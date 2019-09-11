More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Absurd Paul Scholes pass has Premier League fans all nostalgic

By Kyle BonnSep 11, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT
Vincent Kompany‘s testimonial on Wednesday featured some big names from the former Manchester City defender’s time in the Premier League, and one in particular put jaws on the floor.

Paul Scholes, whose time at City’s cross-town rivals Manchester United overlapped Kompany’s Premier League journey by four years, produced a moment of brilliance that brought fans back to his time in midfield for the Red Devils. The 44-year-old donned a dark blue shirt for the Premier League All-Stars side at Kompany’s testimonial and wow’d the crowd.

With Robin Van Persie and Robbie Keane breaking forward, Scholes took a square pass from Cesc Fabregas and produced a stunning flick with the outside of his boot that fell perfectly in line for the two strikers on a run. Unfortunately, both Keane and van Persie went for the ball, and they ran into each other allowing Jolean Lescott to recover and end the chance.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw as Benjani Mwaruwari scored a last-minute equalizer for the Manchester City Legends. Martin Petrov opened the scoring for Man City Legends, but the Premier League All-Stars took the lead through goals by van Persie and Keane before the late goal left things all square.

Current Manchester City players David Silva and Sergio Aguero were on hand to participate, as were former City players Samir Nasri, Joe Hart, Kolo Toure, Mario Balotelli, and Pablo Zabaleta. The likes of Edwin van der Sar, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, and Thierry Henry suited up for the opponents.

Kompany himself was unfortunately sidelined for the match by a hamstring injury – a cruel homage to the rampant injury history of his long 11-year playing career at the Etihad. He picked up the injury while playing for his new club Anderlecht where he serves as player/manager. The club has started the Jupiler Pro League season on a terrible run of form, without victory through its first five games, but picked up its first win of the season against rivals Standard Liege with Kompany out injured.

Proceeds from the match went to benefit A Bed Every Night, a charity in Manchester dedicated to helping aid the homeless in the city.

Where does the USMNT stand after Mexico and Uruguay friendlies?

By Kyle BonnSep 11, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT
The USMNT has wrapped up yet another international break, and questions remain about the process, direction, and future that Gregg Berhalter is building.

The ultimate goal is qualification for and performance at the 2022 World Cup, there is no debating that, but how to get there is still very much up in the air. So what did we learn from the 3-0 friendly loss to Mexico and subsequent 1-1 draw against Uruguay? The feel of the fanbase is extremely negative, especially following the pasting at the hands of the southern rivals, but it doesn’t have to be.

There are plenty of questions to be answered, debates to rage, and player performances to weigh. Here is a starting point, with three very real things we learned from this past international break, observations that must be considered before Berhalter and the rest of the USMNT staff can move forward.

1) The USMNT player pool is still extremely thin and top-heavy

There is no debating that the player pool – especially at the younger end of the spectrum – is as talented as ever. Players like Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, and Weston McKennie are proving that it is possible to produce talent that can play at the highest levels in Europe.

And yet, at a few key positions, the USMNT player pool remains absurdly thin. When we say “thin” we do not mean “bad.” What we mean by “thin” is that a few injuries in the wrong places can absolutely decimate the squad.

For example, take the full-back position. Without DeAndre Yedlin‘s availability, the right-back and left-back positions are without direction and ability. Sergino Dest and Reggie Cannon are a promising young talents with growing to do (more on that in a moment), Tyler Adams is still learning the position and clearly does not offer what he does as a midfielder, Daniel Lovitz and Nick Lima are fine players who do not inspire long-term confidence, and Tim Ream is a veteran player who offers little more than leadership.

At center-back, who’s a proven consistent option alongside John Brooks? Omar Gonzalez, Matt Miazga, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Ream all have significant downsides. Is anyone truly a reliable option?

Look further forward to the defensive midfield position, an area of the pitch that has become extremely important – and valuable – in the modern game, especially in Europe. With Michael Bradley in and out of the squad as Berhalter looks for other options, Wil Trapp has not performed at an adequate national team level, Alfredo Morales has only proven his capability in bits and pieces, Jackson Yueill is promising but at 22 years old is nearing an end to the “youngster” status, Christian Roldan offers little in defensive cover and threat, and Adams has been moved to fill another position of need.

