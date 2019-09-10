USMNT draws Uruguay on late Morris goal

Jordan Morris’ late goal rescued a draw for the United States men’s national team in a 1-1 draw against Uruguay which saw two B teams hoping to make an impression on their coaches.
LAFC young star Brian Rodriguez got his first goal on U.S. soil with a sensational marker to give the CONMEBOL giants a lead. No. 5 ranked La Celeste was without surnames Suarez, Godin, Cavani, and Stuani, while the U.S. was without Pulisic, Brooks, McKennie, and Adams.
The Morris goal was the Yanks’ first since the Gold Cup semifinal, the Yanks twice blanked by Mexico in between the markers.
The first two dangers moments came through Uruguay, the final ball bungled by the visitors after a counter down the right before a counter down the left also came up short.
Sebastian Lletget crossed well for Cristian Roldan, but the Sounders midfielder saw his header saved by Fernando Muslera.
If Uruguay’s first chance should’ve been 1-0, then Tyler Boyd’s 22nd minute miss would’ve been 1-1. Jordan Morris spun a pretty cross toward the back post, but Boyd couldn’t get enough purchase and hit off the bottom of the bar from inside the six.
Hometown center back Tim Ream made an incredible block a minute later when Brad Guzan spilled a ball toward the penalty spot.
And Uruguay should’ve conceded a penalty when Jose Gimenez handled a cross while contending a 50/50 against Josh Sargent.
Mostly, though, the first half was a snooze. It slowed down considerably after some early excitement.
That changed early in the second half, as the USMNT was slow to react to a turnover in possession. Uruguay tore down the field with little resistance, and Rodriguez absolutely cooked Aaron Long before sending a rocket past Guzan.
Muslera made a fine save on a Morris header as Boyd spun a cross to the back post in the 58th.
The Yanks made some subs, and one of them had a funny role in the goal. While Ream and Roldan made incisive passes to set up Nick Lima, the San Jose defender saw his block crossed and then a clearance turn off of him and onto the path of Morris for a body goal.