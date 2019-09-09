More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Promoter suing U.S. Soccer for refusal to sanction league matches in U.S.

Associated PressSep 9, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) A promoter filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over the governing body’s refusal to sanction international league matches in the United States, a case similar in some aspects to an action launched last spring in New York state court.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]

The new suit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan by Relevent Sports, a company owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Relevent is now represented by Jeffrey Kessler, the lawyer retained by members of the U.S. women’s national team in their wage and gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF.

Relevent sued in New York Supreme Court after the USSF refused to sanction a league match between Ecuador’s Barcelona and Guayaquil on May 5 at Miami Gardens, Florida. The USSF cited an Oct. 26 announcement by FIFA that its ruling council “emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association.”

[ MORE: U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn to retire this month ]

During a hearing in May before Justice W. Franc Perry, a lawyer for the USSF argued the court should not hear the dispute and it should be sent to arbitration. Relevent sent the judge a letter on Aug. 5 saying it intended to discontinue the case, but the action is still pending.

In the new suit, Relevant said that when it proposed moving a Spanish La Liga match last season between Barcelona and Girona, USSF President Carlos Cordeiro told it to first obtain approval from UEFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The Spanish federation refused to grant permission.

Relevent also said Cordeiro refused to discuss the possibility of moving last year’s Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate to Miami Gardens. The second leg was moved from Argentina because of security concerns and was played in Madrid.

[ MORE: Barcelona preparing lifetime contract for Lionel Messi ]

Relevent accused the USSF of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act and of tortious interference. It called Switzerland-based FIFA and Soccer United Marketing, an affiliate of Major League Soccer, non-party co-conspirators. Relevent also said it had paid $20.5 million to the USSF to sanction exhibition games in the U.S. from 2013-18 and anticipated paying the USSF $2.4 million this year.

The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama.

Asked for comment, the USSF cited its April statement that FIFA rules to do allow it to sanction foreign league matches in the U.S.

EURO 2020 qualifying: Germany, Netherlands seize control of Group C

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Monday’s action in qualification for the 2020 European Championship…

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]

Northern Ireland 0-2 Germany

Germany bounced back from its home defeat to the Netherlands on Friday and now sits atop Group C. Northern Ireland held the top spot in the group from the outset of qualifying, but the Germans finally drew level on games played (5) on Monday and subsequently leapfrogged them to reach the summit (12 points each).

Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) put Germany ahead in the 48th minute with a stunning side-volley from a seemingly impossible angle, followed by Serge Gnabry‘s deft five-hole finish to beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the 92nd.

Estonia 0-4 Netherlands

The Ryan Babel Renaissance rumbles on, with the 32-year-old bagging a brace in the Netherland’s 4-0 thrashing of Estonia. Since returning to the Dutch side in 2017, Babel has scored five goals after going nearly a decade without an international goal (May 2008 to November 2017).

The former Liverpool (now Galatasaray) winger got the first two goals on Monday, in the 17th and 48th minutes. Memphis Depay put the game to bed in the 76th, followed by the exclamation point from Georginio Wijnaldum in the 87th.

The Dutch (9 points) sit third in Group C three points back of both Germany and Northern Ireland (with a game in hand on each) after winning twice during this international window. Prior to this round of games, they were one or two bad results from failing to qualify for a third straight major tournament.

Scotland 0-4 Belgium

Belgium (18 points) now sits just one win from booking its place at EURO 2020, thanks to a 4-0 rout in Scotland. Having conceded just one goal (to second-place Russia) in their six games thus far, Roberto Martinez’s side has asserted itself as the class of Group I.

Romelu Lukaku made it 1-0 in the 9th minute, followed by defenders Thomas Vermaelen in the 24th and Toby Aldeweireld in the 32nd, and Kevin De Bruyne in the 82nd.

Eden Hazard missed out on this round of international fixtures due to the thigh injury which has prevented him from making his Real Madrid debut.

