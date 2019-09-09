More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn to retire this month

Associated PressSep 9, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Dan Flynn will retire as chief executive officer and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Sept. 16.

While the search for a successor continues, the USSF said Monday that Brian Remedi will serve as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer. Remedi is listed as third on the federation staff directory, behind Jay Berhalter, who is chief commercial and strategy officer.

Jay Berhalter is the brother of Gregg Berhalter, who was hired in December as the U.S. men’s national team coach.

The 64-year-old Flynn had said at the USSF annual general meeting in February that he planned to leave this year.

Flynn replaced Hank Steinbrecher as secretary general in June 2000, and his tenure included the launch of training centers in Carson, California, and Kansas City, Kansas, and a new U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. He assisted in the organization for the 2003 Women’s World Cup in the U.S. and the launch of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Flynn was the Chicago venue executive director for the 1994 World Cup, then worked under Steinbrecher at the USSF from 1994-98 as chief administrative officer and later chief operating officer. Flynn then spent two years as executive director of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

He was a member of the St. Louis University teams that won the NCAA soccer title in 1973 and finished second the following year.

Declan Rice reveals social media abuse following England switch

By Kyle BonnSep 9, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
England midfielder Declan Rice has spoken about the abuse he received after completing a switch from representing the Republic of Ireland internationally to England.

The 20-year-old represented the Republic of Ireland at the youth level and made three friendly appearances for the senior international squad, but was never cap tied. He decided in February to complete the FIFA-sanctioned one time switch to England, the country of his birth, and has made four international caps all in competitive matches.

That sparked a host of social media abuse for an alleged breach of loyalty.

“I’ve had people saying they’re going to come to my house,” he said to ITV News. “You click on their profile and they’d just be a fake profile, so you don’t know whether it’s true or not.”

“Thinking about it, I was never actually scared about it, because always fans are going to be giving me abuse and whatnot over it. You just kind of look at it and laugh, you think, ‘Yeah, all right, as if you’re going to come and do that type of thing’.”

Rice is one of many England stars who have complained of social media abuse over the past year, including racial abuse of Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, and Danny Rose. According to the BBC, Twitter took action on over 700 instances of “hateful conduct” in the two weeks leading up to England’s Euro qualification game against Bulgaria. Rice played in the Bulgaria match and completed the full 90 minutes, contributing to a 4-0 win for England.

Reports: Man United exploring Edwin van der Sar for Director of Football

By Kyle BonnSep 9, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
According to a number of tabloid reports across England, first broken by The Mirror, Manchester United is highly interested in bringing Edwin van der Sar back to Old Trafford as Director of Football.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper has led Ajax in a similar role since 2016, and has gained enormous respect in the business for his successful construction of last year’s Ajax squad that reached the Champions League semifinal with a wealth of young talent. Ajax won the Eredivisie title and took the Champions League by storm, and also netted an enormous windfall with the sale of valuable talent like Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

That has turned the head of Ed Woodward who has reportedly been searching high and far for a Director of Football to take on responsibilities of building a squad, hoping to find someone with a stronger connection to the game to be charged with identifying transfer targets and acquiring talent. While Marc Overmars holds the Director of Football role at Ajax, van der Sar holds the role of CEO and has led the setup successfully in Amsterdam.

The Mirror report states that there are roadblocks to a deal with van der Sar, including convincing him to turn his back on Ajax at a critical juncture, as well as convincing his wife to move abroad amid health issues over the past decade.

Woodward is clearly targeting someone who has history with the club, including reports of conversations with former players Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, and Darren Fletcher, neither of whom has any experience as an executive. United is one of just three Premier League clubs without a Director of Football.

Kosovo boss emphatically says they will not back down against England

By Kyle BonnSep 9, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes has his team sitting a surprising second in Group A of Euro 2020 qualifying. On Saturday, they completed their most surprising result yet, a 2-1 comeback win over the Czech Republic which followed a win over Bulgaria back in June.

Ranked 120th in the world by FIFA and only gaining recognition by the governing body three years ago, Kosovo is now unbeaten in a shocking 15 matches, a run of matches that dates all the way back to October 2017. They are known as “The Brazil of the Balkans” in reference to the attacking style of football Challandes has brought, and the youthful squad averaged just 23 years old in the win over the Czech Republic.

That mentality was described – passionately – by Challandes in his pre-match press conference ahead of the match against England at St. Mary’s. He went into detail about how he will not adjust his relentless press while playing a more superior opponent.

