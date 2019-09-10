More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Iranian woman charged for attending games sets herself on fire, dies

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
An Iranian woman who was set to be sent to prison for sneaking into a soccer game in Tehran has died after setting herself on fire.

Since 1981 women have not been able to attend stadiums to watch male sporting events in Iran. Recently many women have successfully disguised themselves as men to attend matches.

Last week the female fan, Sahar Khodayari, set herself on fire after her trial for trying to enter a stadium disguised as a man was postponed. She was initially charged in March and released from jail after three days and she had waited six months for her trial.

Reports suggest that after her trial was postponed she returned to the court house and overhead somebody saying she would got to jail for six months to two years.

Khodayari then set herself on fire and a week later she died in hospital from her injuries.

She is known around the world as “blue girl” in reference to Esteqlal, the team in Tehran she supports.

FIFA gave Iran a deadline of Aug. 31 to allow women into stadiums, as president Gianni Infantino previously visited Tehran.

World soccer’s governing body released this statement following Sahar’s death.

“We are aware of that tragedy and deeply regret it. FIFA convey our condolences to the family and friends of Sahar and reiterate our calls on the Iranian authorities to ensure the freedom and safety of any women engaged in this legitimate fight to end the stadium ban for women in Iran.”

Mina, Stevens charged by FA over breaking gambling rules

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Everton’s Yerry Mina and Leeds United’s Jordan Stevens have both been charged by the English Football Association over breaking gambling rules.

Stevens, 19, has been banned from all soccer related activity for six weeks after placing 59 bets last season, including five on Leeds. He was also fines $1,482.

Mina has been fined $12,300 and warned about his future conduct after he appeared in an advert for a betting company in his homeland of Colombia. He was charged in July and has now been charged.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear released a strong statement with regards to the sanctions against Stevens.

“We are hugely disappointed in the FA’s choice of sanction,” Kinnear said. “To prevent a young footballer from taking part in any football activities at such a critical period of his career is a disproportionate punishment following a foolish mistake from a young player. We are particularly disappointed that the sanction was determined by two former professional footballers who we hoped would have had a better understanding of the impact of their decision.”

In recent years Daniel Sturridge, Joey Barton and others have been charged by the FA for breaching betting rules and with the rise in availability of betting on sports in the UK it is an issue which will continue to crop up.

Professional players in the UK are banned from betting on any soccer, no matter what game or team are involved.

Premier League stars shine on international duty

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT
Premier League stars are dazzling on international duty, as several have put in superb displays over the last week or so.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 roundup

From Harry Kane‘s hat trick to Kevin De Bruyne‘s hat trick of assists, lots of PL players are busy helping their nations try to qualify for EURO 2020.

With just a few more games to go, we round up the star performances from PL players over the international break.

Harry Kane – Spurs star captained England to a 4-0 win over Bulgaria and scored a hat trick, with two penalty kicks in the second half.

Raheem Sterling – Set up Kane’s first goal and the Man City star scored another as he now has seven goals in his last seven games for England.

Kevin de Bruyne – His amazing start to the season continued, with three assists, one goal as Belgium beat Scotland 4-0.

Teemu Pukki – Norwich’s in-form striker kept his run going (and took the Pukki Party to Helsinki), as he scored in Finland’s 1-0 win over Greece and 2-1 loss to Italy.

Daniel James – Man United’s red-hot winger scored a stunning, trademark curling goal as Wales beat Belarus 1-0.

Phil Foden – Man City’s young star scored twice for England’s U21 side against Kosovo in 2-0 win.

Jorginho – Chelsea’s deep-lying playmaker scored the winning penalty kick for Italy late on against Finland.

Georginio Wijnaldum & Virgil Van Dijk – Both played in Holland’s 4-2 win against Germany and 4-0 win against Estonia. VVD captained the Netherlands, while Wijnaldum scored in both games from midfield.

Oleksandar Zinchenko – Versatile Man City youngster opened the scoring for Ukraine in their 3-0 win against Lithuania.

Bernardo Silva – Man City playmaker netted in Portugal’s 4-2 win away in Serbia.

Olivier Giroud – Chelsea’s forgotten man up top scored in France’s 4-1 win over Albania.

Christian Eriksen – Tottenham star scored twice for Denmark in their 6-0 thumping of Gibraltar.

David McGoldrick and Fabian Schar – Scored for the Republic of Ireland and Switzerland respectively in their 1-1 draw.

Victor Lindelof – Man United center back scored in Sweden’s 4-0 win against the Faroe Islands.

Josh King – Bournemouth’s striker scored as Norway beat Malta 2-0.

Beckham in talks to bring Messi to MLS

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
Reports from Spain state that David Beckham has reached out to Lionel Messi about joining Inter Miami CF.

Ahead of their arrival into Major League Soccer in 2020, Beckham’s Miami franchise have been linked with several big name signings, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann to name just a few.

Beckham previously stated he wants to bring Messi and Ronaldo to his new franchise and refused to rule out the possibility of signing Messi when asked about in March.

Messi, 32, has played for Barcelona his entire career but according to reports from Radio Cataluyna, Beckham has opened up talks with Messi’s representatives and there is a huge financial package on the table for Messi to come to MLS.

