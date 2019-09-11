More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Berhalter believes USMNT on the right path

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
The USMNT drew 1-1 with Uruguay in St. Louis on Tuesday, as another disappointing international break came to a close for the U.S.

Well, if you ask head coach Gregg Berhalter, he has a very different opinion of where the U.S. men’s national team is at.

After being battered 3-0 by Mexico in a friendly in New Jersey last Friday, a much-changed USMNT fared a little better against an understrength Uruguay who were missing Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani among others.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Berhalter revealed that he believes his young team are taking the next steps in their development.

“We just played two different teams with two very important challenges,” Berhalter said. “Against CONCACAF teams we will play teams that are very compact [like Uruguay]. We have to understand how to break those teams down. Mexico was a totally different challenge. Mexico is a high-pressing, active team in front of a loud, boisterous crowd. Mexico presented us with good challenges but also good learning opportunities.”

Berhalter focused on the defensive structure, the quality of crosses and being dangerous from set pieces among the positives he saw, but the USMNT seem a long way from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar right now.

Aside from Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, John Brooks and Tyler Adams, how many USMNT players are guaranteed starters? Have these players grasped the ideas of ‘Berhalter Ball’ and his possession-first philosophy? How are the same mistakes, such as being caught on the counter, happening time and time again?

Ahead of the friendly against Uruguay Berhalter acknowledged that the USMNT fanbase isn’t happy with their current displays and results, but the way he wants his team to play will take time.

He’s now had just under 12 months and four training camps to implement his plan and with so many players in and out of each squad, it is tough to see the true identity of the USMNT yet.

In truth, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has done it much quicker with the Mexican national team and that likely points to one simple thing: Mexico has better players than the USA right now.

That is the case, overall, and perhaps that is a reason to cut Berhalter some slack.

But USMNT fans are becoming increasingly fed up with a program which expects supporters to keep turning up game after game and be treated to decent displays against CONCACAF minnows, but then be totally outclassed when coming up against teams in the top 20.

This is a young USMNT side. We get it. But as we approach a year of Berhalter being in charge, how much further along are this U.S. side compared to when Dave Sarachan was placed in charge on an interim basis for 12 months and then departed last December?

The answer is not something U.S. Soccer or Berhalter will not want to think about much in the coming months, but it is a question which will be asked time and time again if results and, more importantly, performances do not start to improve.

For Berhalter and the USMNT, the pressure is on for their CONCACAF Nations League

Valencia fires coach Marcelino three games into season

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 11, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) Valencia has fired coach Marcelino Garcia Toral three games into the Spanish league season.

The decision was announced Wednesday after team president Anil Murthy returned to Spain after meeting Singaporean owner Peter Lim.

Valencia did not immediately give a reason for its decision. Spanish media reports said Marcelino had been at odds with team owners over planning for the season.

Former player Albert Celades, coach of Spain’s Under-21 squad until last year, is expected to replace Marcelino.

Valencia plays at Barcelona on Saturday, and at Chelsea on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage.

Marcelino helped Valencia to finish fourth in last season’s Spanish league.

Valencia is currently 10th in the 20-team league after opening with a home draw against Real Sociedad, a loss at Celta Vigo and a home win against promoted Mallorca.

Man City announce plans for Vincent Kompany statue

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany will be immortalized at the club.

The captain during City’s four Premier League title wins in the last eight seasons, the reigning champs announced on Wednesday that a sculpture of Kompany is planned.

In a statement released ahead of Kompany’s testimonial game, City confirmed the statue will take pride of place outside the Etihad Stadium.

“Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak revealed that we have also begun the process of commissioning a sculpture to publicly recognise and celebrate Vincent’s achievements and contributions which will take pride of place outside the Etihad Stadium.”

Also a road linking the first team training area and the youth team training center has also been named “Vincent Kompany Crescent” in another tribute to the Belgian center back.

Kompany spent 11 years at Man City, winning 10 major trophies as he was one of the first signings made by the then new owners from Abu Dhabi.

He left Man City at the end of last season, rejoining his boyhood club Anderlecht in a player-manager role.