“It’s tactical pressing. In a crazy game, it’s ‘Go! Return! Go! Go! Go!” Challandes said while yelling and gesturing wildly. “Perhaps it’s not the right run. But it’s in here,” Challandes said, pointing to his head. “I will, I want to win the ball.”

He then describes that pressing is not just a defensive tactic, but also one that can lead to chances down the other end. “It’s not only defense, it’s preparation for a goal for us.”

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp would be proud.

Challandes was hired by Kosovo last year after spending the previous three years as a scout for Swiss club Basel. He had led Armenia during qualification for Euro 2016, falling just four points short of a place in the playoff round. A win for Kosovo in the match at St. Mary’s would put them alone atop Group A, currently sitting a single point behind England, although Gareth Southgate‘s squad does have a game in hand.

How will USMNT line up against Uruguay?

By Kyle BonnSep 9, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
After winning eight of his first 11 matches in charge of the United States, things have suddenly turned sour, and in a hurry.

Back-to-back losses to arch-rivals Mexico in which the USMNT was thoroughly dominated have left the fanbase searching for answers and reasons to hope for the future. The damage done in those two matches – a Gold Cup final and a friendly just days ago – will take some time to undo, proving the United States still has acres of ground to cover before seriously competing with not just the big boys in CONCACAF but the world.

Still, steps can be taken as the United States meets Uruguay in St. Louis. The world’s fifth-ranked national team arrives with a full strength squad, and while not all the stars will play for the visitors, it will provide another stiff test for the USMNT to measure itself against some of the best teams in the world.

Unfortunately for the home side licking its wounds after the disappointing Mexico performance, a number of players have returned to their club for a few extra days rest, treatment, and training. Christian Pulisic, chief among them, has returned to Chelsea as he continues to fight for consistent playing time with the Blues as staying with the national team would have created a potentially harmful short turnaround for a player who has far to travel. The 20-year-old saw some criticism for a rare poor performance against Mexico, although he still showed flashes of his brilliant self in what few attacking moments the United States had. Also leaving the squad are Alfredo Morales, John Brooks, Sean Johnson, Weston McKennie, and Zack Steffan.

The departure of Morales is unfortunate, as he was one of the few bright spots against Mexico over the weekend. McKennie still has plenty of growing up to do, and another 90 minutes with the national team against a top opponent would have done him a world of good, so his departure is also a bummer. The health of Brooks is probably more important than more playing time at this point as the defender looks towards a full fall and winter with Wolfsburg, while Steffen is not off to the greatest of starts at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

So, that leaves Berhalter to scrap together a competitive starting lineup that will not only be up to the task against Uruguay, but also provide the right players valuable minutes moving forward. How will he put together a lineup and substitution play against the South American giants?

Possible USMNT lineup v. Uruguay:

— Guzan —

— Cannon — Robinson — Long — Ream —

— Trapp — Pomykal —

 — Morris — Roldan — Lletget —

— Sargent —

It’s tough for fans – and admittedly, writers – to separate what we want to see in a lineup and what we think the head coach will do. The biggest glaring miss here from the lineup is Sergino Dest, who was occasionally sloppy but also occasionally brilliant in his USMNT debut, and while he got the start against an arch rival and could benefit not only from more experience as well as more loyalty shown as he decides who to represent between the U.S. and the Netherlands, it’s unlikely Berhalter throws him on for another start against a world power. To be honest, it’s a bit surprising he’s still with the squad and didn’t depart along with the other European-based players. With Ajax returning to club action on Saturday, it’s hard to see Berhalter overworking the 18-year-old by starting him in a second straight friendly.

It would also be great to get Jesse Gonzalez some time in goal, but with so many other young players set to see time in this match, it’s more likely that Berhalter sticks with veteran Brad Guzan who can help lead and allow Berhalter to sacrifice experience in other areas. Same goes for Tim Ream who will once again deputize at left-back in Dest’s absence. Reggie Cannon has earned another start after showing well over the weekend. This seems a good time to hand Miles Robinson his full debut as Walker Zimmerman got the start against Mexico and struggled, and with Guzan behind him and Aaron Long next to him, Robinson will be well supported.

In midfield, we could see Paxton Pomykal on his USMNT debut as well, and it will be interesting to see where Berhalter utilizes the 19-year-old. He has seen an offensive-minded push at FC Dallas, but could sit deeper with the United States, still able to get forward at times with Trapp covering the space. Corey Baird could see time on the wing, but Jordan Morris is the more likely option on the wing to help Josh Sargent up front who gets a look after adding a spark off the bench against Mexico. It’s fully believable that Berhalter could once again turn to his infatuation with Gyasi Zardes, but that would be disappointing and harsh on Sargent.