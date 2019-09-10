EURO 2020 qualifying wrap: Ronaldo puts up four v. Lithuania

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Three Lions stayed unbeaten in qualifying thanks to goals from Premier League and Bundesliga stars, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat trick.

Both were a part of EURO 2020 qualification on Tuesday.

England 5-3 Kosovo

A wild one, indeed.

Valon Berisha scored a first minute goal for the visitors, who fell behind 5-1 by the break thanks to Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, an own goal, and a Jadon Sancho brace.

But the Lazio man didn’t quit, scoring in the 49th minute and seeing his side pull to within two via a Vedat Muriqi 55th minute goal.

The drama took another step up when Man City property Arijanet Muric stopped a Harry Kane penalty to keep the deficit at two.

Sancho’s goals were his first and second for the Three Lions.

Jadon Sancho scored his first goal for England. Less than three minutes later, he scored his second 🔥 pic.twitter.com/93ZTLX3nUQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 10, 2019

Lithuania 1-5 Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo had no pity on the minnows, added a trio of goals to his seventh minute penalty in a demolition of Lithuania.

It was his eighth international hat trick, as Lithuania joins Andorra, Switzerland, Spain, the Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland, Armenia, and Sweden on an illustrious list

Adding the comedy was the identity of the Lithuania goal scorer: one-time Portland Timbers defender Vytautas Andriuškevičius, who scored his first goal in 31 caps.

William Carvalho scored Portugal’s other goal deep in stoppage time.

Elsewhere

Moldova 0-4 Turkey

Albania 4-2 Iceland

Luxembourg 1-3 Serbia

Montenegro 0-3 Czech Republic

France 3-0 Andorra

