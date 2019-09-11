More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

De Bruyne hopes for Kompany reunion

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2019, 8:59 AM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne hopes to link up with Vincent Kompany once again when his days at Manchester City are up.

De Bruyne, 28, has been in sensational form for club and country early in the season and has been the standout player in the Premier League so far.

Speaking ahead of Kompany’s testimonial game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday the Belgian wizard told the Sun that he would love to play for his former teammate, who is now the player-manager of Anderlecht.

“I hope his [Kompany’s] career will be just as amazing at Anderlecht as it was at City. I’ve told him to keep a place in his team for me in a year, or seven, when I’m finished here,” De Bruyne said. “If he does do that for me I will already have my next destination lined up; my next job. I will definitely miss him being around City.”

Kompany is a legendary figure at City and in Belgium, but his time in charge of Anderlecht in a player-manager role hasn’t started well.

The Brussels club have lost three of their opening six matches in the league, but they beat top of the table Standard Liege 1-0 before the international break. Kompany has a very young squad to work with and is trying to develop a totally new playing identity, all while he’s still playing as a center back.

Kompany’s pull is clear and Anderlecht will definitely want him around for as long as possible if the likes of De Bruyne want to join his project. Quite how they’d be able to afford KDB wages is another matter altogether, but the fact he wants to do it one day shows how much respect and love he has for Kompany.

The latter was instrumental in De Bruyne joining City, and we all know how well that has worked out for both parties over the past few seasons.

After winning back-to-back Premier League titles together at City, De Bruyne and Kompany seem destined to stay inextricably linked.

Argentina hammer Mexico; Euro-based players update

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Mexico were thrashed 4-0 by an Argentina side missing several of their key players.

La Albiceleste were 4-0 up at half time in San Antonio, Texas as Lautaro Martinez scored a hat trick and Leandro Paredes scored a penalty kick.

El Tri had beat the USMNT convincingly in New Jersey last Friday but Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s men were humbled by an Argentine side which didn’t have Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero or Angel di Maria in the squad.

Despite the defeat, their first in 12 games since Tata took charge, Mexico’s coach seemed pretty happy with his players, as the likes of Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano and Edson Alvarez all started after being rested against the USMNT.

“I don’t think the game against Argentina shows our reality and I don’t think 11 games without losing was our reality,” Martino said. “This is the second ‘A game’ we’ve played. Argentina and Chile. The difference versus Argentina is that today we committed errors.”

Martino also confirmed that although he needs to spend more time with the players who didn’t feature at the Gold Cup this summer, his European-based players would not be called up for the CONCACAF Nations League games and friendly against Trinidad & Tobago, Bermuda and Panama next month, plus the games against Panama and Bermuda in November.

That is good news for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Napoli, as their stars Jimenez and Lozano will now have to focus solely on club action until next March. Jimenez especially needs the break after leading Mexico to the Gold Cup this summer, then heading straight back to Wolves to take part in their UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign.

Overall it has been a very positive year for Mexico, with plenty of youngsters making their name under Martino in the Gold Cup and established stars stepping up in Europe.

There is now a clear playing identity under Tata but the same question remains after this heavy defeat to an understrength heavyweight: Are Mexico capable of getting past one of the big boys in the World Cup knockout stage?

Bayern’s Davies smashes lone goal as Canada bests Cuba again

Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT
Alphonso Davies may just be getting a taste of success in the Bundesliga, but the Bayern Munich standout is already running roughshod over the minnows of CONCACAF.

Canada sits safe of relegation in the CONCACAF Nations League after Davies hit a bullet inside the near post in a 1-0 win over Cuba on Tuesday in Havana.

His ninth minute goal power the Canucks to a 1-0 win which might’ve been more lopsided had Doneil Henry not been sent off in the 55th minute.

Davies, 18, didn’t score in Saturday’s leg north of the border, as Canada was led by a Junior Hoilett hat trick in a 6-0 thumping of Cuba. Jonathan Osorio had a goal and two assists in that one.

He now has four goals and eight assists in 15 caps, which is nice.

Elsewhere, 10-man Haiti drew Curacao 1-1. Curacao beat the Haitians 1-0 at home on Saturday.

Three things from USMNT 1-1 Uruguay

Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team rallied for a late goal, its first in 262 minutes, to save Gregg Berhalter’s program the blushes that would’ve come with losing to Mexico’s A-minus and Uruguay’s B team in successive weeks.

The Yanks struggled for large swaths of the 1-1 draw, but did have some bright showings from some veteran players and a Uruguayan teen who is going to give MLS defenses a lot of problems on LAFC’s run towards an MLS Cup.

Rodriguez shows DP credentials as Long struggles for 2nd-straight match

Brian Rodriguez is new to LAFC, the club who seemingly cannot stop signing excellent young talent, but his first goal on American soil was not in MLS play.

A lightning quick counter sent the 19-year-old 1v1 with Aaron Long, and Rodriguez sent the New York Red Bulls center back out for beer and peanuts.

