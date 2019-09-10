Tottenham new boy Lo Celso out injured

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it rains, it pours.

Tottenham Hotspur will be without new signing Giovani Lo Celso for the next few months as the attacking midfielder was injured while on international duty with Argentina.

Lo Celso, 23, came off injured in the 53rd minute of Argentina’s 0-0 friendly draw with Chile on Thursday in LA.

The playmaker, on loan from Real Betis this season, has injured his hip and will not return until the end of October at the earliest.

“Giovani Lo Celso has returned early to Hotspur Way after being withdrawn from the Argentina squad due to a hip injury,” Tottenham said in a statement. “The attacking midfielder sustained the injury during his national team’s match against Chile. He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training with the first team towards the end of October.”

Lo Celso has yet to settle at Spurs after his deadline day arrival from Real Betis, and he is seen as the long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen.

Luckily for Spurs, Eriksen didn’t leave during the summer transfer window and he, along with Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son, will provide Mauricio Pochettino with plenty of options in the attacking midfield areas.

This is far from ideal for Lo Celso who obviously wants to hit the ground running in England, but it may give him some time to settle in, get to know the country and his new city and then focus on being a big player for Spurs in the second half of the season.