This is not to bash all of these players mentioned above – as one or two may well prove to be a more permanent option – but to explain how much jockeying Berhalter still must do to find a deep enough squad capable of competing not only at the highest level but also to cover the inevitable injuries bound to crop up and disrupt an otherwise humming national team. Which brings us to our next point…

2) Time is running out to trust the process

Friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay serve as solid barometers for where the United States is at heading into CONCACAF Nations League play, the precursor competition to World Cup qualifying. Yet Gregg Berhalter is still experimenting, rather than piecing together a consistent squad that can grow and build together, using rare and valuable national team time learning to play cohesively together as a unit.

It’s troubling that Berhalter is still unable to separate fringe and squad players from one another, still hoping someone will stand out as a consistent performer and earn further time on the field in more high-leverage situations. The time for experimentation is generally over.

And yet, as described above, who of the fringe players have stood out enough to be trusted with more important minutes? It seems much of the negative backlash from USMNT fans of late has more to do with a worrying feeling that time is running out before World Cup qualifying – and there’s still a full 12 months before that begins. A year out and fans are feeling a time crunch – that says a lot.

Berhalter must make the tough decisions soon and stick to them – soon – so this squad can have time to come together and gel. He speaks about building a culture, and instilling his own tactical mentality and system, but the players are still too numerous and playing time is too sparse for that to take effect. Even when it comes to friendlies, results must become more important that performances sooner rather than later, or the mentality will never stick.

3) The young talent still has growing up to do, and not much time to do it

The play of Sergino Dest, Reggie Cannon, Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent, Weston McKennie, and Paxton Pomykal is promising to say the least. For these young players, many of whom have become regulars in the starting lineup and others who seem destined for that role, the sky is the limit.

They’re clearly not there yet. Dest has miles to go with regards to defensive positioning and decision-making. Sargent must become a more clinical finisher and a bigger presence when the team plays more direct. Weah – once healthy – must take the leap from quality contributor to game-changer, as Pulisic did years ago. In Berhalter’s system, McKennie at times seems lost and frustrated.

As mentioned above, there’s just 12 months to go before the World Cup qualifiers begin. While that’s an eternity in terms of player development – good news for the United States – it’s also not that long in the eyes of a national team, which only comes together every few months.  In conjunction with the previous point, these young players need every opportunity to grow together and be able to absorb Berhalter’s vision for the present and future.

Every player saddled with expectations must make the successful jump from promising young prospect to career-long contributors, and that time is nearing for this crop of talent. Some are at different stages of the process than others, but with the critical stage of the 2022 World Cup cycle nearing rapidly, the key leaps of development must be seen soon. That falls on the players to continue developing, their club coaches to help them along on a day-to-day basis, and Berhalter’s staff to give them every opportunity for success. Constant rotation and experimentation with so little time and precious minutes remaining can only go so far.

Zlatan takes LA Galaxy teen Efrain Alvarez under his wing

By Kyle BonnSep 11, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
The self-proclaimed “Lion” has taken a cub.

17-year-old forward Efrain Alvarez has just broken into the LA Galaxy squad, making 10 appearances and five starts this season, but he already has the best teacher any MLS teen can ask for.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken Alvarez under his wing, according to Alvarez’s father Cresencio. Zlatan treats Alvarez “as if he was his cub,” Cresencio – or “Chencho” – told ESPN’s Tom Marshall in his recent profile of the budding Galaxy youth product.

Alvarez, who grew up in Los Angeles just minutes away from the LA Galaxy facilities and Dignity Health Sports Park and signed a professional contract with the Galaxy at 15 years old, knows how lucky he is to have such an experienced an prolific striker be his mentor and guide.

“[Zlatan] is such a cool guy,” Alvarez told ESPN. “Since I met him the first day, he always wanted to help me. I met him and he started giving me advice, and once you hear advice from him, you want to learn. He knows what it takes. He even said, ‘If you need help, I’ll help you; I just want the best for you. I know the potential you have, so I’m coming to help you; I’m not coming to hurt you or damage you. Other players, I kill them, but with you I see potential, so I’m trying to help you.'”