Per the report, Barcelona are monitoring the situation and the interest seems to be very serious as Messi is said to have a yearly exit clause in his contract.

Messi has never really come close to leaving Barcelona, as Manchester City were linked heavily with him when Pep Guardiola took over but the Argentine superstar has never really shown any desire to leave his adopted home.

After arriving in Barcelona from Argentina at the age of 13, Messi’s entire family is settled and this would be a shock move.

Can we see it happening? Of course. Will it happen anytime soon? Probably not.

Messi’s talents are so magical that he could continue to play in La Liga until the age of 36 or 37 and still rip it up each and every week.

It is only then that he would consider heading to MLS. Could we see Messi and Ronaldo linking up for Inter Miami CF five years from now?

Stranger things have happened, and given their recent warmness towards one another at the FIFA Best awards, it would be quite incredible to see two of the greatest players of all-time who battled against one another for close to two decades finally play on the same team.

We know Beckham has big plans for Inter Miami CF, but making those plans a reality will be tough. He’s found that with the stadium deal in Miami, but once the team is up and running it will not be that tough to attract the world’s best players to South Florida.

Rising star Sargent returns to St. Louis with USMNT

Associated PressSep 10, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
Josh Sargent’s red hair could become as known in St. Louis as the Gateway Arch one day if he develops into an American soccer star.

Fresh off a spectacular strike for his first goal of the Bundesliga season, the 19-year-old forward is slated to start in his hometown Tuesday night when the United States plays Uruguay in an exhibition at Busch Stadium.

“There’s really no better feeling than playing for your country in your home city,” he said.

At least 60 family and friends are expected at the match.

Sargent left St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, Missouri, in the middle of 10th grade and scored four goals at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup. He agreed to sign with Werder Bremen when he turned 18 the following February and added three goals at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, joining Freddy Adu in 2007 as the only Americans to play in both FIFA youth tournaments in the same year.

He scored in his U.S. senior national team debut against Bolivia in May 2018, making an audacious interception of a goalkeeper’s pass over his head, at 18 years, 102 days the fourth-youngest American with an international goal. Then, on Dec. 7 against Fortuna Duesseldorf, he scored less than two minutes into his professional debut .

Success came fast.

And then his career stalled.

He made eight more substitute appearances, got his only start Feb. 22 against Stuttgart, then didn’t play at all after coming on in the 84th minute against Mainz on March 30.

“With the youth teams in growing up, I was always used to being one of the best players, always being one of the coach’s favorites,” he said. “So to go on the opposite side of that, yeah, it was pretty tough for me, I’d say. … With my confidence, it kind of hurt a little bit.”

New U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter picked Sargent for his training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup rather than have Sargent make a repeat appearance at the Under-20 World Cup. But Sargent’s form was off, an injury to Sebastian Llletget changed Berhalter’s needs, and Sargent was cut from the 23-man roster for the tournament.

Sargent was angry and admits “it took a few days for me to really calm down about the situation.” He returned to his family in Missouri, went on vacation and reported to Bremen for the start of training on June 30.

“It’s not us making these decisions that can change the course of history. It’s completely up to the player in how he responds and I would say Josh responded in the fashion that we’d expect or we’d want,” Berhalter said. “He was very motivated. He used the time to first rest and then attack preseason. … He realized that positions are fragile in soccer, that you have to work for every single thing you get and he went out there and earned himself playing time.”

Sargent was on the field for only eight minutes in Bremen’s first two games, started against Augsburg on Sept. 1 and gave Bremen a 2-1 lead in a 3-2 victory. He streaked into the penalty area and controlled Nuri Sahin’s 30-yard pass over the defense with his right foot, chested the ball ahead, then used his right foot to loft the ball over Tomas Koubek as he sprinted past the goalkeeper. As the ball was about to hit the ground, Sargent volleyed it into the open net with his right foot from 6 yards.

“The biggest thing to be honest is just my overall confidence and how good I feel about myself,” Sargent said. “I definitely feel a lot more a part of the team this year and having played in a few games already last season, I feel more comfortable on the pitch. … The life is good and the city’s good, everything. I’m in a happy place right now.”

Sargent also scored for the U.S. in an October exhibition against Peru . He entered Friday’s friendly against Mexico in New Jersey in the 67th minute for his eighth international appearance and was given the ball by star midfielder Christian Pulisic for a late penalty kick. Sargent was stopped by goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco to preserve the shutout in Mexico’s 3-0 win.

“It happens,” Sargent said. “You’ve just got to move on to the next one.”

Berhalter cautions Sargent that he already is at a high level and that pro soccer players need a thick skin.

“How many guys are 19 years old and scoring in the Bundesliga?” the coach said. “We saw it took a little bit of toll on him, but again, what I’m focusing on now is how he used the summer, how he used disappointment to help his situation, and we’re really proud of him for that.”

NOTES: Berhalter said Sargent, defender Tim Ream and midfielder Jackson Yuiell will start. Ream, like Sargent, played for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher club … Four of Friday’s starters have returned to their clubs: Pulisic, goalkeeper Zack Steffen and midfielders Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales. Injured defender John Brooks and backup goalkeeper Sean Johnson also have gone back to their teams.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports