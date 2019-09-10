Almiron gets first Paraguay goal to snap long drought

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron isn’t used to waiting this long between goals.

The Paraguayan has found scoring difficult since leaving Atlanta United, despite some bright displays for the Magpies in the Premier League last season (He has not been dangerous early in this campaign).

[ MORE: Spurs’ Lo Celso injured ]

Almiron’s 22nd cap finally found him on the score sheet, as he nodded at the back post against Jordan on Tuesday. It was his first goal in a national team shirt.

The 25-year-old scored in the MLS Cup Playoffs quarterfinal second leg against NYCFC, but was held off the score sheet in his final three matches as the Five Stripes won the MLS Cup.

He hadn’t scored in 14 matches for Newcastle, and another nine scoreless caps with Paraguay.

Remember: This was after scoring 22 times in 70 games for Atlanta.

Follow @NicholasMendola