Long’s mauling style at center back has been his strength, and helped shoot him up the USMNT pecking order and even had him sought by West Ham United.

But Long was also cooked on a transition goal against Mexico in addition to being slow to react to Tecatito’s roasting of Sergino Dest on El Tri’s first goal.

The Red Bulls man’s passing numbers are poor in MLS, and he’s not a possession-first player. He’s there to bail his team out through tackling and win balls. Neither happened too often this international break.

Poor field plus second-choice players leads to devalued product

The U.S. Soccer Federation cannot control whether Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez report for Uruguay duty when they announce that the CONMEBOL side is coming to St. Louis, and it has only a little bit more say whether Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, and Weston McKennie stick around for both matches of a break.

What the more than half-empty — at least from the television camera side — tells us about this friendly is that fans weren’t clamoring to head a baseball field despite two St. Louis-born players in the team.

You have to wonder what slipping all over a turf-covered baseball field might say to Sergino Dest, a dual national used to playing on pristine surfaces in Europe with Ajax.

Was this the last time we’ll ever see the well-decorated youth international in a USMNT shirt? Regardless of whether the questionable nature of playing on a goofy pitch plays in the role, it would be an odd subplot of an uneasy international break.

And more basic than Dest’s feelings, the product was crap in those areas of the field. Maybe we just need our own Wembley in Kansas City, as was once discussed.

  • That said, what a great moment for Josh Sargent in his hometown

Before Josh Sargent was getting minutes at center forward as a teenager at Werder Bremen, he was a phenom playing ball in St. Louis.

As John Strong said on the broadcast, this field was where Sargent saw dozens of Cardinals games growing up.

Still a teenager for four months, Sargent was at the heart of what should’ve been a penalty against Jose Maria Gimenez for handball. He dropped well into the hear of the midfield to help in possession, and ran his shorts off (expected of a youngster, but not always observed).

Morris, Ream, Roldan rewarded with roles on late equalizer

There weren’t many stars for the USMNT on Tuesday, but the three brightest Americans all helped produce the goal to tie the score.

It took some luck — a fourth player, Nick Lima, had one cross blocked and got an assist when a ball deflected off him — but Ream’s spotting of Cristian Roldan got the ball to Lima, and Morris built on a solid sub role on Friday with a body goal at the back post.

Roldan had probably his best game in a USMNT shirt, and perhaps it’s no coincidence that the Seattle midfielder’s job was based more on industry and energy than acute passes and playmaking.

In any event, he was good. Ream was very decent at center back when he wasn’t passing sideways (for whatever reason, he was inaccurate with those but not the tougher balls into the thick of Uruguay). And Morris is clearly back to the confidence and form we saw when he was a surprise call-up out of Stanford. A nice moment.

And is Ream the easy third-choice center back behind John Brooks and Matt Miazga? Or is he possibly No. 2?

USMNT draws Uruguay on late Morris goal

TIM VIZER/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT
Jordan Morris’ late goal rescued a draw for the United States men’s national team in a 1-1 draw against Uruguay which saw two B teams hoping to make an impression on their coaches.

LAFC young star Brian Rodriguez got his first goal on U.S. soil with a sensational marker to give the CONMEBOL giants a lead. No. 5 ranked La Celeste was without surnames Suarez, Godin, Cavani, and Stuani, while the U.S. was without Pulisic, Brooks, McKennie, and Adams.

The Morris goal was the Yanks’ first since the Gold Cup semifinal, the Yanks twice blanked by Mexico in between the markers.

The first two dangers moments came through Uruguay, the final ball bungled by the visitors after a counter down the right before a counter down the left also came up short.

Sebastian Lletget crossed well for Cristian Roldan, but the Sounders midfielder saw his header saved by Fernando Muslera.

If Uruguay’s first chance should’ve been 1-0, then Tyler Boyd’s 22nd minute miss would’ve been 1-1. Jordan Morris spun a pretty cross toward the back post, but Boyd couldn’t get enough purchase and hit off the bottom of the bar from inside the six.

Hometown center back Tim Ream made an incredible block a minute later when Brad Guzan spilled a ball toward the penalty spot.

And Uruguay should’ve conceded a penalty when Jose Gimenez handled a cross while contending a 50/50 against Josh Sargent.

Mostly, though, the first half was a snooze. It slowed down considerably after some early excitement.

That changed early in the second half, as the USMNT was slow to react to a turnover in possession. Uruguay tore down the field with little resistance, and Rodriguez absolutely cooked Aaron Long before sending a rocket past Guzan.

Muslera made a fine save on a Morris header as Boyd spun a cross to the back post in the 58th.

The Yanks made some subs, and one of them had a funny role in the goal. While Ream and Roldan made incisive passes to set up Nick Lima, the San Jose defender saw his block crossed and then a clearance turn off of him and onto the path of Morris for a body goal.