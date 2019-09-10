More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
AP

Rising star Sargent returns to St. Louis with USMNT

Associated PressSep 10, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
Josh Sargent’s red hair could become as known in St. Louis as the Gateway Arch one day if he develops into an American soccer star.

Fresh off a spectacular strike for his first goal of the Bundesliga season, the 19-year-old forward is slated to start in his hometown Tuesday night when the United States plays Uruguay in an exhibition at Busch Stadium.

“There’s really no better feeling than playing for your country in your home city,” he said.

At least 60 family and friends are expected at the match.

Sargent left St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, Missouri, in the middle of 10th grade and scored four goals at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup. He agreed to sign with Werder Bremen when he turned 18 the following February and added three goals at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, joining Freddy Adu in 2007 as the only Americans to play in both FIFA youth tournaments in the same year.

He scored in his U.S. senior national team debut against Bolivia in May 2018, making an audacious interception of a goalkeeper’s pass over his head, at 18 years, 102 days the fourth-youngest American with an international goal. Then, on Dec. 7 against Fortuna Duesseldorf, he scored less than two minutes into his professional debut .

Success came fast.

And then his career stalled.

He made eight more substitute appearances, got his only start Feb. 22 against Stuttgart, then didn’t play at all after coming on in the 84th minute against Mainz on March 30.

“With the youth teams in growing up, I was always used to being one of the best players, always being one of the coach’s favorites,” he said. “So to go on the opposite side of that, yeah, it was pretty tough for me, I’d say. … With my confidence, it kind of hurt a little bit.”

New U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter picked Sargent for his training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup rather than have Sargent make a repeat appearance at the Under-20 World Cup. But Sargent’s form was off, an injury to Sebastian Llletget changed Berhalter’s needs, and Sargent was cut from the 23-man roster for the tournament.

Sargent was angry and admits “it took a few days for me to really calm down about the situation.” He returned to his family in Missouri, went on vacation and reported to Bremen for the start of training on June 30.

“It’s not us making these decisions that can change the course of history. It’s completely up to the player in how he responds and I would say Josh responded in the fashion that we’d expect or we’d want,” Berhalter said. “He was very motivated. He used the time to first rest and then attack preseason. … He realized that positions are fragile in soccer, that you have to work for every single thing you get and he went out there and earned himself playing time.”

Sargent was on the field for only eight minutes in Bremen’s first two games, started against Augsburg on Sept. 1 and gave Bremen a 2-1 lead in a 3-2 victory. He streaked into the penalty area and controlled Nuri Sahin’s 30-yard pass over the defense with his right foot, chested the ball ahead, then used his right foot to loft the ball over Tomas Koubek as he sprinted past the goalkeeper. As the ball was about to hit the ground, Sargent volleyed it into the open net with his right foot from 6 yards.

“The biggest thing to be honest is just my overall confidence and how good I feel about myself,” Sargent said. “I definitely feel a lot more a part of the team this year and having played in a few games already last season, I feel more comfortable on the pitch. … The life is good and the city’s good, everything. I’m in a happy place right now.”

Sargent also scored for the U.S. in an October exhibition against Peru . He entered Friday’s friendly against Mexico in New Jersey in the 67th minute for his eighth international appearance and was given the ball by star midfielder Christian Pulisic for a late penalty kick. Sargent was stopped by goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco to preserve the shutout in Mexico’s 3-0 win.

“It happens,” Sargent said. “You’ve just got to move on to the next one.”

Berhalter cautions Sargent that he already is at a high level and that pro soccer players need a thick skin.

“How many guys are 19 years old and scoring in the Bundesliga?” the coach said. “We saw it took a little bit of toll on him, but again, what I’m focusing on now is how he used the summer, how he used disappointment to help his situation, and we’re really proud of him for that.”

NOTES: Berhalter said Sargent, defender Tim Ream and midfielder Jackson Yuiell will start. Ream, like Sargent, played for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher club … Four of Friday’s starters have returned to their clubs: Pulisic, goalkeeper Zack Steffen and midfielders Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales. Injured defender John Brooks and backup goalkeeper Sean Johnson also have gone back to their teams.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Curacao goalkeeper dies in team hotel

Curacao National Team
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
Tragedy has struck the Curacao national team, as goalkeeper Jarzinho Pieter died in their team hotel in Haiti.

Pieter, 31, was found dead at their hotel in Port-au-Prince on Monday, with Curacao to play Haiti on Tuesday in a CONCACAF Nations League qualifier.

The players have decided to go ahead with the game on Tuesday, as CONCACAF said they had consulted with them about playing the game.

A a minute of silence will be held before the game to pay homage to Pieter, who played 12 times for Curacao. The Centro Dominguito goalkeper was on the bench for their 1-0 win agains Haiti in Curacao on Saturday.

The tiny Caribbean island nation made a run to the 2019 Gold Cup quarterfinals this summer, losing 1-0 to the USMNT after an impressive tournament.

