked about the prospect of one day becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer. Predictably, Kane side-stepped the question as best as he could — quotes from the Guardian:
“When I score for England, it’s obviously something that people bring up. But I’ve said before, it’s still a long way off, and there’s a lot that can happen.”
…
“It’s something I’m very proud of, but I’m always looking forward for the next one, the next set of goals. [I want to see] if I can get to 30 and how quick I can get to 30, and go from there. We have another game on Tuesday, where I feel we will be able to create chances, so hopefully I can get a couple more.
“The main thing is that we keep winning. I’m in a good place with the players I’m playing with, they are going to create chances, they are going to give me opportunities. I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready to put them away.”
If/when Kane surpasses Rooney’s mark, it’ll be a phenomenal achievement given how quickly he is currently on pace to do so. It’ll hardly be a solo achievement, though, as Kane is clearly right to point out that he benefits from being part of a brilliant generation of attacking talent.
Kane has been practically unstoppable from the penalty spot as well, which should provide him one or two goals each calendar year until he retires from international duty. The goals start to add up quickly if you do the math, even conservatively, assuming Kane stays healthy and doesn’t miss out on too many caps due to the all-too-familiar ankle ligament injury.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Sometimes, a footballer’s lack of success can come down to happiness.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says that’s the case with his tumultuous time with Arsenal and Manchester United following a high profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.
[ MORE: Spurs’ Lo Celso injured ]
Mkhitaryan, now 30, arrived on the heels of 23-goal, 32-assist season (!!!), and failed to reach those totals over three seasons between Old Trafford and the Emirates.
The Armenian captain is hoping that a loan to Roma changes his fortunes, because he simply hasn’t felt home in the Premier League.
From Sky Sports:
“I have to enjoy playing football, no matter the place. In England, I no longer felt happy,” he said. “I got a call from my agent and I wanted to come, because it was a great opportunity for me. I didn’t even have a discussion with my agent about money. Maybe I was not fitting so well in English football, so I think a change was good.”
Mkhitaryan is branding his time in Roma “an opportunity to be seized.”
GENEVA (AP) Under investigation in French and Swiss criminal investigations, the president of Paris Saint-Germain has been praised as a “tremendous professional” by UEFA executive committee colleague Andrea Agnelli.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Agnelli, the European Club Association chairman, have four-year terms to represent clubs on the European soccer body’s ruling panel.
Speaking after the first ECA meeting since both were renewed last month, Agnelli described Al-Khelaifi as “knowledgeable, competent, a professional.”
Agnelli said: “Why not him? We live in a world (where) we are innocent unless proven guilty.”
Swiss federal prosecutors opened a criminal proceeding against Al-Khelaifi in 2017 for suspected bribery of a FIFA official before Qatar-based beIN Sports got renewed World Cup broadcast rights for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments.
Since Al-Khelaifi joined UEFA’s decision-making body in February, French prosecutors filed a preliminary charge of “active corruption” regarding payments linked to Qatar’s bids to host the 2017 and 2019 track world championships.
The Qatari executive has not been charged and denies wrongdoing. He continues to run French champion PSG.
Agnelli said other ECA officials were eligible for the UEFA seat “but we collectively as a board converged on the name of Nasser. He’s a tremendous professional.”
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
When it rains, it pours.
Tottenham Hotspur will be without new signing Giovani Lo Celso for the next few months as the attacking midfielder was injured while on international duty with Argentina.
Lo Celso, 23, came off injured in the 53rd minute of Argentina’s 0-0 friendly draw with Chile on Thursday in LA.
The playmaker, on loan from Real Betis this season, has injured his hip and will not return until the end of October at the earliest.
“Giovani Lo Celso has returned early to Hotspur Way after being withdrawn from the Argentina squad due to a hip injury,” Tottenham said in a statement. “The attacking midfielder sustained the injury during his national team’s match against Chile. He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training with the first team towards the end of October.”
Lo Celso has yet to settle at Spurs after his deadline day arrival from Real Betis, and he is seen as the long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen.
Luckily for Spurs, Eriksen didn’t leave during the summer transfer window and he, along with Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son, will provide Mauricio Pochettino with plenty of options in the attacking midfield areas.
This is far from ideal for Lo Celso who obviously wants to hit the ground running in England, but it may give him some time to settle in, get to know the country and his new city and then focus on being a big player for Spurs in the second half of the season.
An Iranian woman who was set to be sent to prison for sneaking into a soccer game in Tehran has died after setting herself on fire.
Since 1981 women have not been able to attend stadiums to watch male sporting events in Iran. Recently many women have successfully disguised themselves as men to attend matches.
Last week the female fan, Sahar Khodayari, set herself on fire after her trial for trying to enter a stadium disguised as a man was postponed. She was initially charged in March and released from jail after three days and she had waited six months for her trial.
Reports suggest that after her trial was postponed she returned to the court house and overhead somebody saying she would got to jail for six months to two years.
Khodayari then set herself on fire and a week later she died in hospital from her injuries.
She is known around the world as “blue girl” in reference to Esteqlal, the team in Tehran she supports.
FIFA gave Iran a deadline of Aug. 31 to allow women into stadiums, as president Gianni Infantino previously visited Tehran.
World soccer’s governing body released this statement following Sahar’s death.
“We are aware of that tragedy and deeply regret it. FIFA convey our condolences to the family and friends of Sahar and reiterate our calls on the Iranian authorities to ensure the freedom and safety of any women engaged in this legitimate fight to end the stadium ban for women in Iran.”