Preview: USMNT v. Uruguay

Gregg Berhalter is set for his second competitive quest as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team, the CONCACAF Nations League, but not until after the Yanks wrap up the year’s schedule of friendlies on Tuesday.

The USMNT heads into its clash with no. 5-ranked Uruguay (8 p.m. ET) at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., still licking its wounds following a 3-0 beatdown by rivals Mexico on Friday. That result came on the heels of a 1-0 defeat to El Tri in the Gold Cup final back in July.

Berhalter has guided the Yanks to first-team victories over Ecuador, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Panama, Curacao and Jamaica (FIFA rankings’ highest-ranked at no. 52 in the world) in 2019; the back-to-back defeats by Mexico are accompanied by losses to Jamaica and Venezuela; a draw with Chile brings Berhalter’s first-team record to 6W-4L-1D.

Uruguay, on the other hand, hasn’t lost a non-penalty shootout result in 2019. Only Peru, in the Copa America quarterfinals, was ale to defeat La Celeste in their eight games this year.

St. Louis native Josh Sargent could be in line for his second start of 2019. The 19-year-old Werder Bremen forward had the USMNT’s best scoring chance against Mexico, but saw his penalty kick saved by Jonathan Orozco in the 88th minute.

A number of European-based players, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, John Brooks and Zack Steffen, departed USMNT camp following Friday’s game. Sargent, alongside Tyler Boyd, Sergiño Dest and Tim Ream, remained in camp.

The October international window will see the USMNT take on Cuba (Oct. 11) and Canada (Oct. 15) in Nations League A. Each of the four group winners will advance to the semifinal knockout round.