Fellow Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room, who plays for the Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer, put up the following video of the squad paying tribute to Pieter.

Preview: USMNT v. Uruguay

AP Photo/Steve Luciano
By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2019, 7:52 AM EDT
Gregg Berhalter is set for his second competitive quest as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team, the CONCACAF Nations League, but not until after the Yanks wrap up the year’s schedule of friendlies on Tuesday.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]

The USMNT heads into its clash with no. 5-ranked Uruguay (8 p.m. ET) at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., still licking its wounds following a 3-0 beatdown by rivals Mexico on Friday. That result came on the heels of a 1-0 defeat to El Tri in the Gold Cup final back in July.

 

Berhalter has guided the Yanks to first-team victories over Ecuador, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Panama, Curacao and Jamaica (FIFA rankings’ highest-ranked at no. 52 in the world) in 2019; the back-to-back defeats by Mexico are accompanied by losses to Jamaica and Venezuela; a draw with Chile brings Berhalter’s first-team record to 6W-4L-1D.

Uruguay, on the other hand, hasn't lost a non-penalty shootout result in 2019. Only Peru, in the Copa America quarterfinals, was ale to defeat La Celeste in their eight games this year.

 

[ MORE: U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn to retire this month ]

St. Louis native Josh Sargent could be in line for his second start of 2019. The 19-year-old Werder Bremen forward had the USMNT’s best scoring chance against Mexico, but saw his penalty kick saved by Jonathan Orozco in the 88th minute.

A number of European-based players, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, John Brooks and Zack Steffen, departed USMNT camp following Friday’s game. Sargent, alongside Tyler Boyd, Sergiño Dest and Tim Ream, remained in camp.

The October international window will see the USMNT take on Cuba (Oct. 11) and Canada (Oct. 15) in Nations League A. Each of the four group winners will advance to the semifinal knockout round.

Racist abuse left Abaraham’s mother in tears, Chelsea striker says

Photo by Visionhaus
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
Tammy Abraham has revealed that his mother was left in tears after learning of the racist abuse aimed at her son following Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool last month.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]

Abraham missed the decisive penalty kick in the penalty shootout and was subjected to racist comments on social media. Abraham says the abuse didn’t greatly affect him due to being “a strong character” — quotes from the Guardian:

“I remember speaking to my mum. She was emotional, she was in tears.

“She was just thinking, ‘Why him?’ It’s obviously not nice, seeing your son getting abused. For me I am a strong character. It doesn’t affect me as much, but it could affect people who don’t have my personality.

“I was sat in the changing room straight after the game and went on my phone. I wasn’t going to shy away from the situation, although saying that I did have some supportive messages. The other side is not nice to hear. The first time I heard, I was sat in the dressing room. I went through a lot of emotion I would say after the penalty miss.

“I had experience of taking penalties last season, big ones as well. Everyone misses penalties. To miss the penalty, I was devastated and I had a lot of abuse after.”

Abraham says he wasn’t left to sulk for long, nor was he forced to pick himself back up on his own. He says he received endless support from manager Frank Lampard and teammates, all of whom immediately rallied around Abraham.

“Frank Lampard always had his arm around my shoulder lifting me up, the boys as well,” Abraham said. “It was like I never missed with the way they supported me and lifted me up and that is exactly what I needed.”

Kane says England goals record is still “a long way off”

Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 9, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT
Sure, Harry Kane “only” has 25 goals for England, but he got to the quarter-century mark in just 40 appearances for the Three Lions, thus he’s prepared to answer questions about breaking Wayne Rooney‘s record of 53 goals for the rest of his international career, despite the fact he’s not yet halfway home.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up against Uruguay? ]

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Kosovo in 2020 European Championship qualification, Kane was asked about the prospect of one day becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer. Predictably, Kane side-stepped the question as best as he could — quotes from the Guardian:

“When I score for England, it’s obviously something that people bring up. But I’ve said before, it’s still a long way off, and there’s a lot that can happen.”

“It’s something I’m very proud of, but I’m always looking forward for the next one, the next set of goals. [I want to see] if I can get to 30 and how quick I can get to 30, and go from there. We have another game on Tuesday, where I feel we will be able to create chances, so hopefully I can get a couple more.

“The main thing is that we keep winning. I’m in a good place with the players I’m playing with, they are going to create chances, they are going to give me opportunities. I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready to put them away.”

If/when Kane surpasses Rooney’s mark, it’ll be a phenomenal achievement given how quickly he is currently on pace to do so. It’ll hardly be a solo achievement, though, as Kane is clearly right to point out that he benefits from being part of a brilliant generation of attacking talent.

Kane has been practically unstoppable from the penalty spot as well, which should provide him one or two goals each calendar year until he retires from international duty. The goals start to add up quickly if you do the math, even conservatively, assuming Kane stays healthy and doesn’t miss out on too many caps due to the all-too-familiar ankle ligament injury.