NFL legend Andersen to help Carli Lloyd

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen has revealed he has reached out to Carli Lloyd to help the USWNT legend transition to the NFL.

Lloyd, 38, had offers to kick for NFL teams during preseason after a video of her nailing a 55-yard field goal in a practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles went viral.

The two-time World Cup winner and 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year turned down that offer, but she has revealed that she plans to train properly and pursue the opportunity to become the first-ever female player in the NFL.

Speaking to the Dan Patrick Show, Andersen revealed that he is willing to help in whatever way he can.

“My whole point of reaching out to Carli was simply to say, ‘Listen, I think you’re a world-class athlete. I think it’s amazing what you’ve done on the world stage on behalf of the United States, I think this is worth celebrating and embracing. I have some expertise in this field, so if you’re really serious about it and you want to move on in the offseason, I’m available to help in any way I can.’ I think her thought was to try to do this next year, in 2020,” Andersen said.

Asked if Lloyd would be able to kick field goals in the NFL, Andersen said wearing pads and having a snapper and holder would be a huge adjustment for Lloyd and something that would take time to get used to.

While in another interview with Bet-Pa.com, he Mortensen said that Lloyd has the fundamentals to make a success of any NFL chance that comes her way.

“Will a woman be able to do it? It would be awesome to celebrate that and to include that as part of the nuance of the game,” Andersen said. “Wouldn’t that be beautiful? Wouldn’t that open the game up, to the world? Think about all the young girls, and the hope it would give them. Just that statement that it makes that the league is not only inclusive, but a woman who has a high level of talent and decides to do this is allowed to do it.”

Is Raheem Sterling the best winger on the planet?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
Raheem Sterling has now scored eight goals in his last eight appearances for England, and he put in a stunning display as they beat Kosovo 5-3 in an enthralling EURO 2020 qualifier in Southampton on Tuesday.

Sterling, 24, scored one and added three assists in the first half as his blistering pace ripped Kosovo to shreds and his newfound confidence in front of goal has been clear for all to see in the Premier League.

So far this season he’s scored eight goals in seven games for club and country, but many still believe he can improve his finishing and passing around the penalty box.

The improvement with his decision-making on the final pass or ball has been sensational since Pep Guardiola arrived as City’s manager and his current England boss Gareth Southgate believes he is now virtually unplayable.

“Our attacking play from Raheem, Jadon [Sancho] and Harry [Kane] was outstanding. Raheem’s two performances have been of the highest level,” Southgate said. “I think he’s been almost unstoppable, his awareness of where defenders were, his ability to ride challenges, his vision and desire to get in on goal, and unselfish play as well, so I couldn’t speak highly enough of the way he played.”

Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes also lavished praise on Sterling, saying he is now among the best players on the planet.

“It is impossible to play against him,” Challandes said. “I know Sterling in the past was very speedy but the last choice or shot was not good. Now he is incredible. He has learned a lot from Guardiola and is one of the best players in the world now.”

Aside from all of the wonderful things he is doing off the pitch, where does Sterling rank among the best wingers in the world right now?

In his position he is in the top five, there’s no doubt about that. Which other wingers have his output combined with the pace and power that frighten the life out of opposition defenders?

Kylian Mbappe is obviously the top man, but he often plays centrally for PSG and France, while Sterling’s teammates at City, Bernando Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane, are also in the conversation. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are the main contenders to be crowned the top wide players on the planet, and Jadon Sancho, Sterling’s England teammate is a star in the making at the age of 19.

Sterling set up Sancho for his first two England goals on Tuesday and the duo support Kane superbly in attack for England. Sterling’s improved goal tally is important, but his understanding of the game under Guardiola, especially when it comes to when to make his runs forward, are perhaps his biggest improvement.

He is the main man for England right now. There is no doubt about that. And the fact he is only 24 and already has 53 caps to his name is frightening.

Sterling’s form for Man City has been consistently excellent, as he has scored 48 goals in 97 appearances in all competitions over the past two seasons.

That incredible return means Sterling has cemented himself into the conversation as being the best winger on the planet.