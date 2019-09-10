Tottenham new boy Lo Celso out injured

When it rains, it pours.
Tottenham Hotspur will be without new signing Giovani Lo Celso for the next few months as the attacking midfielder was injured while on international duty with Argentina.
Lo Celso, 23, came off injured in the 53rd minute of Argentina’s 0-0 friendly draw with Chile on Thursday in LA.
The playmaker, on loan from Real Betis this season, has injured his hip and will not return until the end of October at the earliest.
“Giovani Lo Celso has returned early to Hotspur Way after being withdrawn from the Argentina squad due to a hip injury,” Tottenham said in a statement. “The attacking midfielder sustained the injury during his national team’s match against Chile. He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training with the first team towards the end of October.”
Lo Celso has yet to settle at Spurs after his deadline day arrival from Real Betis, and he is seen as the long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen.
Luckily for Spurs, Eriksen didn’t leave during the summer transfer window and he, along with Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son, will provide Mauricio Pochettino with plenty of options in the attacking midfield areas.
This is far from ideal for Lo Celso who obviously wants to hit the ground running in England, but it may give him some time to settle in, get to know the country and his new city and then focus on being a big player for Spurs in the second half of the season.
Sometimes, a footballer’s lack of success can come down to happiness.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says that’s the case with his tumultuous time with Arsenal and Manchester United following a high profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.
Mkhitaryan, now 30, arrived on the heels of 23-goal, 32-assist season (!!!), and failed to reach those totals over three seasons between Old Trafford and the Emirates.
The Armenian captain is hoping that a loan to Roma changes his fortunes, because he simply hasn’t felt home in the Premier League.
From Sky Sports:
“I have to enjoy playing football, no matter the place. In England, I no longer felt happy,” he said. “I got a call from my agent and I wanted to come, because it was a great opportunity for me. I didn’t even have a discussion with my agent about money. Maybe I was not fitting so well in English football, so I think a change was good.”
Mkhitaryan is branding his time in Roma “an opportunity to be seized.”
GENEVA (AP) Under investigation in French and Swiss criminal investigations, the president of Paris Saint-Germain has been praised as a “tremendous professional” by UEFA executive committee colleague Andrea Agnelli.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Agnelli, the European Club Association chairman, have four-year terms to represent clubs on the European soccer body’s ruling panel.
Speaking after the first ECA meeting since both were renewed last month, Agnelli described Al-Khelaifi as “knowledgeable, competent, a professional.”
Agnelli said: “Why not him? We live in a world (where) we are innocent unless proven guilty.”
Swiss federal prosecutors opened a criminal proceeding against Al-Khelaifi in 2017 for suspected bribery of a FIFA official before Qatar-based beIN Sports got renewed World Cup broadcast rights for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments.
Since Al-Khelaifi joined UEFA’s decision-making body in February, French prosecutors filed a preliminary charge of “active corruption” regarding payments linked to Qatar’s bids to host the 2017 and 2019 track world championships.
The Qatari executive has not been charged and denies wrongdoing. He continues to run French champion PSG.
Agnelli said other ECA officials were eligible for the UEFA seat “but we collectively as a board converged on the name of Nasser. He’s a tremendous professional.”
An Iranian woman who was set to be sent to prison for sneaking into a soccer game in Tehran has died after setting herself on fire.
Since 1981 women have not been able to attend stadiums to watch male sporting events in Iran. Recently many women have successfully disguised themselves as men to attend matches.
Last week the female fan, Sahar Khodayari, set herself on fire after her trial for trying to enter a stadium disguised as a man was postponed. She was initially charged in March and released from jail after three days and she had waited six months for her trial.
Reports suggest that after her trial was postponed she returned to the court house and overhead somebody saying she would got to jail for six months to two years.
Khodayari then set herself on fire and a week later she died in hospital from her injuries.
She is known around the world as “blue girl” in reference to Esteqlal, the team in Tehran she supports.
FIFA gave Iran a deadline of Aug. 31 to allow women into stadiums, as president Gianni Infantino previously visited Tehran.
World soccer’s governing body released this statement following Sahar’s death.
“We are aware of that tragedy and deeply regret it. FIFA convey our condolences to the family and friends of Sahar and reiterate our calls on the Iranian authorities to ensure the freedom and safety of any women engaged in this legitimate fight to end the stadium ban for women in Iran.”
Everton’s Yerry Mina and Leeds United’s Jordan Stevens have both been charged by the English Football Association over breaking gambling rules.
Stevens, 19, has been banned from all soccer related activity for six weeks after placing 59 bets last season, including five on Leeds. He was also fines $1,482.
Mina has been fined $12,300 and warned about his future conduct after he appeared in an advert for a betting company in his homeland of Colombia. He was charged in July and has now been charged.
Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear released a strong statement with regards to the sanctions against Stevens.
“We are hugely disappointed in the FA’s choice of sanction,” Kinnear said. “To prevent a young footballer from taking part in any football activities at such a critical period of his career is a disproportionate punishment following a foolish mistake from a young player. We are particularly disappointed that the sanction was determined by two former professional footballers who we hoped would have had a better understanding of the impact of their decision.”
In recent years Daniel Sturridge, Joey Barton and others have been charged by the FA for breaching betting rules and with the rise in availability of betting on sports in the UK it is an issue which will continue to crop up.
Professional players in the UK are banned from betting on any soccer, no matter what game or team are involved.