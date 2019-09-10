LIVE – USMNT v. Uruguay in St. Louis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team gets off the mat on Tuesday after a terrible performance against rivals Mexico, and will be leaning on an inexperienced team against Uruguay in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Teenagers Sergino Dest and Josh Sargent gets starts, which will excite many who expected Gregg Berhalter to trot out Gyasi Zardes and Nick Lima or Daniel Lovitz.

Fulham back Tim Ream will captain the squad, with veteran Brad Guzan between the sticks. Aaron Long will partner with Ream in the heart of the defense, with Reggie Cannon on the other side of the pitch from Dest.

An all-MLS midfield of Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Lletget, and Jackson Yueill sits behind (seemingly) an attacking three of Tyler Boyd, Jordan Morris, and Sargent.

Boyd could be playing wide mid, with Lletget or Roldan on the other side, in a 4-man midfield, but that seems unlikely.

Young center back Miles Robinson, teen midfielder Paxton Pomykal, and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez all miss out on chances of first USMNT caps.

Rodrigo Betancur, Matias Vecino, and Jose Maria Gimenez start for Uruguay, who is without Diego Godin, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Cristhian Stuani, Carlos Sanchez, and Nicolas Lodeiro.