Elsewhere in EURO 2020 qualifying

Group E

Hungary 1-2 Slovakia
Azerbaijan 1-1 Croatia

Group G

Poland 0-0 Austria
Slovenia 3-2 Israel
Latvia 0-2 North Macedonia

Group I

Russia ____ Kazakhstan
San Marino ___ Cyprus

U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn to retire this month

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 9, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO — Dan Flynn will retire as chief executive officer and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Sept. 16.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]

While the search for a successor continues, the USSF said Monday that Brian Remedi will serve as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer. Remedi is listed as third on the federation staff directory, behind Jay Berhalter, who is chief commercial and strategy officer.

Jay Berhalter is the brother of Gregg Berhalter, who was hired in December as the U.S. men’s national team coach.

The 64-year-old Flynn had said at the USSF annual general meeting in February that he planned to leave this year.

[ MORE: Barcelona preparing lifetime contract for Lionel Messi ]

Flynn replaced Hank Steinbrecher as secretary general in June 2000, and his tenure included the launch of training centers in Carson, California, and Kansas City, Kansas, and a new U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. He assisted in the organization for the 2003 Women’s World Cup in the U.S. and the launch of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Flynn was the Chicago venue executive director for the 1994 World Cup, then worked under Steinbrecher at the USSF from 1994-98 as chief administrative officer and later chief operating officer. Flynn then spent two years as executive director of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

He was a member of the St. Louis University teams that won the NCAA soccer title in 1973 and finished second the following year.

Declan Rice reveals social media abuse following England switch

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 9, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

England midfielder Declan Rice has spoken about the abuse he received after completing a switch from representing the Republic of Ireland internationally to England.

The 20-year-old represented the Republic of Ireland at the youth level and made three friendly appearances for the senior international squad, but was never cap tied. He decided in February to complete the FIFA-sanctioned one time switch to England, the country of his birth, and has made four international caps all in competitive matches.

That sparked a host of social media abuse for an alleged breach of loyalty.

“I’ve had people saying they’re going to come to my house,” he said to ITV News. “You click on their profile and they’d just be a fake profile, so you don’t know whether it’s true or not.”

“Thinking about it, I was never actually scared about it, because always fans are going to be giving me abuse and whatnot over it. You just kind of look at it and laugh, you think, ‘Yeah, all right, as if you’re going to come and do that type of thing’.”

Rice is one of many England stars who have complained of social media abuse over the past year, including racial abuse of Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, and Danny Rose. According to the BBC, Twitter took action on over 700 instances of “hateful conduct” in the two weeks leading up to England’s Euro qualification game against Bulgaria. Rice played in the Bulgaria match and completed the full 90 minutes, contributing to a 4-0 win for England.

Reports: Man United exploring Edwin van der Sar for Director of Football

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 9, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

According to a number of tabloid reports across England, first broken by The Mirror, Manchester United is highly interested in bringing Edwin van der Sar back to Old Trafford as Director of Football.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper has led Ajax in a similar role since 2016, and has gained enormous respect in the business for his successful construction of last year’s Ajax squad that reached the Champions League semifinal with a wealth of young talent. Ajax won the Eredivisie title and took the Champions League by storm, and also netted an enormous windfall with the sale of valuable talent like Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

That has turned the head of Ed Woodward who has reportedly been searching high and far for a Director of Football to take on responsibilities of building a squad, hoping to find someone with a stronger connection to the game to be charged with identifying transfer targets and acquiring talent. While Marc Overmars holds the Director of Football role at Ajax, van der Sar holds the role of CEO and has led the setup successfully in Amsterdam.

The Mirror report states that there are roadblocks to a deal with van der Sar, including convincing him to turn his back on Ajax at a critical juncture, as well as convincing his wife to move abroad amid health issues over the past decade.

Woodward is clearly targeting someone who has history with the club, including reports of conversations with former players Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, and Darren Fletcher, neither of whom has any experience as an executive. United is one of just three Premier League clubs without a Director of Football.