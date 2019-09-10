More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

LIVE – USMNT v. Uruguay in St. Louis

By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here goes something.

The United States men’s national team gets off the mat on Tuesday after a terrible performance against rivals Mexico, and will be leaning on an inexperienced team against Uruguay in St. Louis on Tuesday.

[ FOLLOW: USMNT on Twitter | PST commentary ]

Teenagers Sergino Dest and Josh Sargent gets starts, which will excite many who expected Gregg Berhalter to trot out Gyasi Zardes and Nick Lima or Daniel Lovitz.

Fulham back Tim Ream will captain the squad, with veteran Brad Guzan between the sticks. Aaron Long will partner with Ream in the heart of the defense, with Reggie Cannon on the other side of the pitch from Dest.

An all-MLS midfield of Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Lletget, and Jackson Yueill sits behind (seemingly) an attacking three of Tyler Boyd, Jordan Morris, and Sargent.

Boyd could be playing wide mid, with Lletget or Roldan on the other side, in a 4-man midfield, but that seems unlikely.

Young center back Miles Robinson, teen midfielder Paxton Pomykal, and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez all miss out on chances of first USMNT caps.

Rodrigo Betancur, Matias Vecino, and Jose Maria Gimenez start for Uruguay, who is without Diego Godin, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Cristhian Stuani, Carlos Sanchez, and Nicolas Lodeiro.

Brazil indicts model over rape allegation against Neymar

David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 10, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Sao Paulo police say they are indicting Brazilian model Najila Trindade and her former partner over her rape allegation against soccer star Neymar.

Police said Tuesday they indicted the model for procedural fraud, slanderous denunciation and extortion.

Her former partner Estivens Alves is accused of disclosing erotic content, which was then published online.

[ MORE: Almiron ends drought ]

Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual.

Prosecutors officially closed the investigation against Neymar earlier this month, citing a lack of evidence against him.

The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.

Almiron gets first Paraguay goal to snap long drought

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron isn’t used to waiting this long between goals.

The Paraguayan has found scoring difficult since leaving Atlanta United, despite some bright displays for the Magpies in the Premier League last season (He has not been dangerous early in this campaign).

[ MORE: Spurs’ Lo Celso injured ]

Almiron’s 22nd cap finally found him on the score sheet, as he nodded at the back post against Jordan on Tuesday. It was his first goal in a national team shirt.

The 25-year-old scored in the MLS Cup Playoffs quarterfinal second leg against NYCFC, but was held off the score sheet in his final three matches as the Five Stripes won the MLS Cup.

He hadn’t scored in 14 matches for Newcastle, and another nine scoreless caps with Paraguay.

Remember: This was after scoring 22 times in 70 games for Atlanta.

EURO 2020 qualifying wrap: Ronaldo puts up four v. Lithuania

PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Three Lions stayed unbeaten in qualifying thanks to goals from Premier League and Bundesliga stars, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat trick.

[ MORE: Spurs’ Lo Celso injured ]

Both were a part of EURO 2020 qualification on Tuesday.

England 5-3 Kosovo

A wild one, indeed.

Valon Berisha scored a first minute goal for the visitors, who fell behind 5-1 by the break thanks to Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, an own goal, and a Jadon Sancho brace.

But the Lazio man didn’t quit, scoring in the 49th minute and seeing his side pull to within two via a Vedat Muriqi 55th minute goal.

The drama took another step up when Man City property Arijanet Muric stopped a Harry Kane penalty to keep the deficit at two.

Sancho’s goals were his first and second for the Three Lions.

Lithuania 1-5 Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo had no pity on the minnows, added a trio of goals to his seventh minute penalty in a demolition of Lithuania.

It was his eighth international hat trick, as Lithuania joins Andorra, Switzerland, Spain, the Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland, Armenia, and Sweden on an illustrious list

Adding the comedy was the identity of the Lithuania goal scorer: one-time Portland Timbers defender Vytautas Andriuškevičius, who scored his first goal in 31 caps.

William Carvalho scored Portugal’s other goal deep in stoppage time.

Elsewhere

Moldova 0-4 Turkey
Albania 4-2 Iceland
Luxembourg 1-3 Serbia
Montenegro 0-3 Czech Republic
France 3-0 Andorra

Mkhitaryan: Premier League struggles down to happiness

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sometimes, a footballer’s lack of success can come down to happiness.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says that’s the case with his tumultuous time with Arsenal and Manchester United following a high profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

[ MORE: Spurs’ Lo Celso injured ]

Mkhitaryan, now 30, arrived on the heels of 23-goal, 32-assist season (!!!), and failed to reach those totals over three seasons between Old Trafford and the Emirates.

The Armenian captain is hoping that a loan to Roma changes his fortunes, because he simply hasn’t felt home in the Premier League.

From Sky Sports:

“I have to enjoy playing football, no matter the place. In England, I no longer felt happy,” he said. “I got a call from my agent and I wanted to come, because it was a great opportunity for me. I didn’t even have a discussion with my agent about money. Maybe I was not fitting so well in English football, so I think a change was good.”

Mkhitaryan is branding his time in Roma “an opportunity to be seized.”