Alvarez now faces a very real decision in the coming years. As the son of Mexican immigrants born in Los Angeles, he played for the U.S. youth national team starting at the age of 12, but switched to Mexico at 15 years old at the behest of a home visit from then-youth director Juan Carlos Ortega. He tells ESPN of his disdain for his time with the U.S. setup and “how they treated me,” although he did not go into more detail.

Still, it’s possible for him to switch back to the United States, something his father said is clearly on the cards, even meeting with Gregg Berhalter sometime in 2019 to discuss the U.S. vision. At this point though, “the focus right now is Mexico,” Alvarez tells ESPN.

With Zlatan at his back, it’s a good bet the kid will be ready to take on whatever challenges come his way.

Valencia fires coach Marcelino three games into season

Associated PressSep 11, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) Valencia has fired coach Marcelino Garcia Toral three games into the Spanish league season.

The decision was announced Wednesday after team president Anil Murthy returned to Spain after meeting Singaporean owner Peter Lim.

Valencia did not immediately give a reason for its decision. Spanish media reports said Marcelino had been at odds with team owners over planning for the season.

Former player Albert Celades, coach of Spain’s Under-21 squad until last year, is expected to replace Marcelino.

Valencia plays at Barcelona on Saturday, and at Chelsea on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage.

Marcelino helped Valencia to finish fourth in last season’s Spanish league.

Valencia is currently 10th in the 20-team league after opening with a home draw against Real Sociedad, a loss at Celta Vigo and a home win against promoted Mallorca.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Berhalter believes USMNT on the right path

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
The USMNT drew 1-1 with Uruguay in St. Louis on Tuesday, as another disappointing international break came to a close for the U.S.

Well, if you ask head coach Gregg Berhalter, he has a very different opinion of where the U.S. men’s national team is at.

After being battered 3-0 by Mexico in a friendly in New Jersey last Friday, a much-changed USMNT fared a little better against an understrength Uruguay who were missing Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani among others.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Berhalter revealed that he believes his young team are taking the next steps in their development.

“We just played two different teams with two very important challenges,” Berhalter said. “Against CONCACAF teams we will play teams that are very compact [like Uruguay]. We have to understand how to break those teams down. Mexico was a totally different challenge. Mexico is a high-pressing, active team in front of a loud, boisterous crowd. Mexico presented us with good challenges but also good learning opportunities.”

Berhalter focused on the defensive structure, the quality of crosses and being dangerous from set pieces among the positives he saw, but the USMNT seem a long way from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar right now.

Aside from Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, John Brooks and Tyler Adams, how many USMNT players are guaranteed starters? Have these players grasped the ideas of ‘Berhalter Ball’ and his possession-first philosophy? How are the same mistakes, such as being caught on the counter, happening time and time again?

Ahead of the friendly against Uruguay Berhalter acknowledged that the USMNT fanbase isn’t happy with their current displays and results, but the way he wants his team to play will take time.

He’s now had just under 12 months and four training camps to implement his plan and with so many players in and out of each squad, it is tough to see the true identity of the USMNT yet.

In truth, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has done it much quicker with the Mexican national team and that likely points to one simple thing: Mexico has better players than the USA right now.

That is the case, overall, and perhaps that is a reason to cut Berhalter some slack.

But USMNT fans are becoming increasingly fed up with a program which expects supporters to keep turning up game after game and be treated to decent displays against CONCACAF minnows, but then be totally outclassed when coming up against teams in the top 20.

This is a young USMNT side. We get it. But as we approach a year of Berhalter being in charge, how much further along are this U.S. side compared to when Dave Sarachan was placed in charge on an interim basis for 12 months and then departed last December?

The answer is not something U.S. Soccer or Berhalter will not want to think about much in the coming months, but it is a question which will be asked time and time again if results and, more importantly, performances do not start to improve.

For Berhalter and the USMNT, the pressure is on for their CONCACAF Nations League